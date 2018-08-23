Asian Games 2018, Day 5 latest update: Despite a few hiccups in the start of the game, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy managed to get the better of Hong Kong’s Ng/Yeung 21-16, 21-15 in the first round of the women’s doubles event.
Day 4 report: Rahi Sarnobat beat all expectations to become India's first woman shooter with an Asian Games gold and the low-profile wushu players delivered their best ever performance even in defeat on another high-yielding day for the country at the regional showpiece.
With four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals in their overall tally, India stood seventh in the medal table, which was led by quite a margin by powerhouse China with 82 medals, including 37 gold.
The spotlight was on 16-year-old sensation Manu Bhaker, who shot a Games record qualifying score at the shooting range in Palembang. But to everyone's surprise, it was Rahi who delivered the yellow metal, holding her nerve in a final which was settled after two shoot-offs.
"Shooting is life for me," said the former World Cup gold-medallist, who was laid low by an elbow injury after a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
In Jakarta, four bronze medals were settled for in wushu and though not one Indian in the fray made the finals, it would still go down as the low-profile sport's best ever performance, in terms of number of medals won, in the Asian Games.
Roshibina Devi (women's 60kg), Santosh Kumar (men's 56kg) Surya Bhanu Pratap (men's 60kg) and Narender Grewal (men's 65kg) lost their respective semifinal Sanda bouts but will go back home content after the stronger-than-expected showing. The previous best was a silver and a bronze in the 2010 Guangzhou Games.
Two tennis medals were also guaranteed with Ankita Raina and the top-seeded paring of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan progressing to the semifinals of their respective events.
World number 189 Raina dispatched Hong Kong's Eudice Chong 6-4, 6-1 to enter the last four of the women's singles.
Bopanna and Sharan, who don't have much experience of playing together, came up with a solid performance against the seasoned pairing of Yang Hsieh and Yang Tsung-Hua of Chinese Taipei to win 6-3, 5-7, 10-1.
In Jakarta, the Indian men's hockey team recorded its biggest ever international win by annihilating Hong Kong China 26-0 in a Pool B match. India bettered an 86-year-old record -- a 24-1 win over the USA in the Olympics.
The rowers also continued their good show and qualified for the final round in three more events.
Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finished on top in men's lightweight double sculls repechage round with a time of 7:14.23s to qualify for the final race to be held on August 24.
In the women's four repechage round, the Indian quartet of Sanjita Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Singh finished fourth with a time of 7:53.29s but still made it to the final to be held on August 24.
The men's lightweight eight team was the last to compete and qualified for the final race by coming on top with a time of 6:15.62. The final will be held on August 24.
The Indian women's compound archery team qualified second for the quarterfinals, pipped by powerhouse Korea in the ranking round.
India were already through to the quarters with a first-round bye and today's
round only decided the placement of the teams in the draw based on their rankings. India ended up in the bottom half with Korea in the upper half.
But just as any other day, today was not without its share of heartbreaks and disappointments.
Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar had to withdraw from the artistic team finals due to the knee injury, which had threatened to end her career not so long back. The team, which missed her, ended seventh in the final.
After the high of two gold and a bronze medal in the freestyle competition, India endured a disappointing end to their wrestling campaign with Greco-Roman grappler Harpreet Singh losing his bronze medal bout.
Harpreet (87kg) lost 3-6 to Kazakhstan's Azamat Kustubayev.
Harpreet was India's lone podium hope after Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Naveen (130kg) and Hardeep (97) failed to reach the medal round.
The Indian men's volleyball team suffered its first loss of the Games, going down 0-3 to Qatar in a preliminary Pool F match. India lost 15-25, 20-25, 20-25 in 77 minutes.
In taekwando, Navjeet Maan crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the 80 kg, ending the Indian men's campaign. The 24-year-old Maan lost 6-20 to Linglong Chen of China.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 13:30 PM
Highlights
OOOF! Almost an upset...
PV Sindhu ekes out a narrow 21-10, 12-21, 23-21 win over World No 52 Vu Thi Trang. The Vietnamese made life difficult for Sindhu in the second and third game.
Bronze medal for Ankita Raina in women’s singles!
The Indian ace put up a valiant fight against World No 34 Shuai Zhang in their semi-final, but she lost 4-6, 6-7.
Bopanna-Sharan enter final
Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan fight back from a set down against Japan’s Uesugi Kaito and Sho Shimabukuro 4-6, 6-3, (10-8) to enter the men’s doubles final. Great comeback, boys!
In archery, Atanu Das has entered into quarters, winning 7-3 against Kazakhstan’s Denis Gankin. The other Indian in the fray, Vishwas, has crashed out after a 1-7 defeat against Kazakhstan’s Abdullin Ilfat.
In the women’s singles recurve event, Deepika Kumari has lost 3-7 against Chinese Taipei’s Lei Chien Ying.
Ponnappa and Reddy enter R16
The Indian women’s team lose to Kazakhstan in straight sets – 8-25, 19-25, 23-25. India have lost all three of their group matches so far.
Saurav Ghosal beats Shamil Mohomed of Sri Lanka to breeze into the Round of 16 in men's singles squash event.
