Day 7, report: Tejinder Pal Singh Toor set aside the disappointment of not being able to attend his cancer-ridden father, shattering the Asian Games record to open India's gold medal account even as several national records tumbled on the opening day of the athletics competition.
He threw the iron ball to 20.75m, obliterating a six-year-old national mark, set by Om Parkash Karhana (20.69). The previous Games record was 20.57, set by Sultan-Al Hebshi from Saudi Arabia at the 2010 Guangzhou Games.
Toor was the front-runner for the gold in men's shot put as he had entered the event as the best athlete on display this season with a throw of 20.24m, achieved at the Federation Cup in Patiala.
The winning throw came in the fifth attempt though he was leading the field with his first throw of 19.96m.
China's Liu Yang won silver with a season-best effort of 19.52, ahead of Kazakhstan's Ivan Ivanov (19.40m).
Tejinder, who left behind an ailing father, who is battling cancer, said all the sacrifices have paid today.
"This medal is my biggest achievement because a lot of sacrifices have been made. For the last two years, my father (Karam Singh) has been battling with cancer. My family though never let me get distracted. They allowed me to chase my dream. A lot of sacrifices have been made by my family and friends and all those have paid today," he said.
"My family never pressurized to attend my father in the hospital and it was always my friends who took care of all the hospital formalities in my absence. I have not gone home much in this period since I was training in Dharamsala," the burly athlete, who trains with MS Dhillon, said.
India's rising star Hima Das qualified for the 400m final with a new national record as she timed exact 51.00s breaking a 14-year-old record set by Manjit Kaur (51.05s) in Chennai in 2004.
Hima ran with Bahrain's Salwa Naser, who is favourite to win this event and won the Heat 1 with a new Games record.
Also qualifying for the 400m final was Nirmala Sheoran, who stood fourth overall with a timing of 54.09s. It was the best effort in Heat 3.
National champion Dutee Chand, competing in her first big event after winning her gender case at the CAS, qualified for the semifinals of the women's 100m with a timing of 11.38.
Running in lane 4, Dutee edged out Kazakhstan's Olga Safronov (11.46) and Uzbekistan's Nigina Sharipova (11.59) to win Heat 2.
The effort was slightly slower than her national record (11.29) and the timing of 11:32 with which she had won gold at the National Games.
With seven laps to go, Suriya was behind runners and Sanjivani was also struggling to catch up.
Asian champion Mohammed Anas also emerged as a strong gold medal contender in the men's 400m by qualifying for the final with a timing of 45.30s. It was the fastest time in the semifinal.
Anas cut down on his timing from the Heats as he had clocked 45.63 in the morning session.
Arokia Rajiv also joined him in the final by clocking 46.08 in the semifinals. Chasing Anas are Mohammed Abbas (45.59), Abdalellah Hassan (45.83).
There was more good news for the Indian camp with Chetan Balasubramanya qualifying for the final of the high jump by clearing 2.15m but none of the 13 qualifiers could qualify with the automatic qualification mark set at 2.20m.
Chetan began with 2.05m and easily cleared the jump. After clearing 2.10m, he cleared 2.15 in his second attempt.
Making to the final of the long jump was Sreeshankar with an effort of 7.83m, which was fourth best today behind Yuki Hashioka of Japan (8.03m), Jianan Wang (7.89) and Yaoguang Zhang (7.84) of China.
There was, though, disappointment for Sarita Romit Singh, who finished fifth in the hammer throw after clearing a distance of 62.03m, which was way behind than podium finishers N Luo (71.42), Z Wang (70.86) and H Katasuyama (62.95)
In the women 10,000m, Suriya Loganathan (32:42.08) and Sanjivani Baburao (33:13.06) faded towards the end to finish sixth and ninth respectively.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 18:09 PM
Highlights
Pace dropping off in the ending stages of the match. India willing to defend and not let Korea in. They have a minute plus in the match. But an error from Rupinder gives Korea another PC; their 4th. It leads to a 5th PC. And then a 6th one. 36 seconds left in the match. And Korea has scored. It’s 3-5 to Korea. And that’s the end of the match. India have won 5-3 and qualified for the semi-final.
