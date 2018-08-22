You are here:
Asian Games 2018, Day 4 Live Updates: Women's team in action in Artistic Gymnastics final; Bopanna-Raina advance to quarters

Sports FP Sports Aug 22, 2018 18:21:24 IST
  • 18:21 (IST)

    Wushu Update 

    India's Santosh Kumar and Roshibina Devi lose in the semi-finals in Men's Sanda 56kg and Women's Sanda 60kg events. The duo has to settle for bronze medals

  • 18:16 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    India's Harpreet Singh misses out on bronze 

    India's Harpreet Singh loses 6-3 to Kazakhstan's Kustubayev Azamat in Men's 87kg Greco-Roman Wrestling bronze medal playoff

  • 18:11 (IST)

    India finish last Men's Relay final 

    Indian men's team in 4x400m Freestyle Relay finishes 8th in the final with a timing of 3:35.34

  • 18:07 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    India's Harpreet Singh in bronze medal playoff 

    Harpreet Singh is trailing 5-0 in Men's 87kg Greco-Roman Wrestling bronze medal playoff

  • 18:05 (IST)

    Indian volleyball team in action against Qatar! 

    Indian men's volleyball team are down a set in the Pool game against Qatar

  • 17:51 (IST)

    SWIMMING

    India's Men's relay team in action shortly 

    India's Men's team to be in action in 4x400m Freestyle Relay final shortly

  • 17:44 (IST)

    Indian mixed doubles pair reach quarters

    India's Rohan Bopanna-Ankita Raina reach the Mixed Doubles quarter-final with a straight sets victory over Hong Kong's Chun Wun Wong-Eudice Wong Chong

  • 17:42 (IST)

    India fifth after second rotation

    In gymnastics final, Indian women's team are placed at fifth spot after the end of Rotation 2.

  • 17:09 (IST)

    GYMNASTICS

    Indian team sixth after first rotation 

    Indian women's team are sixth after first rotation in women's team final in artistic gymnastics

  • 17:01 (IST)

    Indian Men's Doubles pair bows out

    India's Sumit Nagal-Ramkumar Ramanathan bow out of the Asian Games after a 2-1 defeat to in Men's Doubles quarter-finals

  • 16:40 (IST)

    GYMNASTICS

    Women's Team to begin final 

    Indian women's team who are without the injured Dipa Karmakar begin the Artistic Gymnastic final

  • 16:37 (IST)

    TENNIS

    Indian pair in mixed doubles action 

    India's Rohan Bopanna-Ankita Raina take on Hong Kong's Chun Wun Wong-Eudice Wong Chong in Mixed Doubles Round of 16 clash

  • 15:46 (IST)

    ARCHERY

    Men's compound team finishes third in ranking round

     

    The Indian men’s compound archery team (Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan) did very well to claim third rank with 1741 points in the ranking round behind World No. 2 Korea (1762) and World No. 9 Chinese Taipei (1741). The World No. 8 team from India was happy with its overall showing today, gauging the conditions and getting ready for the bigger battles ahead.

     

  • ARCHERY

    Indians settle for third place in mixed team compound

     

    The Indian compound archery mixed team comprising Abhishek Verma and Vennam Jyoti Surekha scored 1350 points to tie with Chinese Taipei for the second spot on the ranking charts but had to settle for third rank with one fewer 10 than its rival pair of Pan Yu Ping and Chen Yi Hsuan. The two teams are drawn to meet in the semifinals.

     

    The Korea team expectedly took the top spot.

     

  • 15:31 (IST)

    Rahi reacts after winning gold!

  • 15:14 (IST)

    Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan through to semi-final 

    India's Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan through to the semi-finals in Men's Doubles after a 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals after a tie-break

  • 14:59 (IST)

    Hardeep misses out on a bronze

    No medal for Hardeep as he crashes out of Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg. He lost to Uzbekistan's Turdiev Jahongir in Repechage Round 2 bout.

  • 14:26 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    Rahi Sarnobat wins GOLD!

  • SHOOTING

    YET ANOTHER SHOOT-OFF! 

