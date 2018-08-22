Asian Games 2018, Day 4 updates: Dilpreet Singh has an easy finish after Manpreet Singh does all the hard work and feeds him the ball. India lead this match 19-0 against Hong Kong, and there's still a lot of life left in this match.
Day 3 report: Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma bagged the gold and bronze medals respectively in the Men's 10 metre Air Pistol final in the ongoing 2018 Asian Games here on Tuesday.
Saurabh, 16, clinched the gold after producing an Asian Games record score of 240.7. It was India's third gold medal at the ongoing Games.
Abhishek, 29, stood third scoring 219.3 to take India's medal tally to seven. He had finished sixth during the qualification round.
Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan secured the silver with 239.7. He and Saurabh pulled away for the gold medal battle with points of 220.1 and 220.5 respectively as Abhishek was eliminated with 219.3 points after eight series.
Matsuda, 42, was leading the charge going into the ninth and final series having led after each of the series. But in the final series, he came up with first shot score of 8.9 to blow his chances as Saurabh overtook him with a 10.2 in his first shot of the series.
In the second shot of the series, Matsuda scored 10.3 but Saurabh did well with 10.4 to seal the title.
At the beginning, Saurabh, who topped the qualifications after a score of 586, began his finals with a 50.6 in the opening five-shot series. In the second five-shot series, he scored 50.8 to take his total to 101.4, while Matsuda had 103.3 in total at this point of time.
In the third series, a two-shot round, Saurabh scored 18.6. He then produced scores of 19.4, 20.0, 20.6, 20.2 to have a total of 200.2 at the end of seven series when Matsuda and Saurabh totalled 201.3 and 199.7 respectively as the top three places were determined.
In the eighth series, Saurabh, Matsuda and Abhishek got scores of 19.9, 19.2 and 19.6 as the latter was eliminated.
The drama unfolded in the final series, with Matsuda coming up with his worst shot of the entire final round to give the advantage to Saurabh, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
With inputs from IANS
Click here to view the medals tally of the 2018 Asian Games
Click here to view the full schedule of the 2018 Asian Games
Click here to view the results at the 2018 Asian Games
Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 16:41 PM
Highlights
Rahi Sarnobat wins GOLD!
Medal assured for India
Lead down to one, as Yangpaiboon shoots a perfect set. BUT a medal is assured for Rahi!
Tight race between these two but the Korean Kim is catching up. She's in a shoot-off for third. Rahi leads by one.
MANU BHAKER ELIMINATED
Rahi extends her lead with another perfect set, Yangpaiboon trails by three. Manu finishes sixth and is eliminated!
And it's over. But the scores are tied at 3-3!
China's Xiao Di books a spot in the finals as he earned the first point. Heartbreak for Hardeep, who has to face an anxious wait to have a chance of a bronze courtesy of the repechage round.
India's Ramkumar Ramanathan suffers defeat in the Round of 16 clash against Jurabek Karimov in three sets.
Ramanathan won the first set 6-3 but Karimov bounced back to win the next two sets 6-4 6-3 to clinch the match.
Medal incoming!
Harpreet Singh assures India of a medal as he beats Japan's Masato Sumi 8-0 to advance through to the semi-finals of the men's Greco-Roman 87kg category.
Gurpreet Singh outmuscles Thailand's Apichai Natal by virtue of technical superiority 9-0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Greco-Roman 77kg category.
UPDATE: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar has pulled out of the artistic team finals after her career-threatening knee injury flared up again. Dipa blamed it on a jerk felt during the 'podium practice' and insisted she will strive to make up for the lost opportunity by shining in the balancing beam finals.
Harpreet into quarters
Harpreet Singh beats South Korea’s Park Heageun in the men’s 87kg Greco Roman event by a 4-1 margin to advance to the next round.
Ankita Raina enters semi-finals
She assures India of a medal in the women's singles tennis event after overcoming Chong Eudice Wong of Hong Kong 6-4, 6-1 in the quarter-finals
India's Ankita Raina stages an incredible comeback after being 1-4 down at one point to claim the first set 6-4 against Chong Eudice Wong in the women’s singles quarter-finals
Indian swimming contingent enters the finals. India finished eighth in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay. The finals will be played later today.
India's medals tally currently stands at 10 with three gold medals. The majority of medals have come from the shooters.
16:40 (IST)
Women's Team to begin final
Indian women's team who are without the injured Dipa Karmakar begin the Artistic Gymnastic final
16:37 (IST)
Indian pair in mixed doubles action
India's Rohan Bopanna-Ankita Raina take on Hong Kong's Chun Wun Wong-Eudice Wong Chong in Mixed Doubles Round of 16 clash
15:46 (IST)
Men's compound team finishes third in ranking round
The Indian men’s compound archery team (Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan) did very well to claim third rank with 1741 points in the ranking round behind World No. 2 Korea (1762) and World No. 9 Chinese Taipei (1741). The World No. 8 team from India was happy with its overall showing today, gauging the conditions and getting ready for the bigger battles ahead.
