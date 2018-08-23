Asian Games 2018, Day 5 latest update: PV Sindhu ekes out a narrow 21-10, 12-21, 23-21 win over World No 52 Vu Thi Trang. The Vietnamese shuttler made life difficult for Sindhu in the second and third game of their women's singles badminton clash.
Day 4 report: Rahi Sarnobat beat all expectations to become India's first woman shooter with an Asian Games gold and the low-profile wushu players delivered their best ever performance even in defeat on another high-yielding day for the country at the regional showpiece.
With four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals in their overall tally, India stood seventh in the medal table, which was led by quite a margin by powerhouse China with 82 medals, including 37 gold.
The spotlight was on 16-year-old sensation Manu Bhaker, who shot a Games record qualifying score at the shooting range in Palembang. But to everyone's surprise, it was Rahi who delivered the yellow metal, holding her nerve in a final which was settled after two shoot-offs.
"Shooting is life for me," said the former World Cup gold-medallist, who was laid low by an elbow injury after a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
In Jakarta, four bronze medals were settled for in wushu and though not one Indian in the fray made the finals, it would still go down as the low-profile sport's best ever performance, in terms of number of medals won, in the Asian Games.
Roshibina Devi (women's 60kg), Santosh Kumar (men's 56kg) Surya Bhanu Pratap (men's 60kg) and Narender Grewal (men's 65kg) lost their respective semifinal Sanda bouts but will go back home content after the stronger-than-expected showing. The previous best was a silver and a bronze in the 2010 Guangzhou Games.
Two tennis medals were also guaranteed with Ankita Raina and the top-seeded paring of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan progressing to the semifinals of their respective events.
World number 189 Raina dispatched Hong Kong's Eudice Chong 6-4, 6-1 to enter the last four of the women's singles.
Bopanna and Sharan, who don't have much experience of playing together, came up with a solid performance against the seasoned pairing of Yang Hsieh and Yang Tsung-Hua of Chinese Taipei to win 6-3, 5-7, 10-1.
In Jakarta, the Indian men's hockey team recorded its biggest ever international win by annihilating Hong Kong China 26-0 in a Pool B match. India bettered an 86-year-old record -- a 24-1 win over the USA in the Olympics.
The rowers also continued their good show and qualified for the final round in three more events.
Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finished on top in men's lightweight double sculls repechage round with a time of 7:14.23s to qualify for the final race to be held on August 24.
In the women's four repechage round, the Indian quartet of Sanjita Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Singh finished fourth with a time of 7:53.29s but still made it to the final to be held on August 24.
The men's lightweight eight team was the last to compete and qualified for the final race by coming on top with a time of 6:15.62. The final will be held on August 24.
The Indian women's compound archery team qualified second for the quarterfinals, pipped by powerhouse Korea in the ranking round.
India were already through to the quarters with a first-round bye and today's
round only decided the placement of the teams in the draw based on their rankings. India ended up in the bottom half with Korea in the upper half.
But just as any other day, today was not without its share of heartbreaks and disappointments.
Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar had to withdraw from the artistic team finals due to the knee injury, which had threatened to end her career not so long back. The team, which missed her, ended seventh in the final.
After the high of two gold and a bronze medal in the freestyle competition, India endured a disappointing end to their wrestling campaign with Greco-Roman grappler Harpreet Singh losing his bronze medal bout.
Harpreet (87kg) lost 3-6 to Kazakhstan's Azamat Kustubayev.
Harpreet was India's lone podium hope after Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Naveen (130kg) and Hardeep (97) failed to reach the medal round.
The Indian men's volleyball team suffered its first loss of the Games, going down 0-3 to Qatar in a preliminary Pool F match. India lost 15-25, 20-25, 20-25 in 77 minutes.
In taekwando, Navjeet Maan crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the 80 kg, ending the Indian men's campaign. The 24-year-old Maan lost 6-20 to Linglong Chen of China.
Indian duo of Ponnappa and Rankireddy bow out of the mixed doubles
The pair were unable to follow through on the promise they showed towards the end of the first game, losing the second game 21-16.
