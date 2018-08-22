Asian Games 2018, Day 4 updates: Indian men's hockey team takes a 14-0 lead going into half-time against Hong Kong in their group stage match.
Day 3 report: Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma bagged the gold and bronze medals respectively in the Men's 10 metre Air Pistol final in the ongoing 2018 Asian Games here on Tuesday.
Saurabh, 16, clinched the gold after producing an Asian Games record score of 240.7. It was India's third gold medal at the ongoing Games.
Abhishek, 29, stood third scoring 219.3 to take India's medal tally to seven. He had finished sixth during the qualification round.
Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan secured the silver with 239.7. He and Saurabh pulled away for the gold medal battle with points of 220.1 and 220.5 respectively as Abhishek was eliminated with 219.3 points after eight series.
Matsuda, 42, was leading the charge going into the ninth and final series having led after each of the series. But in the final series, he came up with first shot score of 8.9 to blow his chances as Saurabh overtook him with a 10.2 in his first shot of the series.
In the second shot of the series, Matsuda scored 10.3 but Saurabh did well with 10.4 to seal the title.
At the beginning, Saurabh, who topped the qualifications after a score of 586, began his finals with a 50.6 in the opening five-shot series. In the second five-shot series, he scored 50.8 to take his total to 101.4, while Matsuda had 103.3 in total at this point of time.
In the third series, a two-shot round, Saurabh scored 18.6. He then produced scores of 19.4, 20.0, 20.6, 20.2 to have a total of 200.2 at the end of seven series when Matsuda and Saurabh totalled 201.3 and 199.7 respectively as the top three places were determined.
In the eighth series, Saurabh, Matsuda and Abhishek got scores of 19.9, 19.2 and 19.6 as the latter was eliminated.
The drama unfolded in the final series, with Matsuda coming up with his worst shot of the entire final round to give the advantage to Saurabh, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 13:28 PM
Highlights
India's Ramkumar Ramanathan suffers defeat in the Round of 16 clash against Jurabek Karimov in three sets.
Ramanathan won the first set 6-3 but Karimov bounced back to win the next two sets 6-4 6-3 to clinch the match.
Medal incoming!
Harpreet Singh assures India of a medal as he beats Japan's Masato Sumi 8-0 to advance through to the semi-finals of the men's Greco-Roman 87kg category.
Gurpreet Singh outmuscles Thailand's Apichai Natal by virtue of technical superiority 9-0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Greco-Roman 77kg category.
UPDATE: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar has pulled out of the artistic team finals after her career-threatening knee injury flared up again. Dipa blamed it on a jerk felt during the 'podium practice' and insisted she will strive to make up for the lost opportunity by shining in the balancing beam finals.
Harpreet into quarters
Harpreet Singh beats South Korea’s Park Heageun in the men’s 87kg Greco Roman event by a 4-1 margin to advance to the next round.
Ankita Raina enters semi-finals
She assures India of a medal in the women's singles tennis event after overcoming Chong Eudice Wong of Hong Kong 6-4, 6-1 in the quarter-finals
India's Ankita Raina stages an incredible comeback after being 1-4 down at one point to claim the first set 6-4 against Chong Eudice Wong in the women’s singles quarter-finals
Indian swimming contingent enters the finals. India finished eighth in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay. The finals will be played later today.
India's medals tally currently stands at 10 with three gold medals. The majority of medals have come from the shooters.
13:28 (IST)
13:21 (IST)
13:16 (IST)
FOURTEEN-NIL. ARE YOU SERIOUS?
India 14-0 Hong Kong
Varun Kumar takes the drag-flick now, and places the ball smartly to the left corner of the goal.
13:12 (IST)
Goals galore!
India 13-0 Hong Kong
Manpreet Singh makes no mistake from the few feet out to tap into the goal. The keeper didn’t even see the ball fly past.
13:10 (IST)
GOAL! India 12-0 Hong Kong
The Hong Kong goalkeeper is left flapping at air as the drag-flick flies into the top corner of the goal.
13:10 (IST)
Another one
13:01 (IST)
We don't think they are going to stop here...
Another goal!
India 10-0 Hong Kong
Dilpreet turns wonderfully in the circle before passing to Mandeep Singh, who flicks effortlessly into the goal.
12:59 (IST)
Medal incoming!
12:59 (IST)
This is madness!
GOAL! India 9-0 Hong Kong
Another defensive disaster from Hong Kong. They cannot clear the ball, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay scoops the ball into the goal over the goalkeeper, who is sprawled in front of his goal.
12:58 (IST)
It's all happening here...
Indian men's hockey team are on a roll!
India 7-0 Hong Kong
The Hong Kong players cannot clear their lines, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay capitalises to casually flick the ball in.
India 8-0 Hong Kong
A catastrophic mistake from the Hong Kong goalkeeper allows India to seal their 8th goal. The shot is straight at his body, but he fluffs his lines to concede.
12:54 (IST)
Meanwhile, India's Harpreet Singh is up against Japan's Masato Sumi in the quarter-final of the Greco-Roman 87 kg category
12:49 (IST)
GOAL!
