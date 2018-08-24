Live updates: Things are not going Kidambi Srikanth's way at the moment, with the Indian trailing 7-11 in the second game. Wong Wing Ki Vincent looks on top of his game and Srikanth has struggled to cope with some of the deft shots being played by the player from Hong Kong.
Teenage shooter Shardul Vihan bagged silver while tennis players took two medals even as the Indian men's kabaddi team failed to enter the final at the 18th Asian Games on Thursday.
Vihan gave the Indian campaign a superb start early in the day by finishing second in the men's double trap final. The 15-year-old shot 73 to claim the silver medal, while Korea's 34-year-old Shin Hyunwoo clinched gold scoring 74.
At the tennis courts, the Indian men's doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan registered a hard-fought victory to enter the final. Ankita Raina had to settle for bronze after losing in the women's singles semi-final. Prajnesh Gunneswaran also ensured a medal from the men's singles category by entering the semi-finals.
Despite not being at full fitness, Ankita gave a spirited fight to a much higher rated opponent in top seed Zhang Shuai of China who is placed more than 150 places above her in the WTA rankings.
Later in the day, Prajnesh edged out Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea in a long, bitterly fought three-set battle which also saw a lengthy rain interruption.
The two players fought a see-saw battle for more than four hours before the Indian clinched a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 verdict.
On Friday, Indian athletes will try to win gold medals in different events including five different categories of Rowing. Dipa Karmakar will be in action in women’s Balance Beam final event. Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu will aim for gold in women’s 10m Air pistol. Indian men's hockey team will play Japan in a group match.
Highlights
Ponnappa-Reddy through to quarters
India's Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy beat Malaysian pair Chow MK-Lee MY 21-17, 16-21, 21-19 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Women's doubles quarter-finals
India's women's team clinches SILVER
Heena Sidhu wins BRONZE in women's 10m air pistol
Bopanna and Sharan win GOLD in men's doubles tennis
First set goes to Bopanna and Sharan
Bopanna serves out a love hold to clinch the first set 6-3 in just 25 minutes!
And it was a thriller...
India beat Pakistan by the narrowest of margins in a Group 3 match.
India's Ankita Raina poses with the bronze medal. The medal ceremony just got over.
The rowers are on a roll!
India clinch gold medal in the men’s quadruple sculls team event. Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh were simply outstanding right from the start
Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are through to the finals! Manu never looked in trouble in the qualifiers but Heena, after a slow start, shot 99 in the fifth series which helped propel her into 7th place.
Manu Bhaker’s scores: 94, 98, 96, 97, 95, 94
Heena Sidhu’s scores: 94, 94, 96, 93, 99, 95.
Rowing
Dushyant Chauhan wins BRONZE
17:21 (IST)
Prannoy loses first game
India's HS Prannoy loses opening game 21-12 to his Thai opponent. The India must do better if he is to avoid the same fate as Kidambi Srikanth
17:18 (IST)
India's Manoj Kumar in Men's 62kg R-32 action
Manoj Kumar takes on Bhutan's Sangay Wangdi in Men's Welterweight Round of 32 clash
17:17 (IST)
HS Prannoy in Men's Singles action
India's HS Prannoy in Men's Singles Round of 32 action against Thailand's Wangcharoen Kantaphon. The India trails 11-18 in the first game
17:08 (IST)
Prajnesh loses first set
India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran loses first set to Denis Istomin by 6-2
16:48 (IST)
Gaurav Solanki loses
Solanki bows out of the Men's Fly (52kg) Round of 32 after being knocked-down once by Ryomei Tanaka and losing 5-0 over the course of three rounds.