    Incredible. Yang shoots a blank round. Rahi hit two. Shoot off for Gold! 

    Another one. Both stay in the hunt! 4 each. Another shoot off. Get these two some extra ammo. 

  • SHOOTING

    10 shots to go. Rahi leads by one.

    Yangpaiboon comes up with a perfect set! She now leads by two. Nerves for Rahi. How can she comeback? 

  • 14:20 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    UPDATE: Iran's MohammadAli is through to the final of the Greco-Roman 77kg and that means India's Gurpreet Singh will have a chance to claim a bronze medal through the repechage round.

  • SHOOTING

    Medal assured for India

    Lead down to one, as Yangpaiboon shoots a perfect set. BUT a medal is assured for Rahi! 

    Tight race between these two but the Korean Kim is catching up. She's in a shoot-off for third. Rahi leads by one. 

  • 14:14 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    MANU BHAKER ELIMINATED

    Rahi extends her lead with another perfect set, Yangpaiboon trails by three. Manu finishes sixth and is eliminated! 

  • SHOOTING

    Great round for Rahi, four shots, with Lin getting only one. Now she leads the Thai by 2. Manu consistently average. Eliminations have started, remember. 

  • SHOOTING

    Rahi’s turn to shoot low, only two. Lin from China gets a perfect series, is second, one point behind. Manu in 5th spot. 

  • 14:10 (IST)

    MAKE THAT 25! 
     

  • SHOOTING

    Rahi goes with another perfect series. All eyes on Manu seems to have helped Rahi.

    Rahi missed her first shot on her 12th attempt. Manu has had a bad round, she's in fifth. Rahi leads by two. 

  • 14:06 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    Excellent start from Rahi Sarnobat, who leads the way with 10 out of 10. Manu Bhaker has six out of 10 and is placed at 5th.

  • SHOOTING

    Sighting shots done. The athletes are getting ready. 

    The scoring system here is simple, 10.2 or more counts and a hit. Anything less is a miss. Also, the pistol shots are a lot louder than the air pistol. 

    Rahi starts with a perfect series. Manu only three out of five. The clips are back in for the next series. 

  • 13:56 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    25m pistol finals

    Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat have inspected their shooting positions, and look satisfied. Coaches Jaspal Rana and Pavel Smirnov have also taken their seats, making sure they have a clear sight of their wards.

  • 13:54 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    Toying around...

    India 19-0 Hong Kong 

    Dilpreet Singh has an easy finish after Manpreet Singh does all the hard work and feeds him the ball.

  • 13:53 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    We must let them enjoy...

    GOAL! India 18-0 Hong Kong 

    India scored off a penalty corner which was given to them right at the buzzer. 15 more minutes left in this match.

  • 13:44 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    And it's over. But the scores are tied at 3-3! 

    China's Xiao Di books a spot in the finals as he earned the first point. Heartbreak for Hardeep, who has to face an anxious wait to have a chance of a bronze courtesy of the repechage round.

  • 13:41 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Hardeep Singh is in against China's Xiao Di in the quarter-finals of 97kg category.

    At the end of the first period, Xiao Di takes a 3-0 lead. Hardeep must make the most of his chances in the second period now.

  • 13:38 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Gone in 38 seconds! Uzbekistan's Rustam Assakalov beats Harpreet to advance to the final on technical superiority. 10-0 the final score.

  • 13:28 (IST)

  • 13:21 (IST)

    TENNIS

    India's Ramkumar Ramanathan suffers defeat in the Round of 16 clash against Jurabek Karimov in three sets.

    Ramanathan won the first set 6-3 but Karimov bounced back to win the next two sets 6-4 6-3 to clinch the match.

  • 13:16 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    FOURTEEN-NIL. ARE YOU SERIOUS?

    India 14-0 Hong Kong

    Varun Kumar takes the drag-flick now, and places the ball smartly to the left corner of the goal. 

  • 13:12 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    Goals galore! 

    India 13-0 Hong Kong

    Manpreet Singh makes no mistake from the few feet out to tap into the goal. The keeper didn’t even see the ball fly past.

