You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 2018, Day 2 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat in Women's 50kg final; Indian swimmers in Men's relay action shortly

Sports FP Sports Aug 20, 2018 17:49:42 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Asian Games 2018, Day 2 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat in Women's 50kg final; Indian swimmers in Men's relay action shortly

  • 17:49 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Vinesh leads after first round 

    Vinesh holds a 4-0 lead at the end of the first round. The Indian looks in good shape so far

  • 17:46 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Vinesh in the lead

    Vinesh Phogat makes a strong start. She leads 4-0 in the first round.

  • 17:45 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Vinesh Phogat in Women's 50kg final action

    Vinesh Phogat up against Japan's Irie Yuki in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final

  • 17:39 (IST)

    GYMNASTICS

    Indian gymnasts in action

    The Indian team is 11th after Rotation 2 in the Men's Qualification. India's Rakesh Patra scored a 13.900 on the rings, with a significant deduction for a shaky dismount.

  • 17:19 (IST)

    SWIMMING

    Swimming Relay final coming up! 

    India's Srihari Nataraj, Saurabh Sangvekar, Avinash Mani and Neel Roy will feature in Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay final shortly

  • 17:16 (IST)

    GYMNASTICS

    India in Artistic Gymnastics action 

    Men's qualification round is underway. India's Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra, Gaurav Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh and Sidhartth Verma in action

  • 16:49 (IST)

    TENNIS

    Doubles action coming up next! 

    India's men's pair Rohan Bopanna-Sharan Divij and women's pair Rutuja Bhosale-Pranjala Yadlapalli will be in Round of 32 action shortly

  • 16:44 (IST)

    TENNIS

    Karman Kaur into the Round of 16

    India's Thandi Karman Kaur beats Mongolia's Altansanrai Jagral in the Women's Singles Round of 32 clash

  • 16:41 (IST)

    TENNIS

    Prajnesh wins! 

    India's GP Prajnesh beats Indonesia's Fitriadi Rifqi 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the Round of 16 in Men's singles. 

  • 16:32 (IST)

    India 3-0 Volleyball: Match score

  • 16:31 (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL

    India beat Hong Kong

    India beat Hong Kong 3-0 in Pool F game. The Indians won 27-25, 25-22, 22-19 to clinch the match

  • 16:27 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Indian Men's team bows out! 

    Indian pair Manu Atri-Sumeet Reddy lose 21-14, 21-18 as India lose to Indonesia in the Men's Team Badminton event at the quarter-final stage

  • 16:24 (IST)

    Sepak Takraw update!

    The Indian team comes up short against host Indonesia. Indonesia beat India 3-0 at Sepak Takraw in the Men's Team Regu Preliminary at the JSC Ranau Hall in Palembang.

  • 16:21 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Indians battling hard in do-or-die clash

    Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri go into the second mid-game break leading 11-8.

    This time around, they will need to keep their wits about them as the Indonesian duo seek to finish off the match.

  • 16:16 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    First blood to Indonesia

    Indonesia win the first game 21-14, with the Indian duo looking a little sluggish towards the end.

    The Indians will need to act quickly, or the pressure could be on their team to keep India in the match.

  • 16:07 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Slender lead for Indian pair

    The Indian pairing of Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri go into the mid-game break in the first game leading 11-10, in spite of the Indonesians taking an early lead. 

  • 16:01 (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL

    India on top against Hong Kong!

    The Indian men's volleyball team continues their dominant start by winning the second set against Hong Kong. India are 2-0 up and are a set away from the win. The Indians will go top of their group if they win the next set, with Qatar and Maldives playing next. 

  • 15:56 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Not the best of starts!

    Indian pair Summeth Reddy-Manu Atri trailing 2-6 in the Men's Doubles encounter. India have to win this encounter to keep their hopes alive

     

  • 15:54 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Can India level matters?

    Up next, the Indian duo of Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri   take on Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in the fourth match of the Men's Team semi-final.

  • 15:52 (IST)

    KABADDI

    Beating India in the Asian Games is a feather in the Korean cap. But this is not the first time that South Korea have made their presence at the international stage.

    Click here to read a feature on Korean Kabaddi by our reporter Kaushal Shukla,  when he was at the Dubai Masters in June

  • 15:49 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Prannoy wins, India back in it!

    HS Prannoy digs deep against a determined Jonatan Christie to win the third game 21-19 and reduce India's deficit to 2-1 in the Men's team semi-final.

  • 15:42 (IST)

    KABADDI

    SHOCK!  

    India's defeat to South Korea was their first loss in the Asian Games. Korea were also the first ever team to beat India in the World Cup. Bronze medal winners in 2014, Korea are making a name for themselves in the world of kabaddi

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Prannoy fighting in a close encounter!