16:46 (IST)
India's Sejal Sandeep finishes 7th in Men's 50m Breaststroke final with a timing of 27.98
16:41 (IST)
16:38 (IST)
India's Gaurav Solanki in action Men's 52kg R-32 clash
India's Gaurav Solanki faces Japan's Tanaka Ryomei in Men's Fly Round of 32 clash
16:31 (IST)
Prajnesh broken early
India's Prajnesh suffers a break of serve in the very first game. He trails Denis Istomin by 2-0 in the first set. Can the Indian bounce back
16:26 (IST)
Indian pair lead in decider
India's Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy lead 12-11 against Malaysia's Chow MK-Lee MY in the third set of their Women's Doubles R-16 clash
16:14 (IST)
India's Prajnesh in Men's Singles semi-final action
India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran faces Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in Men's Singles semi-final
16:08 (IST)
Ghosal prevails in all-Indian clash
In the all-Indian clash, Saurav Ghosal beats Harinder Pal Sandhu to reach semifinal and assure himself a medal
16:02 (IST)
Dipa Karmakar powers through knee injury
The 25-year-old Dipa Karamakar marked her return to the big stage with a fifth-place finish on the balance beam with a score of 12.500 on Friday. The good thing about her display on the beam – not exactly her favourite apparatus – was that she did not seem to let any thoughts of a problem knee come in the way of her routine, for which she got 5.000 for difficulty and 7.500 for execution.
The announcer spoke glowingly about her fourth place in vault in the Olympic Games in Rio two years ago. A small section of the galleries at the Jakarta International Expo Hall D greeted the pioneering gymnast from Tripura. And after the routine was complete with a confident dismount, she blew kisses to her fans before getting off the platform to hug coach Bisweshwar Nandi and slip into the crowd of gymnasts and coaches in the wings. Even though she was ranked third after her routine, she knew the score was not enough for her to get a medal.
She had to miss out on the vault final because her team-mates Pranati Nayak and Aruna Budda Reddy had finished higher than her in individual qualification. She sat out of the team final to give her knee some rest and cheered her team-mates to the seventh place.
15:49 (IST)
Archery Update
Abhishek Verma tried his best, shooting 10s with seven his eight arrows but that could not stop a determined Iran team of Fereshteh Ghorbani and Nima Mahboubi Matbooe from pulling the rug from under the higher-ranked Indian team.
The Iranians won 155-153 after trailing 77-79 after the first two ends of four arrows each. In the second half of the match, the Iran team which had placed seventh in the ranking round, shot 40 and 38 in the two ends while India was able to respond with 37 and 38. The four 10s that the Iranians shot in the third end made the difference in the final reckoning.
The men and women’s team events in both recurve and compound remain.
15:46 (IST)
Dipa Karmakar finishes fifth in the Balance Beam final
15:43 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth crashes out in second round of Men's Singles
Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent proves to be too much for Kidambi Srikanth, with the Indian losing 19-21 in the second game.
15:35 (IST)
Good start from Dipa Karmakar!
Despite the dodgy knee, she nailed her landings even though she looked like she was going to stumble off the beam after some difficult landings. She gets 5.000 for the difficulty of her routine and 7.500 for the execution for a total score of 12.500.
15:33 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth draws level!
The Indian seems to have finally found his feet in the second game, scoring four points back to back to drawl level with Vincent and pile the pressure onto his opponent.
15:25 (IST)
Vincent in the lead
15:18 (IST)
Vincent takes the first game
After being on the verge of losing the game, Vincent rallies to pile the pressure Srikanth, who was unable to capitalise on a couple of game-points.
15:14 (IST)
Vincent has pulled the cushion out from under Srikanth!
The shuttler from Hong Kong puts up a fight to level the scores at 20-20. Srikanth needs to act quickly to suppress Vincent's momentum and win the first game!
15:11 (IST)
Srikanth extends his lead!
The Indian has started the latter half of the game with the same intensity, quickly winning points to put a cushion between himself and Wong Wing Ki Vincent!
15:05 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth leads!
It's been a close contest but the Indian has established a slender lead over his opponent in this round of 32 men's singles match, heading into the first mid-game interval leading 11-9.
15:03 (IST)
It's all square!
14:31 (IST)
14:17 (IST)
India's women's team clinches SILVER
14:17 (IST)
Is that legal? Was there a jersey pull?