15:33 (IST)
Indians settle for third place in mixed team compound
The Indian compound archery mixed team comprising Abhishek Verma and Vennam Jyoti Surekha scored 1350 points to tie with Chinese Taipei for the second spot on the ranking charts but had to settle for third rank with one fewer 10 than its rival pair of Pan Yu Ping and Chen Yi Hsuan. The two teams are drawn to meet in the semifinals.
The Korea team expectedly took the top spot.
15:31 (IST)
Rahi reacts after winning gold!
15:14 (IST)
Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan through to semi-final
India's Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan through to the semi-finals in Men's Doubles after a 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals after a tie-break
14:59 (IST)
Hardeep misses out on a bronze
No medal for Hardeep as he crashes out of Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg. He lost to Uzbekistan's Turdiev Jahongir in Repechage Round 2 bout.
14:26 (IST)
Rahi Sarnobat wins GOLD!
14:24 (IST)
YET ANOTHER SHOOT-OFF!
Incredible. Yang shoots a blank round. Rahi hit two. Shoot off for Gold!
Another one. Both stay in the hunt! 4 each. Another shoot off. Get these two some extra ammo.
14:22 (IST)
10 shots to go. Rahi leads by one.
Yangpaiboon comes up with a perfect set! She now leads by two. Nerves for Rahi. How can she comeback?
14:20 (IST)
UPDATE: Iran's MohammadAli is through to the final of the Greco-Roman 77kg and that means India's Gurpreet Singh will have a chance to claim a bronze medal through the repechage round.
14:17 (IST)
Medal assured for India
Lead down to one, as Yangpaiboon shoots a perfect set. BUT a medal is assured for Rahi!
Tight race between these two but the Korean Kim is catching up. She's in a shoot-off for third. Rahi leads by one.
14:14 (IST)
MANU BHAKER ELIMINATED
Rahi extends her lead with another perfect set, Yangpaiboon trails by three. Manu finishes sixth and is eliminated!
14:12 (IST)
Great round for Rahi, four shots, with Lin getting only one. Now she leads the Thai by 2. Manu consistently average. Eliminations have started, remember.
14:11 (IST)
Rahi’s turn to shoot low, only two. Lin from China gets a perfect series, is second, one point behind. Manu in 5th spot.
14:10 (IST)
MAKE THAT 25!
14:08 (IST)
Rahi goes with another perfect series. All eyes on Manu seems to have helped Rahi.
Rahi missed her first shot on her 12th attempt. Manu has had a bad round, she's in fifth. Rahi leads by two.
14:06 (IST)
Excellent start from Rahi Sarnobat, who leads the way with 10 out of 10. Manu Bhaker has six out of 10 and is placed at 5th.
14:05 (IST)
Sighting shots done. The athletes are getting ready.
The scoring system here is simple, 10.2 or more counts and a hit. Anything less is a miss. Also, the pistol shots are a lot louder than the air pistol.
Rahi starts with a perfect series. Manu only three out of five. The clips are back in for the next series.
13:56 (IST)
25m pistol finals
Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat have inspected their shooting positions, and look satisfied. Coaches Jaspal Rana and Pavel Smirnov have also taken their seats, making sure they have a clear sight of their wards.
13:54 (IST)
Toying around...
India 19-0 Hong Kong
Dilpreet Singh has an easy finish after Manpreet Singh does all the hard work and feeds him the ball.
13:53 (IST)
We must let them enjoy...
GOAL! India 18-0 Hong Kong
India scored off a penalty corner which was given to them right at the buzzer. 15 more minutes left in this match.
13:44 (IST)
And it's over. But the scores are tied at 3-3!
China's Xiao Di books a spot in the finals as he earned the first point. Heartbreak for Hardeep, who has to face an anxious wait to have a chance of a bronze courtesy of the repechage round.
13:41 (IST)
Hardeep Singh is in against China's Xiao Di in the quarter-finals of 97kg category.
At the end of the first period, Xiao Di takes a 3-0 lead. Hardeep must make the most of his chances in the second period now.
13:38 (IST)
Gone in 38 seconds! Uzbekistan's Rustam Assakalov beats Harpreet to advance to the final on technical superiority. 10-0 the final score.
13:28 (IST)
13:21 (IST)
India's Ramkumar Ramanathan suffers defeat in the Round of 16 clash against Jurabek Karimov in three sets.
Ramanathan won the first set 6-3 but Karimov bounced back to win the next two sets 6-4 6-3 to clinch the match.
13:16 (IST)
FOURTEEN-NIL. ARE YOU SERIOUS?
India 14-0 Hong Kong
Varun Kumar takes the drag-flick now, and places the ball smartly to the left corner of the goal.
13:12 (IST)
Goals galore!
India 13-0 Hong Kong
Manpreet Singh makes no mistake from the few feet out to tap into the goal. The keeper didn’t even see the ball fly past.
