Live updates: The rowers are on a roll! India clinch the gold medal in the men's quadruple sculls team event. Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh were simply outstanding right from the start.
Teenage shooter Shardul Vihan bagged silver while tennis players took two medals even as the Indian men's kabaddi team failed to enter the final at the 18th Asian Games on Thursday.
Vihan gave the Indian campaign a superb start early in the day by finishing second in the men's double trap final. The 15-year-old shot 73 to claim the silver medal, while Korea's 34-year-old Shin Hyunwoo clinched gold scoring 74.
At the tennis courts, the Indian men's doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan registered a hard-fought victory to enter the final. Ankita Raina had to settle for bronze after losing in the women's singles semi-final. Prajnesh Gunneswaran also ensured a medal from the men's singles category by entering the semi-finals.
Despite not being at full fitness, Ankita gave a spirited fight to a much higher rated opponent in top seed Zhang Shuai of China who is placed more than 150 places above her in the WTA rankings.
Later in the day, Prajnesh edged out Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea in a long, bitterly fought three-set battle which also saw a lengthy rain interruption.
The two players fought a see-saw battle for more than four hours before the Indian clinched a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 verdict.
On Friday, Indian athletes will try to win gold medals in different events including five different categories of Rowing. Dipa Karmakar will be in action in women’s Balance Beam final event. Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu will aim for gold in women’s 10m Air pistol. Indian men's hockey team will play Japan in a group match.
Dushyant Chauhan wins BRONZE
11:23 (IST)
11:21 (IST)
At the end of Stage 1, teenager Anish Bhanwala finishes in the third place with 293 points, while Shivam Shukla is 11th with 289. The finalists will be decided after Stage 2 of the 25m rapid fire pistol qualification.
11:18 (IST)
11:17 (IST)
11:08 (IST)
Bopanna and Sharan have made a strong start!
10:57 (IST)
Time for the men's doubles final!
Top seeds Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan take on Aleksandr Bublik-Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan.
10:46 (IST)
India's Ankita Raina poses with the bronze medal. The medal ceremony just got over.
10:38 (IST)
The Indian compound archery team of Vennam Jyoti Surekha and Abhishek Verma sailed into the quarterfinals with a 155-147 victory over Iraq’s Fatimah al-Mashhadani and Eshaaq al Daghman. The second-ranked Indians will meet Iran’s Fereshteh Ghorbani and Nima Mahboubi Matbooe later today for a place in the semifinals.
Jyoti Surekha opened the first end with two 10s while Abhishek Verma found the centre of the target twice to help India win 40-36. The next end was closed with only Abhishek Verma hitting a 10 with his second shot. It did not augur well for the Iraqi team that Eshsaaq Al Daghman got only 8 with his corresponding arrow when presented with a chance of stealing a march on the Indians.
The one-point difference surfaced in the third end when the Iraqis found three 10s but an 8 with the last arrow meant India would win 39-38. Abhishek Verma was in great nick, hitting bull’s eye twice to add to a 9 and 10 that Jyoti Surekha picked up in the final end. In the end, despite Fatimah Al-Mashhadani shooting two 10s, the Indians ran out winners.
10:38 (IST)
Deepika Kumari’s horrors in the Asian Games recurve competition just do not seem to end. In the mixed team second round, shooting in partnership with Atanu Das, she hit 6 twice to spark the team’s defeat by Mongolia in a shoot-off. She started the competition with a 6 with her first arrow and India was unable to stop Urantungalah Bishindee and Oygonbold Naatarkhuyag from winning the set 35-33. Atanu Das, who shot two 9s in the opening set, was In peak form in the next two sets when he hit four 10s and led India to a 4-2 lead on set points. In the decisive fourth set, Deepika Kumari shot an 8 and that allowed the Mongolians to tie the set scores at 4-4 and forced the shoot-off. In the shoot-off, Deepika found a 7 and, despite Atanu Das’ 10 ended India’s campaign. Deepika was visibly upset that she had not found her wonted form in three days of shooting and it needed Atanu Das to step up and console her yet again.
10:36 (IST)
Rowers roar!
10:36 (IST)
10:20 (IST)
Meanwhile, in Handball...
09:31 (IST)
In the men's 300m standard rifle, Harjinder Singh and Amit Kumar are currently fourth and fifth. They are slowly closing the gap on the top three shooters.
09:13 (IST)
09:11 (IST)
08:53 (IST)
08:48 (IST)
Takes a lot of toll on your body...
08:47 (IST)
Shivam Shukla is 5th in his relay with a score of 289 in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol. Teenager Anish Bhanwala is yet to start his relay.
08:44 (IST)
Bronze for India from rowing, this time in men's Lightweight Double Sculls. Despite making a slow start, Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finished third with a timing of 07:04:61.
08:36 (IST)
Heena Sidhu is still finding it difficult to get into the groove, while Manu Bhaker is slowly climbing up the leaderboard. Heena is sixth and Manu is looking good in the third spot.
Manu Bhaker’s scores (completed series): 94, 98, 96, 97
08:33 (IST)
India finish on the podium with Dushyant finishing third with a time of 7:18.76 in the Men's Lightweight Single Sculls. He was second after 1500m and dropped off at the end but not as much as some of his counterparts on Thursday.
08:32 (IST)
Dushyant Chauhan wins BRONZE
08:03 (IST)
The early shots haven't had the accuracy one would've expected. Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker claimed gold and silver respectively in the 10m air pistol at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast but can they repeat the feat in Indonesia?
07:59 (IST)
So, we begin the day with women's 10m air pistol qualification
Not the greatest of starts for Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu so far. They have a lot to catch up.
23:09 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Games Day 6 events. Today we will see, Indian athletes will try to win gold medals in different events including five different categories of Rowing. Dipa Karmakar will be in action in women’s Balance Beam final event. Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu will aim for gold in women’s 10m Air pistol. Indian men's hockey team will play Japan in a group match.
Stay tuned for more updates.