Meanwhile, Srihari Natraj has made it to the final of the men’s 200m backstroke swimming event. He was the seventh fastest with a time of 2:02.97, but more importantly, it is a national record.
ROWING:
Dattu had started the men's single sculls, and after 500 m is in second place.
Word is that Dattu’s boat capsized just as he pushed off from the jetty at the start. That shouldn't affect it physically, but I wonder what a mental difference it makes.
The Chinese with a big lead and Dattu has dropped to last!
Dattu knows it's over, he isn't even trying to finish fast. Looks completely spent.
This is tough, the contingent had high hopes of a medal from Dattu. He's the only sculler to go over eight minutes
13:30 (IST)
13:29 (IST)
13:10 (IST)
13:07 (IST)
13:04 (IST)
PV Sindhu drops second game
India's No 1 women's singles shuttler has been forced into a decider by World No 52 Vu Thi Trang. Sindhu committed way too many errors from the backcourt in the second, which allowed the Vietnamese to take advantage and win 21-12.
The decider gets underway
12:46 (IST)
India’s Sathish Kumar Sivalingam and Ajay Singh are in action in the men's 77kg weightlifting event.
12:46 (IST)
Easy-peasy for India's PV Sindhu as she bags the opening game 21-10 against Vietnam's Vu Thi Trang in the first round of the women's singles event.
12:32 (IST)
Bronze medal for Ankita Raina in women’s singles!
The Indian ace put up a valiant fight against World No 34 Shuai Zhang in their semi-final, but she lost 4-6, 6-7.
12:23 (IST)
Satwik-Chirag win
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter the Round of 16 of the men's doubles event with a comfortable 21-12, 21-14 win over Hong Kong's Chun Hei Tam and Yonny Chung.
12:15 (IST)
The 33-year-old Vishwas Kumar lost his pre-quarterfinals recurve match to Kazakh youngster Ilfat Abdullin 1-7 and quickly suggested – without appearing to complain – that India’s sports authorities need to understand the sport better and support all elite archers instead of just a couple of them.
With just two 10s in the match which ended in four sets – against Abdullin’s seven 10s – Vishwas Kumar’s stay in the individual draw came to an end. He picked up one set point when he managed to tie the third set 28-28. For someone who returned to the national camp after some time away, he believes he could have done better with more belief, both within himself and of the powers that be.
12:13 (IST)
Nerves of steel from Ankita Raina! She’s clawed her way back into this tie-breaker and this match! 6-6 in the tie-breaker. Winner of this match goes into the final of the women’s singles event.
12:13 (IST)
Bopanna-Sharan enter final
Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan fight back from a set down against Japan’s Uesugi Kaito and Sho Shimabukuro 4-6, 6-3, (10-8) to enter the men’s doubles final. Great comeback, boys!
12:12 (IST)
Tensed moments...
Ankita Raina is trailing 4-3 in the tie-breaker of the second set. She cannot afford any mistakes now.
12:05 (IST)
Women's singles
What a thrilling semi-final we’re having in the women’s singles tennis event. Ankita Raina, having dropped the first set, has forced the second into a tie-breaker.
12:04 (IST)
Deepika Kumari opened her pre-quarterfinal campaign against Chinese Taipei’s Lei Chien-Ying with a 29-27 opening set that gave her a 2-0 lead. The four 10s that the Indian ace shot in the first two sets should have given her confidence as she led 3-1. But a 6 with the first arrow all but handed the third set to her rival on a platter. It was not until after four more shots that Deepika found a 10 and by that time she was down 3-5 on set points. It perhaps did not sharpen the focus as much as it could have and she came up with 8, 8 and 9 in the final set to go down 25-29 for a 3-7 defeat.
That it hurt her a lot was evident in the manner in which she spoke with no one in the Indian tent when dismantling her bow and packing it in its case. It was also significant that Atanu Das walked up to her and without saying a word, put his arm around her to comfort her. It was not long before questions about her mental strength in the duelling rounds surfaced yet again.
12:03 (IST)
Men's doubles semi-final
Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan fight back to take the second set 6-3 after losing the first 4-6 to Japanese pair of Sho Shimabukuro and Kaito Uesugi.
12:00 (IST)
Atanu Das was the sole Indian archer to make it to the individual recurve quarterfinals after his team-mates Vishwas Kumar and Deepika Kumari encountered defeats.
Atanu Das, ranked World No. 19, beat Denis Gankin (Kazakhstan) 7-3 in the pre-quarterfinals, winning all four set points by dominating the final two sets. The Kazak is ranked six places below the Indian who did not let the fact that his rival had managed to draw level 3-3 by drawing the second set and winning the third.
He responded to the challenge hitting the bull’s eye with the first arrow in both sets, laying down the gauntlet. He sealed the deal when with one arrow left to shoot, he knew that the final set was his to lose with a poor final shot. He played safe and ensured that the arrow did not miss the yellow by much and that he would clock enough points to claim the win.
He will meet Indonesia’s Riau Ega Agatha in the battle for a place in the semifinals. The home archer is ranked nine places below the 26-year-old Atanu Das.
