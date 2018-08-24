Live updates: The rowers are on a roll! India clinch the gold medal in the men's quadruple sculls team event. Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh were simply outstanding right from the start.
Teenage shooter Shardul Vihan bagged silver while tennis players took two medals even as the Indian men's kabaddi team failed to enter the final at the 18th Asian Games on Thursday.
Vihan gave the Indian campaign a superb start early in the day by finishing second in the men's double trap final. The 15-year-old shot 73 to claim the silver medal, while Korea's 34-year-old Shin Hyunwoo clinched gold scoring 74.
At the tennis courts, the Indian men's doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan registered a hard-fought victory to enter the final. Ankita Raina had to settle for bronze after losing in the women's singles semi-final. Prajnesh Gunneswaran also ensured a medal from the men's singles category by entering the semi-finals.
Despite not being at full fitness, Ankita gave a spirited fight to a much higher rated opponent in top seed Zhang Shuai of China who is placed more than 150 places above her in the WTA rankings.
Later in the day, Prajnesh edged out Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea in a long, bitterly fought three-set battle which also saw a lengthy rain interruption.
The two players fought a see-saw battle for more than four hours before the Indian clinched a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 verdict.
On Friday, Indian athletes will try to win gold medals in different events including five different categories of Rowing. Dipa Karmakar will be in action in women’s Balance Beam final event. Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu will aim for gold in women’s 10m Air pistol. Indian men's hockey team will play Japan in a group match.
Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 09:31 AM
Highlights
Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are through to the finals! Manu never looked in trouble in the qualifiers but Heena, after a slow start, shot 99 in the fifth series which helped propel her into 7th place.

Manu Bhaker's scores: 94, 98, 96, 97, 95, 94

Heena Sidhu's scores: 94, 94, 96, 93, 99, 95.
Manu Bhaker’s scores: 94, 98, 96, 97, 95, 94
Heena Sidhu’s scores: 94, 94, 96, 93, 99, 95.
Dushyant Chauhan wins BRONZE
09:31 (IST)
In the men's 300m standard rifle, Harjinder Singh and Amit Kumar are currently fourth and fifth. They are slowly closing the gap on the top three shooters.
09:13 (IST)
09:11 (IST)
08:53 (IST)
Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are through to the finals! Manu never looked in trouble in the qualifiers but Heena, after a slow start, shot 99 in the fifth series which helped propel her into 7th place.
Manu Bhaker’s scores: 94, 98, 96, 97, 95, 94
Heena Sidhu’s scores: 94, 94, 96, 93, 99, 95.
08:48 (IST)
Takes a lot of toll on your body...
08:47 (IST)
Shivam Shukla is 5th in his relay with a score of 289 in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol. Teenager Anish Bhanwala is yet to start his relay.
08:44 (IST)
Bronze for India from rowing, this time in men’s Lightweight Double Sculls. Despite making a slow start, Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finished third with a timing of 07:04:61.
08:36 (IST)
Heena Sidhu is still finding it difficult to get into the groove, while Manu Bhaker is slowly climbing up the leaderboard. Heena is sixth and Manu is looking good in the third spot.
Manu Bhaker’s scores (completed series): 94, 98, 96, 97
08:33 (IST)
India finish on the podium with Dushyant finishing third with a time of 7:18.76 in the Men's Lightweight Single Sculls. He was second after 1500m and dropped off at the end but not as much as some of his counterparts on Thursday.
08:32 (IST)
08:03 (IST)
The early shots haven't had the accuracy one would've expected. Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker claimed gold and silver respectively in the 10m air pistol at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast but can they repeat the feat in Indonesia?
07:59 (IST)
So, we begin the day with women's 10m air pistol qualification
Not the greatest of starts for Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu so far. They have a lot to catch up.
23:09 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Games Day 6 events. Today we will see, Indian athletes will try to win gold medals in different events including five different categories of Rowing. Dipa Karmakar will be in action in women’s Balance Beam final event. Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu will aim for gold in women’s 10m Air pistol. Indian men's hockey team will play Japan in a group match.
Stay tuned for more updates.