    India's HS Prannoy in a close battle. It's 13-13 in the singles match in the Men's Team quarter-finals. India trailing Indonesia 2-0

  • 15:34 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    Lakshay wins silver!

    Indian teenager Lakshay wins silver medal in Men's Trap shooting event. He finished with a score of 43. India's Manavjit Singh Sandhu misses out on the bronze after finishing fourth with a score of 26, 4 behind the third-placed shooter

  • 15:30 (IST)

    Sumit Malik beats Oleg Boltin!

    Sumit Malik remains in contention for a bronze medal in the 125 kg Men's freestyle! Malik dexterously saw off  Kazhakstan's Boltin, winning 7-0 in the second repechage round.

  • 15:25 (IST)

    Sumit Malik beats Oleg Boltin!

    Sumit Malik remains in contention for a bronze medal in the 125 kg Men's freestyle! Malik dexterously saw off  Kazhakstan's Boltin, winning 7-0 in the second repechage round.

  • WRESTLING

     

    Vinesh Phogat knew that Pooja Dhanda (53kg class) and Sakshi Malik (62kg) had lost their semifinal bouts and that she was the last Indian woman freestyle wrestler standing. Neither fact seemed to affect her as she established a vice-like grip over her semifinal opponent, Daulatbike Yakshimuratova (Uzbekistan) and was relentless until her primary objective of making it to the gold medal bout was attained. She attacked the Uzbek with eagerness and picked up a couple of points early on. Before Daulatbike Yakshimuratovaknew it, she was entrapped by the Indian and a spectacular throw and a Fitle later, the bout was wrapped up. Vinesh, who turns 24 on August 25, will meet Japan’s Irie Yuki in the title round.

    Earlier, Pooja Dhanda and Sakshi Malik lost their semifinal matches in contrasting styles. Pooja Dhanda was outclassed by North Korea’s Jong Myong Suk while Sakshi Malik missed her chance to stake a claim for the gold medal by allowing Kyrgistan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova a toe-hold in the final minute.

     

    Sakshi took the early lead but was trailing 4-6 after the first period of three minutes. She then believed she had opened up a 9-6 lead but the jury accepted a protest by her opponent’s trainers and reduced that to 7-6, ruling that a move by Sakshi had not resulted in a throw worth four points.

     

    With a minute left on the clock, Sakshi first sought to defend the one-point lead but paid the price when she spotted an opportunity to seal the deal, only to have the Uzbek turn the tables with a deft counter-attacking move that fetched her two points and the lead. An Indian protest in the dying moments only served to increase the gap on the scoreboard.

     

  • 15:18 (IST)

    KABADDI

    India suffer shock defeat against Korea!

    India lose 23-24 to Korea, after Korea raced into an early lead and clung on to see off India's challenge. 

  • 15:12 (IST)

    HS Prannoy trailing in second game

    As the match heads into the break in the second game, HS Prannoy trails 10-11 to Jonatan Christie. The Indian shuttler has a sizeable advantage, having won the first game, but will need to nip Christie's comeback in the bud. 

  • 15:03 (IST)

  • 15:03 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India pin hopes on Prannoy

    HS Prannoy claims the opening game 21-15 against Jonatan Christie 

    India need to win this men's singles clash to stay in the competition. 

  • 15:01 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India pin hopes on Prannoy

    HS Prannoy claims the opening game 21-15 against Jonatan Christie 

    India need to win this men's singles clash to stay in the competition. 

  • 14:56 (IST)

    Men's Trap Finals after 20 shots

    Manavjit Singh Sandhu hits four shots out of five on target in the 4th set

    Lakshay hits four shots out of five in the 4th set

  • 14:47 (IST)

  • 14:40 (IST)

    Meanwhile, in shooting

  • 14:34 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Indonesia 2-0 India 

    So near, yet so far. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty go down fighting 21-19, 19-21, 16-21 against World No 1 pair of Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Gideon in the men’s doubles match. 
     
    Up next, men's singles match between HS Prannoy and Jonatan Christie 

  • 14:26 (IST)

    VINESH ENTERS FINAL! 

  • WRESTLING

    Sakshi Malik loses her semi-final against Aisuluu Tynybekova in the 62kg weight class. She can still win bronze via repechage.

  • 14:16 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Indonesia equalise! 

    It’s one game apiece between Satwik-Chirag and Kevin-Marcus. The Indonesian duo fought their way back into the match with a 21-19 win in the second game. 

    Time for a decider.

  • 14:13 (IST)

    TENNIS

    UPDATE: Ramkumar Ramanathan beats Fitriadi Rifqi 6-0, 7-6 to enter the Round of 16 in the men’s singles category.

  • 14:08 (IST)

  • WRESTLING



    ​Pooja Dhanda was outclassed in the women’s 57kg class semi-finals by North Korea’s Jong Myong Suk. The young Indian, who won 58kg class bronze in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games last year, will now have a bronze medal bout against the winner of the clash between Japan’s Sakagami Katsuki and Tissina Emma. She will have to recover from the impact of a pretty one-sided defeat in the semi-finals.