PRAJNESH WINS! ANOTHER MEDAL COMING INDIA's WAY
Prajnesh Gunneswaram beats Kwon Soonwoo in a thrilling quarterfinal to reach the semifinal in Men's Singles and confirm a medal for India in tennis!
No medal for Indian gymnasts
India's Aruna Reddy (12.775) and Pranati Nayak (12.575) finish 7th and 8th respectivelt in the Women's Vault final. No medal for the Indians but they will be proud of their effort in Jakarta
Shardul Vihan clinches SILVER in double trap event
That was quick!
India's Saina Nehwal trounces Iran’s Soraya A 21-7, 21-9 in the first round of the women's singles event.
Meanwhile, Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy have also won their opening match 21-10, 21-8 against TA Mohamed and MA Rasheed in the men’s doubles event.
In the women's doubles event, India's women’s doubles pair of Arathi Sara Sunil and Rutaparna Panda suffer a first-round loss against Chayanit Chaladchalam and Phataimas Muenwong 11-21, 6-21.
OOOF! Almost an upset...
PV Sindhu ekes out a narrow 21-10, 12-21, 23-21 win over World No 52 Vu Thi Trang. The Vietnamese made life difficult for Sindhu in the second and third game.
Bronze medal for Ankita Raina in women’s singles!
The Indian ace put up a valiant fight against World No 34 Shuai Zhang in their semi-final, but she lost 4-6, 6-7.
Bopanna-Sharan enter final
Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan fight back from a set down against Japan’s Uesugi Kaito and Sho Shimabukuro 4-6, 6-3, (10-8) to enter the men’s doubles final. Great comeback, boys!
In archery, Atanu Das has entered into quarters, winning 7-3 against Kazakhstan’s Denis Gankin. The other Indian in the fray, Vishwas, has crashed out after a 1-7 defeat against Kazakhstan’s Abdullin Ilfat.
In the women’s singles recurve event, Deepika Kumari has lost 3-7 against Chinese Taipei’s Lei Chien Ying.
Ponnappa and Reddy enter R16
Despite a few hiccups in the start of the game, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy managed to get the better of Hong Kong’s Ng/Yeung 21-16, 21-15 in the first round of the women’s doubles event.
The Indian women’s team lose to Kazakhstan in straight sets – 8-25, 19-25, 23-25. India have lost all three of their group matches so far.
Saurav Ghosal beats Shamil Mohomed of Sri Lanka to breeze into the Round of 16 in men's singles squash event.
Meanwhile, Srihari Natraj has made it to the final of the men’s 200m backstroke swimming event. He was the seventh fastest with a time of 2:02.97, but more importantly, it is a national record.
ROWING:
Dattu had started the men's single sculls, and after 500 m is in second place.
Word is that Dattu’s boat capsized just as he pushed off from the jetty at the start. That shouldn't affect it physically, but I wonder what a mental difference it makes.
The Chinese with a big lead and Dattu has dropped to last!
Dattu knows it's over, he isn't even trying to finish fast. Looks completely spent.
This is tough, the contingent had high hopes of a medal from Dattu. He's the only sculler to go over eight minutes
17:02 (IST)
21' India 9-9 Iran
Second half begins. This game is on the edge with Iran down to four men, but getting that all-out will be easier said than done for India
16:58 (IST)
HT: India 9-9 Iran
A very tactical game so far. India and Iran not giving each other an inch. India did well to start on the front foot, but Iran defence has come to the party as expected and kept India in control. Iran have scored six points in super tackles and the Indian raiders have failed to impose themselves on the game. Massive second half coming up
16:56 (IST)
19' India 8-9 Iran
Iran take the lead now. Indians feeling the pressure. Ajay Thakur is dismissed after he enters the lobby without getting a touch. India need to get control over their nerves as half time approaches
16:53 (IST)
17' India 8-8 Iran
SUPER TACKLE! Iran defence is keeping them in the game. They have now drawn level in this game. Indian raiders are struggling to deal with Iran's three-man defence
16:50 (IST)
14' India 7-6 Iran
ANOTHER SUPER TACKLE! The Iranian defence does its job again as Rishank Devadiga is tackled.