13:10 (IST)
GOAL! India 12-0 Hong Kong
The Hong Kong goalkeeper is left flapping at air as the drag-flick flies into the top corner of the goal.
13:10 (IST)
Another one
13:01 (IST)
We don't think they are going to stop here...
Another goal!
India 10-0 Hong Kong
Dilpreet turns wonderfully in the circle before passing to Mandeep Singh, who flicks effortlessly into the goal.
12:59 (IST)
Medal incoming!
Harpreet Singh assures India of a medal as he beats Japan's Masato Sumi 8-0 to advance through to the semi-finals of the men's Greco-Roman 87kg category.
12:59 (IST)
This is madness!
GOAL! India 9-0 Hong Kong
Another defensive disaster from Hong Kong. They cannot clear the ball, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay scoops the ball into the goal over the goalkeeper, who is sprawled in front of his goal.
12:58 (IST)
It's all happening here...
Indian men's hockey team are on a roll!
India 7-0 Hong Kong
The Hong Kong players cannot clear their lines, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay capitalises to casually flick the ball in.
India 8-0 Hong Kong
A catastrophic mistake from the Hong Kong goalkeeper allows India to seal their 8th goal. The shot is straight at his body, but he fluffs his lines to concede.
12:54 (IST)
Meanwhile, India's Harpreet Singh is up against Japan's Masato Sumi in the quarter-final of the Greco-Roman 87 kg category
12:49 (IST)
GOAL!
India 6-0 Hong Kong
It’s a rout now, and we’re not even through the first quarter. Dilpreet Singh puts in a promising pass for Vivek Sagar Prasad to simply tap in.
12:45 (IST)
At the end of the first period, it's MuhammadAli with an 8-2 lead over Gurpreet, who has a tough task to overturn the scores here
12:44 (IST)
Some wrestling action coming your way. India's Gurpreet Singh taking on Iran's Mohammad Ali in the quarter-finals
12:41 (IST)
ANOTHER ONE! India 5-0 Hong Kong
India and SV Sunil got lucky! A strike into the circle takes a deflection off a Hong Kong player’s stick before finding its way to Sunil’s stick. He just had to deflect it in.
12:39 (IST)
GOAL (Carnage)
India 4-0 Hong Kong
Rupinder Pal Singh picks his spot to the left of the goalkeeper to slot in his second drag-flick. Not even five minutes have elapsed in this match.
12:37 (IST)
GOAL! India 3-0 Hong Kong
Rupinder Pal Singh slams his drag-flick into the roof of the net to give India a third goal. Just four minutes gone in this match.
12:36 (IST)
GOAL! India 2-0 Hong Kong
Manpreet Singh unleashes a ferocious reverse hit which flew into the net in the third minute itself.
12:35 (IST)
GOAL! India 1-0 Hong Kong
Lalit Upadhyay puts in a brilliant through ball for Akashdeep Singh, who shoots it in the first time and it’s a goal in the second minute.
12:30 (IST)
India vs Hong Kong
The Indian men's hockey team started their Asian Games campaign with a dominant performance against the hosts Indonesia. They created Games record for the biggest-ever victory by an Indian side and will be looking to repeat the feat against Hong Kong.
India had beaten Hong Kong 7-0 when the island nation had last qualified for the Asian Games in 2010.
12:26 (IST)
China beat India 4-1 (130kg)
Naveen has to face the anxious wait and hope to have any chance of a bronze medal.
12:20 (IST)
Dipa Karmakar pulls out of artistic team finals after knee injury flares up; vows to make up in beam finals}
Dipa blamed it on a jerk felt during the podium practice and insisted she will strive to make up for the lost opportunity by shining in the balancing beam finals.
https://www.firstpost.com
12:13 (IST)
Gurpreet Singh outmuscles Thailand's Apichai Natal by virtue of technical superiority 9-0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Greco-Roman 77kg category.
12:13 (IST)
UPDATE: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar has pulled out of the artistic team finals after her career-threatening knee injury flared up again. Dipa blamed it on a jerk felt during the 'podium practice' and insisted she will strive to make up for the lost opportunity by shining in the balancing beam finals.
12:12 (IST)
The redoubtable Korean trio of So Chaewon, Song Yun Soo and Choi Bomin, shot a Games record score of 2105 points to take the top ranking ahead of the Indian team of Vennam Jyoti Surekha, Muskan Kirar and Madhumita Kumari by a 20-point margin after the ranking round in the women’s compound archery event.
World Archery ranks India ahead of Chinese Taipei (No. 2) and Korea (No. 4) on the basis of the performances in the World Cup events. But the three Koreans are all ranked above the No. 14 position that Vennam Jyoti Surekha occupies as the best Indian woman compound archer now and it was clear when the Koreans fielded their best here, they would claim top rank in the event.
The Indian camp appeared confident that it would be in contention for gold. It knows it has to shoot consistently and not worry as much about what the others in the draw are doing. It believes that if it does not make mistakes, it can give the formidable Korean team a contest worth remembering.