  • WRESTLING

    Sakshi Malik’s progress in the women’s freestyle 62kg class continued unhindered as she secured a semi-final berth with a one-sided victory over Kazakhstan’s Ayaulym Kassymova. India’s first woman wrestler to secure an Olympic Games medal, turned up for the bout with tape around her right hand but that did not seem to hamper her anyway. She will meet Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova in the semi-finals

  • 13:59 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Indonesian fans are stunned, just for the moment. 

    ​Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty come from behind to snatch the first stanza 21-19 from the ever-explosive pair of Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Gideon 

    Upset on the cards?

  • 13:51 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    UPDATE: Among the wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg) and Pooja Dhanda (57kg) have entered the semi-finals of wrestling. 

  • 13:48 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    India vs Indonesia

    In the second match of the tie, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take on World No 1 seeds Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Gideon. 

    A men's doubles cracker! 

  • 13:38 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    Indonesia 1-0 India

    After a tight two games, Anthony Ginting outsmarts an unsettled Kidambi Srikanth 23-21, 20-22, 21-10 in the first match of the tie.  

    The Indonesian fans loved it! 

  • Vinesh enters semis

    ​Vinesh Phogat cruised into the women’s freestyle wrestling 50kg semifinals with an easy 10-0 win over Korea’s Kim Hyung Joo. She will Dauletbike Yakshimuraova (Uzbekistan) for a place in the final.  Vinesh, who was carried away on a stretcher from the Rio Olympic Games, showed her eagerness to be among the medals in the Asian Games.

    The 24-year-old Pooja Dhanda emulated Vinesh by getting to the semifinals of the 57kg class with a 10-1 romp over Nabira Esenbaeva (Uzbekistan) in the quarterfinals. She will meet Jyong Myong Suk of North Korea in the semifinals.

    Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik (62kg class) is the third Indian in line to make it to the women’s semifinals. Pinki is the only Indian woman grappler to have lost about today and has been left hoping that Mongolia’s Sumiya Eredenechimeg would not only recover from conceding early points to Vietnam’s Thi Ha Phuonga Pham in the quarterfinals but also get into the final.

  • 13:31 (IST)

  • 13:20 (IST)

    BADMINTON

    We're going into the decider! 

    Kidambi Srikanth claims the second game 22-20. Ginting, who had a three-point lead at one point, lost focus right at the end. 

    Do not take your eyes off this one. 

Load More

Live updates: Sakshi Malik’s progress in the women’s freestyle 62kg class continued unhindered as she secured a semi-final berth with a one-sided victory over Kazakhstan’s Ayaulym Kassymova. India’s first woman wrestler to secure an Olympic Games medal, turned up for the bout with tape around her right hand but that did not seem to hamper her anyway. She will meet Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova in the semi-finals

Day 1 report: Bajrang Punia snatched the spotlight from fading superstar Sushil Kumar to open India's gold account at the 18th Asian Games after the shooters delivered just a bronze in a low-key start to their campaign today.

An in-form Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but a rusty Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad yellow metal to his rich collection after losing the qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category.

Bajrang gave India the first gold of the Games in Jakarta but the country's first medal came 600 kilometers away in Palembang, where the mixed rifle team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar faltered towards the end to settle for bronze.

Like wrestling, shooting was also a mixed bag as the bronze came after teen sensation Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the pistol mixed team finals against expectations.

The hockey turf in Jakarta also produced a brilliant result for India with the women's team, which won a bronze in 2014, hammering hosts Indonesia 8-0 for a rousing start. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show with a hat-trick.

But the day well and truly belonged to Bajrang, who came into the Games after winning three tournaments -- the Commonwealth Games, the Tbilisi Grand Prix, and the Yasar Dogu International. He was simply sensational and produced a performance which had been expected of him in the build-up to the Games.

Such was his domination that the 24-year-old from Haryana won all his bouts, until the final, by technical superiority.

He outclassed Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov (13-3), Tajikistan's Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) and Mongolia's N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout.

In the final, he was tested by Japan's Takatani Daichi but the Haryana grappler held his nerve to prevail 10-8 in an exciting battle.

With this stellar feat, Bajrang emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt, who had won gold in the last edition. Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970) and Maruti Mane (1962) are the other wrestlers who form India's golden club at Asiad.

"There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally, I am feeling proud of myself," the 24-year-old said.

Another name that was set to be on this list was of Sushil but the double Olympic medallist could not produce the big-event show he is famous for. However, he was graceful in defeat.

"I did not expect this. The 57kg World Champion was sitting beside me, he said 'I lost'. I told him don't worry, I have also lost. It is part of sport and I will come back again. We can't be overwhelmed by defeats or victories, it won't lead you anywhere," said Sushil.