Sakshi Kumari tries to bag quick points with seconds to go. Can she d...Oh, well no. The Iranian defenders pull her back.
Iran win 27-24 to win the gold medal.
14:14 (IST)
Ajay Thakur is in tears as India trail 21-25 with just two mins left.
WHAT. A. RAID! Sakshi Kumari gets two defenders out and a bonus point. LATE TWIST?
14:09 (IST)
Iran 24-20 India
Khalaj gets a raid point as she escapes from the ankle hold by Sonali Shingate. We're into the final four minutes. Is there a twist in the tale?
14:06 (IST)
8 minutes into the second half and Iran still lead by two points.
Captain Payel with a good raid but she succumbs to pressure. One point for India. Meanwhile, Iran have managed a couple of bonus points on their raids.
14:03 (IST)
Controversy yet again? The raids have been judged wrongly, according to the Indian dugout. Timeout called by India with the score 16-18 in favour of Iran.
13:58 (IST)
Iran are showing they are brilliant in defence too. Sonali Shingate goes in for the raid but a thigh hold from the Iranian defence takes her down.
Iran lead 15-13
13:52 (IST)
India 13-11 Iran
It is a close affair in the gold medal match between India and Iran as both teams are trying to win the tactical battle here.
13:47 (IST)
10-8!
India lead by two points over defensive Iran as Payel adds another bonus point to her tally.
13:43 (IST)
7-6!
Oh, that was close...Randeep Khehra succumbs to a chain tackle just as she was about to cross the midline. The Iranians are slowly clawing back into the match.
13:40 (IST)
6-2!
Jafari is caught with an ankle hold on the right corner as India extend their lead over the Iranians.
13:34 (IST)
Iran have already knocked out India in the men's event. So, the onus will now be on the women's team to beat the Iranians and win the gold medal.
The match is underway!
13:09 (IST)
Rakhi Halder fails in her final attempt at 93kg.
She has failed in her three attempts and thus, will have a 0 score in the Snatch category. She is no longer in contention for the medal
12:50 (IST)
Here's India's bronze medallist in women's 10m air pistol.
12:47 (IST)
First gold medal for Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan at the Asiads. Look what it means to the duo!
11:59 (IST)
Heena Sidhu wins BRONZE in women's 10m air pistol
11:56 (IST)
Heena Sidhu wins bronze! She started with a near-perfect 10.8 under tremendous pressure, but her second shot was a poor 9.6. She comes home with a medal; India's 9th in shooting at this Asian Games.
11:51 (IST)
Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan clinch gold
The Indian pair defeated Aleksandr Bublik-Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4 in the men's doubles final. Easy as you like! The duo stayed compact and wasn't shy of attacking right from the beginning.
11:45 (IST)
Bopanna and Sharan win GOLD in men's doubles tennis
11:44 (IST)
Poor from Heena in the second series with not a single score of more than 10.0. Manu has been inconsistent with a shot of 10.6 as well a lowly 8.7.
11:43 (IST)
And it's a break for Bopanna and Sharan as they extend their lead to 5-3. They are just a game shy of winning gold medal.
11:41 (IST)
After the first five shots, Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker are 5th and 6th respectively. Manu got off to a bad start with an 8.8 on her first shot but recovered to shoot a 10.2 and 10.6 to finish with 49 points. Heena was consistent in her first series with scores of 9.6, 9.6, 10.0, 10.5 and 10.2 to finish with a score of 49.9.
11:39 (IST)
Advantage India
Bopanna and Sharan restore their lead in the second set to take a 4-3 lead in the men's doubles final event.
11:23 (IST)
First set goes to Bopanna and Sharan
Bopanna serves out a love hold to clinch the first set 6-3 in just 25 minutes!
11:21 (IST)
At the end of Stage 1, teenager Anish Bhanwala finishes in the third place with 293 points, while Shivam Shukla is 11th with 289. The finalists will be decided after Stage 2 of the 25m rapid fire pistol qualification.