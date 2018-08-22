Asian Games 2018, Day 4 updates: India's Ankita Raina stages an incredible comeback after being 1-4 down at one point to claim the first set 6-4 against Chong Eudice Wong in the women’s singles quarter-finals.
Day 3 report: Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma bagged the gold and bronze medals respectively in the Men's 10 metre Air Pistol final in the ongoing 2018 Asian Games here on Tuesday.
Saurabh, 16, clinched the gold after producing an Asian Games record score of 240.7. It was India's third gold medal at the ongoing Games.
Abhishek, 29, stood third scoring 219.3 to take India's medal tally to seven. He had finished sixth during the qualification round.
Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan secured the silver with 239.7. He and Saurabh pulled away for the gold medal battle with points of 220.1 and 220.5 respectively as Abhishek was eliminated with 219.3 points after eight series.
Matsuda, 42, was leading the charge going into the ninth and final series having led after each of the series. But in the final series, he came up with first shot score of 8.9 to blow his chances as Saurabh overtook him with a 10.2 in his first shot of the series.
In the second shot of the series, Matsuda scored 10.3 but Saurabh did well with 10.4 to seal the title.
At the beginning, Saurabh, who topped the qualifications after a score of 586, began his finals with a 50.6 in the opening five-shot series. In the second five-shot series, he scored 50.8 to take his total to 101.4, while Matsuda had 103.3 in total at this point of time.
In the third series, a two-shot round, Saurabh scored 18.6. He then produced scores of 19.4, 20.0, 20.6, 20.2 to have a total of 200.2 at the end of seven series when Matsuda and Saurabh totalled 201.3 and 199.7 respectively as the top three places were determined.
In the eighth series, Saurabh, Matsuda and Abhishek got scores of 19.9, 19.2 and 19.6 as the latter was eliminated.
The drama unfolded in the final series, with Matsuda coming up with his worst shot of the entire final round to give the advantage to Saurabh, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
With inputs from IANS
Highlights
10:23 (IST)
10:18 (IST)
Ankita Raina enters semi-finals
She assures India of a medal in the women's singles tennis event after overcoming Chong Eudice Wong of Hong Kong 6-4, 6-1 in the quarter-finals
09:45 (IST)
India's Ankita Raina stages an incredible comeback after being 1-4 down at one point to claim the first set 6-4 against Chong Eudice Wong in the women’s singles quarter-finals
09:42 (IST)
Indian swimming contingent enters the finals. India finished eighth in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay. The finals will be played later today.
09:38 (IST)
09:19 (IST)
Time for 4x100m freestyle relay. The Indian swimmers are off to a great start as they lead the race so far.
They have successfully maintained their lead and will finish in the first position with a timing of 3:25.17. Two more heats to go before the final list is announced.
09:16 (IST)
Despite topping their respective heats in the men's 100m butterfly event, both Sajan and Avinash could not make the cut.
08:35 (IST)
Great news coming in from the shooting ranges. Teenager Manu Bhaker is leading the qualification round in the women's 25m pistol event after the precision stage with a score of 297. This included a series where she scored 100. There’s still the rapid stage left, where there will three more series. But the signs look good.
Rahi Sarnobat, meanwhile, is in the seventh spot tied with four other shooters.
07:45 (IST)
India's Sajan Prakash surges ahead everyone else in his heat to top Heat 2 with a timing of 54.06 seconds.
The Indians are off to a superb start!
07:44 (IST)
India's Avinash Mani tops the Heat 1 of men's 100m butterfly with a timing of 56.9 seconds
07:42 (IST)
India's medals tally currently stands at 10 with three gold medals. The majority of medals have come from the shooters.
22:36 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage Asian Games, taking place in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang. On Day 4, we will see Indian women shooters gunning for gold in the 25m Pistol and 50m Rifle 3 positions events, men's hockey team in action against Hong Kong and more.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.