  • 13:10 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    GOAL! India 12-0 Hong Kong

    The Hong Kong goalkeeper is left flapping at air as the drag-flick flies into the top corner of the goal. 

  • 13:10 (IST)

    Another one

  • 13:01 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    We don't think they are going to stop here...

    Another goal!

    India 10-0 Hong Kong

    Dilpreet turns wonderfully in the circle before passing to Mandeep Singh, who flicks effortlessly into the goal.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Medal incoming! 

    ​Harpreet Singh assures India of a medal as he beats Japan's Masato Sumi 8-0 to advance through to the semi-finals of the men's Greco-Roman 87kg category.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    This is madness! 

    GOAL! India 9-0 Hong Kong

    Another defensive disaster from Hong Kong. They cannot clear the ball, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay scoops the ball into the goal over the goalkeeper, who is sprawled in front of his goal.

  • 12:58 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    It's all happening here...

    Indian men's hockey team are on a roll! 

    India 7-0 Hong Kong

    The Hong Kong players cannot clear their lines, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay capitalises to casually flick the ball in.  

    India 8-0 Hong Kong

    A catastrophic mistake from the Hong Kong goalkeeper allows India to seal their 8th goal. The shot is straight at his body, but he fluffs his lines to concede. 

  • 12:54 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Meanwhile, India's Harpreet Singh is up against Japan's Masato Sumi in the quarter-final of the Greco-Roman 87 kg category

  • 12:49 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    GOAL! 
    India 6-0 Hong Kong

    It’s a rout now, and we’re not even through the first quarter. Dilpreet Singh puts in a promising pass for Vivek Sagar Prasad to simply tap in.

  • 12:45 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    At the end of the first period, it's MuhammadAli with an 8-2 lead over Gurpreet, who has a tough task to overturn the scores here

  • 12:44 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Some wrestling action coming your way. India's Gurpreet Singh taking on Iran's Mohammad Ali in the quarter-finals

  • 12:41 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    ANOTHER ONE! India 5-0 Hong Kong

    India and SV Sunil got lucky! A strike into the circle takes a deflection off a Hong Kong player’s stick before finding its way to Sunil’s stick. He just had to deflect it in. 

Asian Games 2018, Day 4 updates: Dilpreet Singh has an easy finish after Manpreet Singh does all the hard work and feeds him the ball. India lead this match 19-0 against Hong Kong, and there's still a lot of life left in this match.

Day 3 report: Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma bagged the gold and bronze medals respectively in the Men's 10 metre Air Pistol final in the ongoing 2018 Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Saurabh, 16, clinched the gold after producing an Asian Games record score of 240.7. It was India's third gold medal at the ongoing Games.

Abhishek, 29, stood third scoring 219.3 to take India's medal tally to seven. He had finished sixth during the qualification round.

Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan secured the silver with 239.7. He and Saurabh pulled away for the gold medal battle with points of 220.1 and 220.5 respectively as Abhishek was eliminated with 219.3 points after eight series.

Matsuda, 42, was leading the charge going into the ninth and final series having led after each of the series. But in the final series, he came up with first shot score of 8.9 to blow his chances as Saurabh overtook him with a 10.2 in his first shot of the series.

In the second shot of the series, Matsuda scored 10.3 but Saurabh did well with 10.4 to seal the title.

At the beginning, Saurabh, who topped the qualifications after a score of 586, began his finals with a 50.6 in the opening five-shot series. In the second five-shot series, he scored 50.8 to take his total to 101.4, while Matsuda had 103.3 in total at this point of time.

In the third series, a two-shot round, Saurabh scored 18.6. He then produced scores of 19.4, 20.0, 20.6, 20.2 to have a total of 200.2 at the end of seven series when Matsuda and Saurabh totalled 201.3 and 199.7 respectively as the top three places were determined.

In the eighth series, Saurabh, Matsuda and Abhishek got scores of 19.9, 19.2 and 19.6 as the latter was eliminated.

The drama unfolded in the final series, with Matsuda coming up with his worst shot of the entire final round to give the advantage to Saurabh, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 18:21 PM