Another silver for India. Muhammed Anas comes second in Men's 100m final.
Arokiarajiv misses out on the bronze medal.
SILVER! Hima Das clinches the silver medal in the women's 400m. She clocked 50.79s and broke her own national record, which she set yesterday.
PV Sindhu enters semis
And now we have another medal in women's singles as Sindhu battles past Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11, 16-21, 21-14. Despite a blip in the second game, the Indian shuttler recovered smartly in the decider.
China 3-0 India
Ayhika Mukherjee goes down fighting against China’s Chen Meng: 11-8, 8-11, 14-12, 11-9
Manika Batra loses in straight games: 11-5, 11-6, 12-10 to Zhu Yuling
Madhurika Patkar loses to Wang Manyu 11-4, 11-4, 11-2
India are through to the final!
The women's compound archery team of Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beats Chinese Taipei to reach the finals and assure India of a medal!
Saina Nehwal assures herself of her first Asiad medal
The veteran Indian shuttler beats fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon 21-18, 21-16 to enter the semi-finals of the women's singles event. A slow start for her but then she roared back with vengeance to outclass Intanon.
Nehwal wins opening game: 21-18
Trailing 3-11 at the mid-game break, Nehwal stages a thrilling comeback to snatch the opening game from Intanon. The Indian shuttler has looked comfortable from the mid-court and her net play improved after the interval.
Equestrian
India's Fouaad Mirza riding his horse Seigneur Medicott, clinches silver in the individual equestrian event!
Handball
The Indian men’s handball team go down 31-35 to Chinese Taipei in their final group match despite putting up a strong show in the second period. India have lost all their group matches, and as a result, they have failed to progress.
India’s men’s compound team has won their Round of 16 match against Qatar 4-0. Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma win 57-52, 56-55, 56-54, 58-52 after hitting three bullseyes.
That's it then!
Sutirtha Mukherjee beats Faramarzi Maha 11-3, 11-3, 11-6 in the third clash of the match.
The Indian women's table tennis team registers a dominating win.
India’s Anu Raghavan finishes third in her heat of the women’s 400m hurdles heats with a timing of 56.77 seconds. She qualifies to the final.
As one of the two fastest losers, Jauna Murmu also qualifies.
18:09 (IST)
The situation in men's 10,000m final...
18:07 (IST)
Lots of thinking for India after the error prone defence and some uncharacteristic weak goalkeeping. India will need to take a relook at the defensive errors. The dropping of intensity will also be a concern. For the record, India have beaten Korea 5-3 after leading 3-0.
18:05 (IST)
17:59 (IST)
PC 5 for India. Just around four minutes left. But the flick is wide. India still on the attack. Trying to get another goal. A win here gives India 12 points and a spot in the semi-finals.
17:56 (IST)
Korea change their goalkeeper; in comes Seyoung. Under 5 minutes left as India get their 5th goal. Akashdeep's reverse goes in. It’s 5-2.
17:55 (IST)
A jump of 7.95 m helps Sreeshankar move into the third place in men's long jump final.
17:51 (IST)
Ten minutes left in the match as India go ahead 4-2. Korea rotating, trying to find gaps that India is closing fast now. It’s the counters that will give India the edge here. Sardar Singh’s lovely pass creates a move but Vivek’s reverse is saved. The match is fast and alive. Korea knows that another goal could put pressure on India. They are stretching the play, asking India to come forward.
17:49 (IST)
India on the attack with sharp chances. Building up beautifully, Akashdeep stole the ball from the Koreans and raced through, followed by Manpreet. Lovely deft pass in the circle and Manpreet’s reverse shot beats Korean goalkeeper. It’s 4-2 for India.