16:47 (IST)
The Indian pair of Chopra-Reddy lead!
The Indian have done extremely well in the second game to regain their composure and have worked well as a team to establish a lead of 14-8 over their Malaysian opponents
16:46 (IST)
10' India 6-4 Iran
SUPER TACKLE! Iran making a comeback here with just three men on court. With their best defensive pair on the mat, the situation was bit of a blessing in disguise
16:43 (IST)
7' India 5-1 Iran
Iran down to just three men. However both Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mohajermighani are still on court. Indian raiders not taking any risks in their raids which is a smart ploy
16:39 (IST)
16:38 (IST)
5' India 3-0 Iran
Maharashtra boys doing it for India. After Rishank's opemning point. Left corner Girish Ernak witn two successive tackle points. India off to a good start.
16:37 (IST)
3' India 1-0 Iran
Rishank Devadiga opens India's account ina do-or-die raid. Brilliant hand touch on Nabibaksh. That should settle some Indian nerves
16:33 (IST)
Virdhawal Khade in final action
Coming up next, India's Virdhawal Vikram Khade in action in the Men's 50 m Butterfly.
16:32 (IST)
Indian pair Chopra-Reddy lose opening game
India's Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy lose opening game 21-15 to Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying in the Mixed Doubles Round of 32 clash
16:30 (IST)
Time for India vs Iran!
India take on Iran in the men's kabaddi semifinal. The two teams have faced each other in the previous two finals. Can they produce another epic in this semifinal?
16:27 (IST)
16:24 (IST)
Indian pair trail!
India's Chopra-Rddye trail 10-11 at the break in the first game against Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying.
16:22 (IST)
A comeback is on!
Ponnappa and Rankireddy race into an early lead in the second game against their opponents from Thailand, heading into the second mid-game break leading at 11-7!
16:20 (IST)
Prajnesh's quarter-final resumes
India's Prajnesh is tied at 6-6 in the tie-breaker against Korea's Soonwoo
16:15 (IST)
Rankireddy and Ponnappa lose the first game
The Indian duo showed great understanding to press the Thai duo, but fell just short, losing 27-25.
It's been neck-and-neck so far!
16:14 (IST)
Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy in Round of 32 action
India's Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy in action against Mixed Doubles Badminton action against Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying. As things stand the Malaysian pair are leading 5-3
16:09 (IST)
16:00 (IST)
India to play Iran in Men's Kabaddi semi-final at 4:30 PM IST
15:55 (IST)
Indian pair in Mixed Doubles Round of 32 action
Satwinsairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponappa begin their Round of 32 clash against Thai pair. In the first game they are currently trailing 9-16
15:39 (IST)
Play suspended due to rain
Rain comes to Prajnesh's rescue after rain stops play with the score tied at 6-6 in the tie-breaker. Keep following the blog for further updates on that Men's quarterfinal
15:37 (IST)
India's Pranoti Nayak averages 12.575 after her two attempts in Women's Vault final
15:33 (IST)
Prajnesh Gunneswaram taken all the way
Prajnesh Gunneswaram wastes four match points to allow Soonwoo back in the game at 6-6 in the tie-breaker. Prajnesh is struggling with his fitness a bit. Can the Indian manage one last push
15:26 (IST)
Men's singles quarterfinal into the tie-breaker
It's 6-6 in Prajnesh Gunneswaram's quarter-final against Korea's Kwon Soonwoo. The good new though is that the Indian is a break up and leads 5-1 in the tie-breaker
15:24 (IST)
Aruna scores 12.775 in her 2 efforts and is currently ranked fourth
15:15 (IST)
Prajnesh Gunneswaram in a tight battle
It's 5-5 in the third and deciding set against South Korea's Kwon Soonwoo. This men's quarterfinal is going down to the wire
15:10 (IST)
Women's Vault final to begin shortly
Coming up next, India's Aruna Budda Reddy and Pranati Nayak in action in the women's vault final.
