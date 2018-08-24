GYMNASTICS GYMNASTICS

Dipa Karmakar powers through knee injury

The 25-year-old Dipa Karamakar marked her return to the big stage with a fifth-place finish on the balance beam with a score of 12.500 on Friday. The good thing about her display on the beam – not exactly her favourite apparatus – was that she did not seem to let any thoughts of a problem knee come in the way of her routine, for which she got 5.000 for difficulty and 7.500 for execution.



The announcer spoke glowingly about her fourth place in vault in the Olympic Games in Rio two years ago. A small section of the galleries at the Jakarta International Expo Hall D greeted the pioneering gymnast from Tripura. And after the routine was complete with a confident dismount, she blew kisses to her fans before getting off the platform to hug coach Bisweshwar Nandi and slip into the crowd of gymnasts and coaches in the wings. Even though she was ranked third after her routine, she knew the score was not enough for her to get a medal.

She had to miss out on the vault final because her team-mates Pranati Nayak and Aruna Budda Reddy had finished higher than her in individual qualification. She sat out of the team final to give her knee some rest and cheered her team-mates to the seventh place.