17:48 (IST)
Shiva Thapa has lost against China's Shan Jun in Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 bout and bowed out of the Asian Games.
17:45 (IST)
Another silver for India. Muhammed Anas comes second in Men's 100m final.
Arokiarajiv misses out on the bronze medal.
17:43 (IST)
End of the 3rd quarter. Korea on the upswing with two goals in the 3rd quarter. India suddenly looking vulnerable with a drop in intensity. Korea now searching for the equaliser while India wants one more to close the match. But lot of thinking points for the Indian team especially in the way they gave space to Korea.
17:40 (IST)
3rd green card for Korea. Korea suddenly finding lots of space in the midfield. Akashdeep has a chance but the shot is saved by the Korean GK. Pace is with Korea and they are using the momentum of two goals to create doubts in the Indian minds. Simranjeet gets a green card, India’s first card in the match. India 3-2.
17:39 (IST)
SILVER! Hima Das clinches the silver medal in the women's 400m. She clocked 50.79s and broke her own national record, which she set yesterday.
17:37 (IST)
Korea has pulled another back. And the match is alive. Lots of space in the Indian circle and Korea easily goes in and flicks towards goal. Sreejesh and the defence caught sleeping. From 0-3 it’s suddenly 2-3.
17:33 (IST)
India's first gold medal event today...
Hima Das and Nirmla are in action in the Women's 400m final.
17:30 (IST)
PC 3 for Korea at the start of the 3rd Q. And they have pulled one goal back. Flick speeding in and a Korean stick deflecting it past the goalkeeper. Score: 3-1.
17:19 (IST)
India's Shreeshankar is in action in the men's long jump final. His first jimp is 7.76 m.
17:14 (IST)
4th PC for India with three minutes left. Korea defends and creates a counter. But the deflection is wide. It’s also the end of the 2nd quarter. India leads 3-0. Good enough for more goals in the 3rd and 4th quarter. Intensity was down in the later part of the 2nd quarter. But India holding well.
17:13 (IST)
First deflection towards goal by Korea’s Junghoo. But Sreejesh saves. Korea’s 1st PC of the match in the 2nd Q. It’s a 2nd PC after India fails with a referral. Under five minutes left, India lead 3-0.
17:09 (IST)
17:08 (IST)
A close finish. Dutee Chand comes third in the 100m race and qualifies for the women's 100m finals.
17:00 (IST)
Dutee Chand is in action and is competing in Women's 100m semi-final.
16:55 (IST)
It’s been a frenetic first quarter, played at a high speed. Korea unable to create anything here. They have used 5-6 players at times to defend. Their midfield is giving enough space for India to move. Officially, the score sheet shows Chinglensana as the scorer of the 2nd goal and not Vivek.
India get their 3rd goal. Lovely aerial ball from Simranjeet and Lalit only has to tap it in. India lead 3-0.
16:54 (IST)
2nd PC for India with a minute left on the clock for the end of the 1st Quarter. 3rd PC after the Korean runner is hit on the leg. Rupinder Pal low flicks and the rebound is off bounds for Sunil. India leading 2-0 at the end of the 1st Q.
16:50 (IST)
16:44 (IST)
Two green cards for Korea; unable to stop the speeding Indian forwards thus using stick checks and shoulder pushes. Mesmerising speed by India on the counter. Dilpreet and then Akashdeep miss goals but it’s the Korean goalkeeper who has already saved twice. And that’s another deflection saved by Doopyo. Korea leading a charmed life.
16:40 (IST)
The Group A women's team table tennis match has started. India lock horns with Iran. Here ar the line-ups.
16:39 (IST)
Stunning deflection by Vivek Prasad. Manpreet hit into the Korean circle and Vivek with the most delicate of touches sends it into the Korean goal. India lead 2-0 in the first five minutes of the match.
16:34 (IST)
GOAL!