15:07 (IST)
Prajnesh Gunneswaram needs to act quickly!
The Indian fought back from a set down to win the second set 6-4 against South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon. However, he has struggled so far in the third set.
15:07 (IST)
Canoe Singles Women Update
India's Champa Maurya finishes 7th in Canoe Women's Singles final with a score of 161.63
14:59 (IST)
Atanu Das disappoints
Indonesia’s Riau Ega Agata put paid to a higher-ranked Atanu Das’ hopes of progressing to the semifinals of the Men’s Individual Recurve Archery competition with a 7-3 victory, winning the last two sets by a point each after the fascinating duel between the two 26-year-old athletes produced three tied sets.
Shooting after Atanu Das, Riau Ega Agata found the competitive edge under pressure with the last arrow of the first set. He struck a 10 to tie the set, having started with an 8. The Indonesian, ranked nine places below Atanu Das’ No. 19, missed chances in the next two sets to take the lead, first getting a 9 and then an 8 with the respective last arrows.
Having found two 10s against Riau Ega Agata’s four 10s in the opening three sets, Atanu piled on the pressure with another 10 to start the fourth set but after his rival responded with a similar score, the Indian managed only an 8 with his second arrow. Yet again, fortune sided with him as the Indonesian scored 8 as well.
The match was down to the last four arrows each. The Indonesian not only hit a 10 to win the fourth set but also backed it up with two more 10s at the start of the final set. Atanu Das had done well to get two 10s at the start of this set but an 8 off his last arrow – and he threw his head back in realisation that the match had slipped away from him. Unlike in the second and third sets, the home boy found a 9 under pressure to win the final set as well.
The Indian challenge ended in individual recurve competition. The three team events remain.
14:37 (IST)
India have another medal in shooting, this time thanks to 15-year-old Shardul Vihan! He came agonisingly close to winning gold in the men’s double trap event, shooting 73 in the finals.
14:29 (IST)
Shin misses one. But then so does Vihan. Shin misses another. But it's not enough. Silver for Vihan.
Shin with huge fist pumps. Finally, a shooter celebrates with some emotion.
14:28 (IST)
14:26 (IST)
The wind has picked up a bit. Blowing right to left for the shooters.
Shin is two ahead. In his kinda form, that's a big lead.
14:23 (IST)
Shin is contingency incredible speed. Hardly any time between his first and second shots. That also means that the targets are closer together. Vihan tied for second.
Shin finally misses something, he's been in unreal form. Vihan is assured a silver. Last round coming up, 20 shots.
14:22 (IST)
Still going strong. The smell if gunpowder is now everywhere. And it's a very different smell to the trap event. Different weapons, different ammo.
Vihan is tied for first, having missed just one shot after 20.
Despite the rowing course next door, there isn't much wind.
Still tied for first with Korea. The entire competition is very tight.
A variety of different stances on display here. Vihan uses a standard similar to that of trap legend Manav Sandhu. He's still tied for first with Shin
14:13 (IST)
Sathish Sivalingam injured himself after a failed attempt of 178 kg in clean and jerk.
14:07 (IST)
14:05 (IST)
Vihan with a strong couple of rounds. He's checking the wind at every position before firing.
Vihan is now the only one who hasn't missed a shot.
Misses one in the 11th.
13:52 (IST)
13:30 (IST)
13:29 (IST)
13:10 (IST)
13:07 (IST)
13:04 (IST)
PV Sindhu drops second game
India's No 1 women's singles shuttler has been forced into a decider by World No 52 Vu Thi Trang. Sindhu committed way too many errors from the backcourt in the second, which allowed the Vietnamese to take advantage and win 21-12.
The decider gets underway
12:46 (IST)
India’s Sathish Kumar Sivalingam and Ajay Singh are in action in the men's 77kg weightlifting event.
12:46 (IST)
Easy-peasy for India's PV Sindhu as she bags the opening game 21-10 against Vietnam's Vu Thi Trang in the first round of the women's singles event.