11:51 (IST)
11:51 (IST)
5-4! Raina has a slender lead in the second set over Zhang, who has looked a bit off-colour since the last 15 minutes. The Indian has made the most of her chances here.
11:17 (IST)
Meanwhile, it's one game apiece in the second set of the women's singles semi-finals match between Ankita Raina and Zhang Shuai. The Chinese won the first set and looks in a hurry to finish the match in straight sets.
11:15 (IST)
11:05 (IST)
Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy win the first game: 21-16
Ponnappa and Reddy have the advantage in their first-round match against Hong Kong’s Ng/Yeung. Despite leading 11-6 at the interval, the Indian pair allowed the Hong Kong pair to claw back to 15-15. They somehow managed to stay compact.
11:01 (IST)
Atanu Das and Vishwas in men’s recurve archery and Deepika Kumari in women’s recurve advanced to the pre-quarterfinals with victories in the second round of the individual events at the GBK Archery Field on Thursday. Promila Daimary, who lost 1-6 to Bishindee Urantangalag (Mongolia) was the only Indian to bow out at the early stage.
Atanu Das beat Pak Yong Won (North Korea) 7-3 and will meet Denis Gankin (Kazakhstan) in the pre-quarterfinals. It could be a close match if the rankings are anything to go by. The Indian is 19th in the world and Gankin is ranked No. 25.
Vishwas beat Purevsuren Bataa (Mongolia) 6-2 and will take on 20-year-old Ilfat Abdullin (Kazakhstan) in the pre-quarterfinals. The young Kazakh, ranked 81 in the world, shot the fourth best in the ranking rounds and will go in favourite to win the contest.
Deepika Kumari beat Ri Ji Hyang (North Korea) 6-1 and will meet Chinese Taipei's Lei Chien-Ying in the pre-quarterfinals. It could be a humdinger of a match, given that Deepika Kumari and 28-year-old Chinese Taipei archer are separated only by one place in the world rankings, with the Indian taking the seventh place.
11:00 (IST)
Raina drops first set
Zhang Shuai comes from behind to bag the first set 6-4 against Ankita Raina in the women's singles semi-finals. Raina crumbled under pressure and let Zhang control the pace of the game.
10:50 (IST)
10:48 (IST)
5-4! Zhang makes a strong comeback to pip Raina in the first set. Fewer errors from the Chinese player. Raina, on the other hand, has been overhitting quite often.
10:35 (IST)
Just when Zhang was looking dangerous and was getting into the rhythm, Raina restores her lead in the first set. The Indian leads 4-3
10:29 (IST)
The Indian women’s team lose to Kazakhstan in straight sets – 8-25, 19-25, 23-25. India have lost all three of their group matches so far.
10:20 (IST)
Ankita Raina is leading 2-1 in the first set at the moment. She had taken a 2-0 lead after breaking the serve of Zhang. But she couldn’t hold her serve, and ended up allowing the Chinese ace to come back into the game.
09:51 (IST)
Saurav Ghosal beats Shamil Mohomed of Sri Lanka to breeze into the Round of 16 in men's singles squash event.
09:47 (IST)
Up next is the women's singles semi-final. India's Ankita Raina will take on Zhang Shuai of China.
09:44 (IST)
Meanwhile, Srihari Natraj has made it to the final of the men’s 200m backstroke swimming event. He was the seventh fastest with a time of 2:02.97, but more importantly, it is a national record.
09:15 (IST)
09:07 (IST)
Rowing
India finish fourth by a whisker. So tough for Sawarn Singh, he's had a terrific comeback from an injury that could have ended his career but has fought back.
Both are gutted, heads in hands as they head back to the jetty. Second prospective medal gone.
Om Prakash and Sawarn have just gotten into the jetty, and leaving with hands on each other's shoulders. They are spent, physically and emotionally
India as expected, not competitive in the women's double sculls. The coach had said before the Asian Games that their goal was to get to the final, and they did that.
08:41 (IST)
ROWING
Dattu has been suffering from fever for the last couple of days, and that seems to have affected his performance
08:25 (IST)
ROWING:
Dattu had started the men's single sculls, and after 500 m is in second place.
Word is that Dattu’s boat capsized just as he pushed off from the jetty at the start. That shouldn't affect it physically, but I wonder what a mental difference it makes.
The Chinese with a big lead and Dattu has dropped to last!
Dattu knows it's over, he isn't even trying to finish fast. Looks completely spent.
This is tough, the contingent had high hopes of a medal from Dattu. He's the only sculler to go over eight minutes
08:23 (IST)
Virdhawal Khade has qualified for the final of the men's 50m butterfly event with a timing of 24.09 in his heat. Anshul Kothari, meanwhile, will not progress as his timing of 25.45 places him 28th.
23:44 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Day 5 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang. Badminton, Squash and Archery singles events start on Day 5. Indian rower Dattu Bhokanal will play in the final of the Men's Singles Sculls, while India's Kabaddi teams will be in semi-final action.
So stick around for all the LIVE updates from Jakarta