1st PC in the first minute. Akashdeep weaves in and stick check from Korea gives India the opportunity. Rupinder flick. Hits defender on the leg. It’s a stroke. Goal! India lead 1-0. Rupinder draws first blood for India.
16:31 (IST)
The match is underway! Here are the starting XI's of both the teams
16:26 (IST)
India vs Korea about to start. India’s big match in Pool A coming up. India and Korea have played each other 14 times in the Asian Games with India winning 8 times, drawing 4 and losing twice. A win today takes India to the top of the Pool with a match against Lanka in hand.
The National Anthem is about to start.
15:59 (IST)
India assured of a medal in the Compound Men's team Archery event. The trio of Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma proceed to the final by beating Chinese Taipei.
The final score: 230-227.
India will face South Korea in the final.
15:53 (IST)
India continue to maintain the lead over Chinese Taipei. The score is 172-168 at the third set in the semi-final.
15:48 (IST)
Rajat Chauahan has been on a roll so far. He has helped India gain a slender lead at the second set. Indian compound men's achery team lead by 114-113.
15:44 (IST)
The Archery semi-final of Compound Men's team is underway. They are up against Chinese Taipei. Neck and neck battle in the first set as it ends on 57-57.
15:11 (IST)
One point was the difference between Philippines and India in Archery as Indian Compound Men's team have won the quarter-final 227-226 and advanced into the semi-final.
15:08 (IST)
India's Sarjubala Devi has sealed a spot in the Women's Fly (51kg) quarter-final by beating Tajikistan's Madina Ghaforova 5-0 .
15:02 (IST)
PV Sindhu enters semis
And now we have another medal in women's singles as Sindhu battles past Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11, 16-21, 21-14. Despite a blip in the second game, the Indian shuttler recovered smartly in the decider.
14:58 (IST)
The Round of 16 bout of Women's Fly (51 kg) is underway betwen India's Sarjubala Devi and Tajikistan's Madina Ghaforova.
14:51 (IST)
Indian men's archery compound team comprising of Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma will be in action shortly against Philippines. They will try to reach the semis.
14:47 (IST)
This is the first time there is no Indonesian on the adjoining court since the Indians started playing. So the focus, finally, is in these two.
14:47 (IST)
11-7! Sindhu is fighting back in the decider, taking an 11-7 lead into the break. A run of seven straight points for the Indian shuttler there.
14:45 (IST)
7-7! Neck and neck, but you get the feeling one player is about to break away and carve out a lead and it looks likely to be Sindhu. Five points in a row for her.
14:44 (IST)
Kyrgyzstan's Abdurakhmanov Abdurakhman has defeated India's Manoj Kumar 0-5 in the Men's Welter (69 kg) Round of 16. Kumar's campaign at the Asiad has come to an end.
14:42 (IST)
Sindhu
14:41 (IST)
7-6! Couple of poor judgments from Sindhu in the deep backhand corner and some net errors helped Jindapol get ahead. Sindhu cutting that down, helped by Jindapol.
14:32 (IST)
Jindapol comes back, and in Sindhu’s pattern, this is going to three sets. A more attacking Jindapol in this set, and more errors from Sindhu.
14:31 (IST)
Jindapol makes it 1-1!
It's one game apiece between Jindapol and Sindhu. The Thai shuttler comes from behind to win the second stanza and force a decider.
14:29 (IST)
Saina said that the drift on both courts used today is different. Court 1 where she played yesterday is faster from the near side, and court 2 where she and Sindhu have played today is faster from the far side. So Jindapol has the faster side in this game.
14:26 (IST)
Seems to be an effort from Sindhu to use touch play wherever she can, not just rely on power. Deception isn't part of her natural game, but it's an invaluable skill at the top level
Jindapol wins four straight points to take the lead again. An error and a long rally see Sindhu come back. You get the feeling that in these longer rallies, Singh has an advantage. She's made fewer errors, not looking tired.