India 6-0 Hong Kong
It’s a rout now, and we’re not even through the first quarter. Dilpreet Singh puts in a promising pass for Vivek Sagar Prasad to simply tap in.
12:45 (IST)
At the end of the first period, it's MuhammadAli with an 8-2 lead over Gurpreet, who has a tough task to overturn the scores here
12:44 (IST)
Some wrestling action coming your way. India's Gurpreet Singh taking on Iran's Mohammad Ali in the quarter-finals
12:41 (IST)
ANOTHER ONE! India 5-0 Hong Kong
India and SV Sunil got lucky! A strike into the circle takes a deflection off a Hong Kong player’s stick before finding its way to Sunil’s stick. He just had to deflect it in.
12:39 (IST)
GOAL (Carnage)
India 4-0 Hong Kong
Rupinder Pal Singh picks his spot to the left of the goalkeeper to slot in his second drag-flick. Not even five minutes have elapsed in this match.
12:37 (IST)
GOAL! India 3-0 Hong Kong
Rupinder Pal Singh slams his drag-flick into the roof of the net to give India a third goal. Just four minutes gone in this match.
12:36 (IST)
GOAL! India 2-0 Hong Kong
Manpreet Singh unleashes a ferocious reverse hit which flew into the net in the third minute itself.
12:35 (IST)
GOAL! India 1-0 Hong Kong
Lalit Upadhyay puts in a brilliant through ball for Akashdeep Singh, who shoots it in the first time and it’s a goal in the second minute.
12:30 (IST)
India vs Hong Kong
The Indian men's hockey team started their Asian Games campaign with a dominant performance against the hosts Indonesia. They created Games record for the biggest-ever victory by an Indian side and will be looking to repeat the feat against Hong Kong.
India had beaten Hong Kong 7-0 when the island nation had last qualified for the Asian Games in 2010.
12:26 (IST)
China beat India 4-1 (130kg)
Naveen has to face the anxious wait and hope to have any chance of a bronze medal.
12:20 (IST)
Dipa Karmakar pulls out of artistic team finals after knee injury flares up; vows to make up in beam finals}
Dipa blamed it on a jerk felt during the podium practice and insisted she will strive to make up for the lost opportunity by shining in the balancing beam finals.
12:13 (IST)
12:13 (IST)
12:12 (IST)
The redoubtable Korean trio of So Chaewon, Song Yun Soo and Choi Bomin, shot a Games record score of 2105 points to take the top ranking ahead of the Indian team of Vennam Jyoti Surekha, Muskan Kirar and Madhumita Kumari by a 20-point margin after the ranking round in the women’s compound archery event.
World Archery ranks India ahead of Chinese Taipei (No. 2) and Korea (No. 4) on the basis of the performances in the World Cup events. But the three Koreans are all ranked above the No. 14 position that Vennam Jyoti Surekha occupies as the best Indian woman compound archer now and it was clear when the Koreans fielded their best here, they would claim top rank in the event.
The Indian camp appeared confident that it would be in contention for gold. It knows it has to shoot consistently and not worry as much about what the others in the draw are doing. It believes that if it does not make mistakes, it can give the formidable Korean team a contest worth remembering.
11:52 (IST)
Harpreet into quarters
Harpreet Singh beats South Korea’s Park Heageun in the men’s 87kg Greco Roman event by a 4-1 margin to advance to the next round.
11:46 (IST)
India's Harpreet Singh will now take on South Korea's Heageun Park in the R16 of the men's Greco-Roman 87 kg.
India are up 2-0 with and maintains the lead after the first period.
10:23 (IST)
10:18 (IST)
Ankita Raina enters semi-finals
09:45 (IST)
09:42 (IST)
09:38 (IST)
Time for 4x100m freestyle relay. The Indian swimmers are off to a great start as they lead the race so far.
They have successfully maintained their lead and will finish in the first position with a timing of 3:25.17. Two more heats to go before the final list is announced.
09:19 (IST)
09:16 (IST)
Despite topping their respective heats in the men's 100m butterfly event, both Sajan and Avinash could not make the cut.
08:35 (IST)
Great news coming in from the shooting ranges. Teenager Manu Bhaker is leading the qualification round in the women's 25m pistol event after the precision stage with a score of 297. This included a series where she scored 100. There’s still the rapid stage left, where there will three more series. But the signs look good.
Rahi Sarnobat, meanwhile, is in the seventh spot tied with four other shooters.
07:45 (IST)
India's Sajan Prakash surges ahead everyone else in his heat to top Heat 2 with a timing of 54.06 seconds.
The Indians are off to a superb start!
07:44 (IST)
India's Avinash Mani tops the Heat 1 of men's 100m butterfly with a timing of 56.9 seconds
07:42 (IST)
India's medals tally currently stands at 10 with three gold medals. The majority of medals have come from the shooters.
22:36 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage Asian Games, taking place in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang. On Day 4, we will see Indian women shooters gunning for gold in the 25m Pistol and 50m Rifle 3 positions events, men's hockey team in action against Hong Kong and more.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.