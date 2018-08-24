ARCHERY ARCHERY

The Indian compound archery team of Vennam Jyoti Surekha and Abhishek Verma sailed into the quarterfinals with a 155-147 victory over Iraq’s Fatimah al-Mashhadani and Eshaaq al Daghman. The second-ranked Indians will meet Iran’s Fereshteh Ghorbani and Nima Mahboubi Matbooe later today for a place in the semifinals.

Jyoti Surekha opened the first end with two 10s while Abhishek Verma found the centre of the target twice to help India win 40-36. The next end was closed with only Abhishek Verma hitting a 10 with his second shot. It did not augur well for the Iraqi team that Eshsaaq Al Daghman got only 8 with his corresponding arrow when presented with a chance of stealing a march on the Indians.

The one-point difference surfaced in the third end when the Iraqis found three 10s but an 8 with the last arrow meant India would win 39-38. Abhishek Verma was in great nick, hitting bull’s eye twice to add to a 9 and 10 that Jyoti Surekha picked up in the final end. In the end, despite Fatimah Al-Mashhadani shooting two 10s, the Indians ran out winners.