Live updates: The rowers are on a roll! India clinch the gold medal in the men's quadruple sculls team event. Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh were simply outstanding right from the start.

Teenage shooter Shardul Vihan bagged silver while tennis players took two medals even as the Indian men's kabaddi team failed to enter the final at the 18th Asian Games on Thursday.

Vihan gave the Indian campaign a superb start early in the day by finishing second in the men's double trap final. The 15-year-old shot 73 to claim the silver medal, while Korea's 34-year-old Shin Hyunwoo clinched gold scoring 74.

At the tennis courts, the Indian men's doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan registered a hard-fought victory to enter the final. Ankita Raina had to settle for bronze after losing in the women's singles semi-final. Prajnesh Gunneswaran also ensured a medal from the men's singles category by entering the semi-finals.

Despite not being at full fitness, Ankita gave a spirited fight to a much higher rated opponent in top seed Zhang Shuai of China who is placed more than 150 places above her in the WTA rankings.

Later in the day, Prajnesh edged out Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea in a long, bitterly fought three-set battle which also saw a lengthy rain interruption.

The two players fought a see-saw battle for more than four hours before the Indian clinched a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 verdict.

On Friday, Indian athletes will try to win gold medals in different events including five different categories of Rowing. Dipa Karmakar will be in action in women’s Balance Beam final event. Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu will aim for gold in women’s 10m Air pistol. Indian men's hockey team will play Japan in a group match.