A gold was also expected from the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, where the Indians were in contention in two events, but the contingent had to be content with a mixed team rifle bronze.

The Indian pairing of Chandela and Kumar aggregated 429.9 after 42 shots in the 48-shot final and were in second spot for major part of the 48-shot finals before China overtook them to take the silver.

It was a maiden Asian Games medal for Chandela, who will be aiming for a better colour medal in the 10m air rifle tomorrow. World Cup bronze medallist Kumar, who is mentored by the great Abhinav Bindra, had won a men's 10m rifle team bronze at last the edition at Incheon.

There were no more medals on the opening day but they were certainly some promising results.

Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished creditable fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events.

In rowing, medal hopes were raised after Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh topped Heat 2 in men's doubles sculls while Dattu Baban Bhokanal was second in Heat 1 of singles sculls.

It was a lean day in tennis with most Indians getting first-round byes. There was one match in the mixed doubles and last-minute formed pairing of Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan did well to clear the opening hurdle.

The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition.

World No 8. Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4 21-5 to give India a 1-0 lead. World No. 11 H S Prannoy then outclassed Mohamed Sarim 21-8 21-6.

B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed with a 21-7 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0.

In Kabaddi, which has been India's 'gold mine' at Asian Games, both teams made a winning start. The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka after opening its campaign with a win over Bangladesh, while the women's team pulled off a dominating win over Japan in its opener.

snatched the spotlight from fading superstar Sushil Kumar to open India's gold account at the 18th Asian Games after the shooters delivered just a bronze in a low-key start to their campaign on Sunday.

An in-form Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but a rusty Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad yellow metal to his rich collection after losing the qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category.

Bajrang gave India the first gold of the Games in Jakarta but the country's first medal came 600 kilometers away in Palembang, where the mixed rifle team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar faltered towards the end to settle for bronze.

Like wrestling, shooting was also a mixed bag as the bronze came after teen sensation Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the pistol mixed team finals against expectations.

The hockey turf in Jakarta also produced a brilliant result for India with the women's team, which won a bronze in 2014, hammering hosts Indonesia 8-0 for a rousing start. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show with a hat-trick.

But the day well and truly belonged to Bajrang, who came into the Games after winning three tournaments – the Commonwealth Games, the Tbilisi Grand Prix, and the Yasar Dogu International. He was simply sensational and produced a performance which had been expected of him in the build-up to the Games.

Such was his domination that the 24-year-old from Haryana won all his bouts, until the final, by technical superiority.

He outclassed Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov (13-3), Tajikistan's Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) and Mongolia's N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout.

In the final, he was tested by Japan's Takatani Daichi but the Haryana grappler held his nerve to prevail 10-8 in an exciting battle.

With this stellar feat, Bajrang emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt, who had won gold in the last edition. Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970) and Maruti Mane (1962) are the other wrestlers who form India's golden club at Asiad.

"There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally, I am feeling proud of myself," the 24-year-old said.

Another name that was set to be on this list was of Sushil but the double Olympic medallist could not produce the big-event show he is famous for. However, he was graceful in defeat.

"I did not expect this. The 57kg World Champion was sitting beside me, he said 'I lost'. I told him don't worry, I have also lost. It is part of sport and I will come back again. We can't be overwhelmed by defeats or victories, it won't lead you anywhere," said Sushil.

A gold was also expected from the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, where the Indians were in contention in two events, but the contingent had to be content with a mixed team rifle bronze.

The Indian pairing of Chandela and Kumar aggregated 429.9 after 42 shots in the 48-shot final and were in second spot for major part of the 48-shot finals before China overtook them to take the silver.

It was a maiden Asian Games medal for Chandela, who will be aiming for a better colour medal in the 10m air rifle tomorrow. World Cup bronze medallist Kumar, who is mentored by the great Abhinav Bindra, had won a men's 10m rifle team bronze at last the edition at Incheon.

There were no more medals on the opening day but they were certainly some promising results.

Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished creditable fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events.

In rowing, medal hopes were raised after Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh topped Heat 2 in men's doubles sculls while Dattu Baban Bhokanal was second in Heat 1 of singles sculls.

It was a lean day in tennis with most Indians getting first-round byes. There was one match in the mixed doubles and last-minute formed pairing of Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan did well to clear the opening hurdle.

The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition.

World No 8. Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4 21-5 to give India a 1-0 lead. World No. 11 H S Prannoy then outclassed Mohamed Sarim 21-8 21-6.

B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed with a 21-7 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0.

In Kabaddi, which has been India's 'gold mine' at Asian Games, both teams made a winning start. The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka after opening its campaign with a win over Bangladesh, while the women's team pulled off a dominating win over Japan in its opener.


Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 17:49 PM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores