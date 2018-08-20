Live updates: Sakshi Malik fails to bag bronze medal after losing on technical superiority to DPR Korea's Rim Jong Sim
Day 1 report: Bajrang Punia snatched the spotlight from fading superstar Sushil Kumar to open India's gold account at the 18th Asian Games after the shooters delivered just a bronze in a low-key start to their campaign today.
An in-form Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but a rusty Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad yellow metal to his rich collection after losing the qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category.
Bajrang gave India the first gold of the Games in Jakarta but the country's first medal came 600 kilometers away in Palembang, where the mixed rifle team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar faltered towards the end to settle for bronze.
Like wrestling, shooting was also a mixed bag as the bronze came after teen sensation Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the pistol mixed team finals against expectations.
The hockey turf in Jakarta also produced a brilliant result for India with the women's team, which won a bronze in 2014, hammering hosts Indonesia 8-0 for a rousing start. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show with a hat-trick.
But the day well and truly belonged to Bajrang, who came into the Games after winning three tournaments -- the Commonwealth Games, the Tbilisi Grand Prix, and the Yasar Dogu International. He was simply sensational and produced a performance which had been expected of him in the build-up to the Games.
Such was his domination that the 24-year-old from Haryana won all his bouts, until the final, by technical superiority.
He outclassed Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov (13-3), Tajikistan's Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) and Mongolia's N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout.
In the final, he was tested by Japan's Takatani Daichi but the Haryana grappler held his nerve to prevail 10-8 in an exciting battle.
With this stellar feat, Bajrang emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt, who had won gold in the last edition. Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970) and Maruti Mane (1962) are the other wrestlers who form India's golden club at Asiad.
"There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally, I am feeling proud of myself," the 24-year-old said.
Another name that was set to be on this list was of Sushil but the double Olympic medallist could not produce the big-event show he is famous for. However, he was graceful in defeat.
"I did not expect this. The 57kg World Champion was sitting beside me, he said 'I lost'. I told him don't worry, I have also lost. It is part of sport and I will come back again. We can't be overwhelmed by defeats or victories, it won't lead you anywhere," said Sushil.
A gold was also expected from the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, where the Indians were in contention in two events, but the contingent had to be content with a mixed team rifle bronze.
The Indian pairing of Chandela and Kumar aggregated 429.9 after 42 shots in the 48-shot final and were in second spot for major part of the 48-shot finals before China overtook them to take the silver.
It was a maiden Asian Games medal for Chandela, who will be aiming for a better colour medal in the 10m air rifle tomorrow. World Cup bronze medallist Kumar, who is mentored by the great Abhinav Bindra, had won a men's 10m rifle team bronze at last the edition at Incheon.
There were no more medals on the opening day but they were certainly some promising results.
Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished creditable fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events.
In rowing, medal hopes were raised after Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh topped Heat 2 in men's doubles sculls while Dattu Baban Bhokanal was second in Heat 1 of singles sculls.
It was a lean day in tennis with most Indians getting first-round byes. There was one match in the mixed doubles and last-minute formed pairing of Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan did well to clear the opening hurdle.
The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition.
World No 8. Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4 21-5 to give India a 1-0 lead. World No. 11 H S Prannoy then outclassed Mohamed Sarim 21-8 21-6.
B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed with a 21-7 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0.
In Kabaddi, which has been India's 'gold mine' at Asian Games, both teams made a winning start. The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka after opening its campaign with a win over Bangladesh, while the women's team pulled off a dominating win over Japan in its opener.
snatched the spotlight from fading superstar Sushil Kumar to open India's gold account at the 18th Asian Games after the shooters delivered just a bronze in a low-key start to their campaign on Sunday.
An in-form Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but a rusty Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad yellow metal to his rich collection after losing the qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category.
Bajrang gave India the first gold of the Games in Jakarta but the country's first medal came 600 kilometers away in Palembang, where the mixed rifle team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar faltered towards the end to settle for bronze.
Like wrestling, shooting was also a mixed bag as the bronze came after teen sensation Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the pistol mixed team finals against expectations.
The hockey turf in Jakarta also produced a brilliant result for India with the women's team, which won a bronze in 2014, hammering hosts Indonesia 8-0 for a rousing start. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show with a hat-trick.
But the day well and truly belonged to Bajrang, who came into the Games after winning three tournaments – the Commonwealth Games, the Tbilisi Grand Prix, and the Yasar Dogu International. He was simply sensational and produced a performance which had been expected of him in the build-up to the Games.
Such was his domination that the 24-year-old from Haryana won all his bouts, until the final, by technical superiority.
He outclassed Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov (13-3), Tajikistan's Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) and Mongolia's N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout.
In the final, he was tested by Japan's Takatani Daichi but the Haryana grappler held his nerve to prevail 10-8 in an exciting battle.
With this stellar feat, Bajrang emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt, who had won gold in the last edition. Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970) and Maruti Mane (1962) are the other wrestlers who form India's golden club at Asiad.
"There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally, I am feeling proud of myself," the 24-year-old said.
Another name that was set to be on this list was of Sushil but the double Olympic medallist could not produce the big-event show he is famous for. However, he was graceful in defeat.
"I did not expect this. The 57kg World Champion was sitting beside me, he said 'I lost'. I told him don't worry, I have also lost. It is part of sport and I will come back again. We can't be overwhelmed by defeats or victories, it won't lead you anywhere," said Sushil.
A gold was also expected from the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, where the Indians were in contention in two events, but the contingent had to be content with a mixed team rifle bronze.
The Indian pairing of Chandela and Kumar aggregated 429.9 after 42 shots in the 48-shot final and were in second spot for major part of the 48-shot finals before China overtook them to take the silver.
It was a maiden Asian Games medal for Chandela, who will be aiming for a better colour medal in the 10m air rifle tomorrow. World Cup bronze medallist Kumar, who is mentored by the great Abhinav Bindra, had won a men's 10m rifle team bronze at last the edition at Incheon.
There were no more medals on the opening day but they were certainly some promising results.
Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished creditable fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events.
In rowing, medal hopes were raised after Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh topped Heat 2 in men's doubles sculls while Dattu Baban Bhokanal was second in Heat 1 of singles sculls.
It was a lean day in tennis with most Indians getting first-round byes. There was one match in the mixed doubles and last-minute formed pairing of Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan did well to clear the opening hurdle.
The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition.
World No 8. Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4 21-5 to give India a 1-0 lead. World No. 11 H S Prannoy then outclassed Mohamed Sarim 21-8 21-6.
B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed with a 21-7 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0.
In Kabaddi, which has been India's 'gold mine' at Asian Games, both teams made a winning start. The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka after opening its campaign with a win over Bangladesh, while the women's team pulled off a dominating win over Japan in its opener.
Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 19:29 PM
Highlights
Sakshi Malik loses
Sakshi Malik fails to bag bronze medal after losing on technical superiority to DPR Korea's Rim Jong Sim
Pooja Dhanda misses out on bronze
Sakagami Katsuki of Japan beats India's Pooja Dhanda in the bronze medal playoff. The Japanese won 3-1
Men's relay team finishes 7th
Indian men's team finishes seventh in the Men's 4x200m Relay final. They end with a timing of 7:37.07
VINESH PHOGAT WINS GOLD
Vinesh Phogat beats Japan's Irie Yuki 6-2 to win the gold medal in women's 50kg freestyle wrestling. Vinesh becomes the first Indian women to win a gold medal at Asian Games. Historic!
Indian Men's team bows out!
Indian pair Manu Atri-Sumeet Reddy lose 21-14, 21-18 as India lose to Indonesia in the Men's Team Badminton event at the quarter-final stage
Prannoy wins, India back in it!
HS Prannoy digs deep against a determined Jonatan Christie to win the third game 21-19 and reduce India's deficit to 2-1 in the Men's team semi-final.
Lakshay wins silver!
Indian teenager Lakshay wins silver medal in Men's Trap shooting event. He finished with a score of 43. India's Manavjit Singh Sandhu misses out on the bronze after finishing fourth with a score of 26, 4 behind the third-placed shooter
India pin hopes on Prannoy
HS Prannoy claims the opening game 21-15 against Jonatan Christie
India need to win this men's singles clash to stay in the competition.
India pin hopes on Prannoy
HS Prannoy claims the opening game 21-15 against Jonatan Christie
India need to win this men's singles clash to stay in the competition.
Indonesia 2-0 India
So near, yet so far. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty go down fighting 21-19, 19-21, 16-21 against World No 1 pair of Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Gideon in the men’s doubles match.
Up next, men's singles match between HS Prannoy and Jonatan Christie
VINESH ENTERS FINAL!
Sakshi Malik loses her semi-final against Aisuluu Tynybekova in the 62kg weight class. She can still win bronze via repechage.
Indonesia equalise!
It’s one game apiece between Satwik-Chirag and Kevin-Marcus. The Indonesian duo fought their way back into the match with a 21-19 win in the second game.
Time for a decider.
UPDATE: Ramkumar Ramanathan beats Fitriadi Rifqi 6-0, 7-6 to enter the Round of 16 in the men’s singles category.
Indonesian fans are stunned, just for the moment.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty come from behind to snatch the first stanza 21-19 from the ever-explosive pair of Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Gideon
Upset on the cards?
UPDATE: Among the wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg) and Pooja Dhanda (57kg) have entered the semi-finals of wrestling.
Indonesia 1-0 India
After a tight two games, Anthony Ginting outsmarts an unsettled Kidambi Srikanth 23-21, 20-22, 21-10 in the first match of the tie.
The Indonesian fans loved it!
We're going into the decider!
Kidambi Srikanth claims the second game 22-20. Ginting, who had a three-point lead at one point, lost focus right at the end.
Do not take your eyes off this one.
Seema Tomar has crashed out of the women’s trap event after shooting just 12 out of 25 targets. It just wasn’t her day, as was apparent after she missed all five of her opening shots in the first set in the final.
Anthony Ginting wins first game: 23-21
Kidambi Srikanth squanders a game point and allows the attacking Ginting to snatch the opening game 23-21 in front of the home crowd.
Third loss for Indian women
Indian women were outclassed 104-54 in women’s 5x5 basketball by the Unified Korean team, which was the latter’s second win in three games. India have lost all three games so far, the earlier ones being to Taipei 61-84 and Kazakhstan 61-79.
Taipei lead the pool with three wins in three matches, Korea are second and Kazakhstan third and India fourth and Indonesia are fifth.
In the other pool, Japan and China have two wins each, though China have played only two matches and Japan three.
Vinesh enters quarters
Vinesh Phogat has beaten China’s Sun Yanan 8-2 with a display of superlative wrestling. She rarely looked troubled in that encounter and her only regret will be not winning on technical superiority when she was 8-0 up with 30 seconds left in the bout. She’s entered the quarters of the women’s 50kg weight class.
That victory will be especially close to her heart as the Chinese grappler had sent Vinesh home from the Rio Olympics with that painful injury. This win should bring some closure.
Apurvi Chandela is eliminated from the women's 10m air rifle finals after 18 shots. A 9.8 in her last shot effectively sealed her fate. She was third at one stage.
Japan 3-1 India
Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo beat Ashwini Ponnappa and PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-12 to help Japan reach the semi-finals of the women’s team event.
The Indian women's team has been eliminated from the competition.
Other results:
1. Sindhu beat Yamaguchi
2. Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota beat Sikki Reddy-Arathi Sunil
3. Okuhara beat Saina
UPDATES: The Indian men’s team has beaten Iran 2-1 in their preliminary regu match in sepaktakraw.
Japan 2-1 India
Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo win first game
Sindhu, who is playing at the backcourt, has been finding it difficult to return the shuttle at times, while Ponnappa has shown great anticipation at the net. The Japanese duo is creating openings and hitting winners consistently.
India’s Ankita Raina has stormed into the last-16 round of the women’s singles event with a dominating 6-2, 6-4 win over Indonesia's Beatrice Gumulya.
Now there's a sight you don't see everyday: PV Sindhu pairing up with Ashwini Ponnappa to play in doubles
With Japan leading India 2-1, all hopes rest on the shoulders of this pair.
Japan 2-1 India
Nozomi Okuhara edges past Saina Nehwal 21-11, 24-26, 21-16 in the women's singles match
After a sluggish start in the first two games, Nehwal avoided errors at the net in the decider but the Japanese ace proved to be a handful for the 28-year-old at the end
Drama!
Saina Nehwal saves four match points against Okuhara to force a decider
From being down at 5-11, the seasoned Indian shuttler stages a fantastic comeback to win the second game 26-24
India’s third medal at the 2018 Asian Games has come thanks to Deepak Kumar. The 10m air rifle shooter was sensational in the finals, leaping to second place with elimination looming. He clinched the second spot with compatriot Ravi Kumar, unfortunately, missing out on bronze by a whisker. Ravi eventually finished fourth.
SILVER!
India's Deepak Kumar wins silver in men's 10m air rifle event!
Saina Nehwal drops first game
A disciplined performance from Nozomi Okuhara guides her to a 21-11 win over Saina Nehwal in the opening game
The Indian shuttler looks a bit off-colour as she’s been struggling to lift the shuttle from the forecourt
Japan 1-1 India
Women's doubles Hirota Sayaka and Yuki Fukushima beat Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara in straight games. With that win, Japan have now levelled the scores in this competitive tie.
Next up, Saina Nehwal takes on Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles match.
Great news coming from the shooting ranges where India’s Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar have easily made the cut for the finals of the 10m air rifle event. While Ravi was fourth with a tally of 626.7, his compatriot finished fifth with a score of 626.3.
India 1-0 Japan
India’s PV Sindhu battles past Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-19 to give India a 1-0 lead over Japan
Sindhu mixed her shots brilliantly from the mid-court to stretch the Japanese ace on multiple occasions. She never really allowed Yamaguchi to dominate the rallies
PV Sindhu draws first blood!
The 23-year-old comes from behind twice to unsettle Akane Yamaguchi in the opening game. Sindhu has played a variety of strokes from the net and deserves the 21-18 win
The second game gets underway
19:29 (IST)
Simranjeet Singh makes it 12-0
19:26 (IST)
India enter double digits
India leading 11-0 now. There is no slowing down for Harendra Singh's men in the second half
19:13 (IST)
Sakshi Malik loses
Sakshi Malik fails to bag bronze medal after losing on technical superiority to DPR Korea's Rim Jong Sim
19:12 (IST)
Sakshi Malik in trouble
Indian trailing 8-2 to her North Korean rival. Can she mount a comeback to bag bronze?
19:11 (IST)
India 9-0 Indonesia
Dilpreet and Mandeep Singh add two quickfire goals to make it 9-0 in India's favour
19:10 (IST)
Sakshi Malik in bronze medal playoff
India's Sakshi Malik in bronze medal playoff against DPR Korea's Rim Jong Sim.
19:06 (IST)
India hammering Indonesia
7-0! Vivek Sagar Prasad makes it 7-0 shortly after India's sixth goal. Indonesia have nowhere to hide
19:04 (IST)
Pooja Dhanda’s hopes of returning home with an Asian Games medal were dashed when she lost the bronze medal play-off against Japan’s Katsuki Sakagami 1-6. The only point that came the Indian’s way was through a caution that her rival earned for passivity.
To be fair to the curly-haired Indian, a semifinal place in the Asian Games was an improvement over her performance in the continental championship in Bishket, Kyrgistan. Her biggest challenge in the bronze medal bout was to erase memories of her fairly one-sided defeat by the North Korean Jong Myong Suk in the semifinals.
The Japanese had lost a pretty hard-fought bout to Jong Myong Suk in the opening round and had come to the play-off through a facile victory over Kazakhstan’s Emma Tissina in the repechage. The intensity of her battle with the eventual gold medallist suggested that Pooja Dhanda would find the 2017 Asian Championship bronze medallist a tough nut to crack.
18:57 (IST)
Wushu update
Happening now, India's Santosh Kumar takes on Zaid Ali Ali Wazea of Yemen in the Men's Sanda 56kg.
18:51 (IST)
End of 1st quarter: India 5-0 Indonesia
India on top against Indonesia. Harendra Singh will look to make a few changes in the second quarter
18:49 (IST)
GOAL! India 5-0 Indonesia
Simranjeet Singh adds another one for India. Indonesia struggling to contain a rampant Indian side
18:47 (IST)
4-0! India run riot in the first quarter!
Akashdeep runs on to a long scoop and takes a shot with his back towards the goal. The ball deflects off an Indonesian player and rolls into the back of the net.
18:44 (IST)
Pooja Dhanda misses out on bronze
Sakagami Katsuki of Japan beats India's Pooja Dhanda in the bronze medal playoff. The Japanese won 3-1
18:43 (IST)
3-0! India start strong!
Dilpreet Singh latches on to a loose ball after a penalty corner to rifle in a shot and exteend India's early lead!
18:41 (IST)
Sakagami makes comeback
Pooja Dhanda now trails the Japanese by 2-1. 90 seconds left to play
18:40 (IST)
Pooja Dhanda holds slender lead
Pooja Dhanda ends first period with a 1-0 lead. Still lot of work to be done to clinch bronze
18:38 (IST)
Pooja Dhanda in bronze medal playoff
Pooja Dhanda faces Japan's Sakagami Katsuki in Women's 57kg Freestyle Wrestling bronze medal playoff
18:34 (IST)
Men's relay team finishes 7th
Indian men's team finishes seventh in the Men's 4x200m Relay final. They end with a timing of 7:37.07
18:05 (IST)
Time for Men's relay final
Up next, the Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay!
India's four-man team of Srihari Nataraj, Avinash Mani, Saurabh Sangvekar and Neel Roy start in Lane 1.
17:57 (IST)
Indian pair bows out!
India's Rutuja Bhosale-Pranjali Yadlapalli lose 2-1 in the women's Doubles Round of 32 clash against Indonesian pair
17:55 (IST)
Vinesh Phogat's win in numbers
17:52 (IST)
VINESH PHOGAT WINS GOLD
Vinesh Phogat beats Japan's Irie Yuki 6-2 to win the gold medal in women's 50kg freestyle wrestling. Vinesh becomes the first Indian women to win a gold medal at Asian Games. Historic!
17:49 (IST)
Vinesh leads after first round
Vinesh holds a 4-0 lead at the end of the first round. The Indian looks in good shape so far
17:46 (IST)
Vinesh in the lead
Vinesh Phogat makes a strong start. She leads 4-0 in the first round.
17:45 (IST)
Vinesh Phogat in Women's 50kg final action
Vinesh Phogat up against Japan's Irie Yuki in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final
17:39 (IST)
Indian gymnasts in action
The Indian team is 11th after Rotation 2 in the Men's Qualification. India's Rakesh Patra scored a 13.900 on the rings, with a significant deduction for a shaky dismount.
17:19 (IST)
Swimming Relay final coming up!
India's Srihari Nataraj, Saurabh Sangvekar, Avinash Mani and Neel Roy will feature in Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay final shortly
17:16 (IST)
India in Artistic Gymnastics action
Men's qualification round is underway. India's Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra, Gaurav Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh and Sidhartth Verma in action
16:49 (IST)
Doubles action coming up next!
India's men's pair Rohan Bopanna-Sharan Divij and women's pair Rutuja Bhosale-Pranjala Yadlapalli will be in Round of 32 action shortly
16:44 (IST)
Karman Kaur into the Round of 16
India's Thandi Karman Kaur beats Mongolia's Altansanrai Jagral in the Women's Singles Round of 32 clash
16:41 (IST)
Prajnesh wins!
India's GP Prajnesh beats Indonesia's Fitriadi Rifqi 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the Round of 16 in Men's singles.
16:32 (IST)
India 3-0 Volleyball: Match score
16:31 (IST)
India beat Hong Kong
India beat Hong Kong 3-0 in Pool F game. The Indians won 27-25, 25-22, 22-19 to clinch the match
16:27 (IST)
Indian Men's team bows out!
Indian pair Manu Atri-Sumeet Reddy lose 21-14, 21-18 as India lose to Indonesia in the Men's Team Badminton event at the quarter-final stage
16:24 (IST)
Sepak Takraw update!
The Indian team comes up short against host Indonesia. Indonesia beat India 3-0 at Sepak Takraw in the Men's Team Regu Preliminary at the JSC Ranau Hall in Palembang.
16:21 (IST)
Indians battling hard in do-or-die clash
Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri go into the second mid-game break leading 11-8.
This time around, they will need to keep their wits about them as the Indonesian duo seek to finish off the match.
16:16 (IST)
First blood to Indonesia
Indonesia win the first game 21-14, with the Indian duo looking a little sluggish towards the end.
The Indians will need to act quickly, or the pressure could be on their team to keep India in the match.
16:07 (IST)
Slender lead for Indian pair
The Indian pairing of Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri go into the mid-game break in the first game leading 11-10, in spite of the Indonesians taking an early lead.
16:01 (IST)
India on top against Hong Kong!
The Indian men's volleyball team continues their dominant start by winning the second set against Hong Kong. India are 2-0 up and are a set away from the win. The Indians will go top of their group if they win the next set, with Qatar and Maldives playing next.
15:56 (IST)
Not the best of starts!
Indian pair Summeth Reddy-Manu Atri trailing 2-6 in the Men's Doubles encounter. India have to win this encounter to keep their hopes alive
15:54 (IST)
Can India level matters?
Up next, the Indian duo of Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri take on Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in the fourth match of the Men's Team semi-final.
15:52 (IST)
Beating India in the Asian Games is a feather in the Korean cap. But this is not the first time that South Korea have made their presence at the international stage.
Click here to read a feature on Korean Kabaddi by our reporter Kaushal Shukla, when he was at the Dubai Masters in June
15:49 (IST)
Prannoy wins, India back in it!
HS Prannoy digs deep against a determined Jonatan Christie to win the third game 21-19 and reduce India's deficit to 2-1 in the Men's team semi-final.
15:42 (IST)
SHOCK!
India's defeat to South Korea was their first loss in the Asian Games. Korea were also the first ever team to beat India in the World Cup. Bronze medal winners in 2014, Korea are making a name for themselves in the world of kabaddi
15:40 (IST)
Prannoy fighting in a close encounter!
India's HS Prannoy in a close battle. It's 13-13 in the singles match in the Men's Team quarter-finals. India trailing Indonesia 2-0
15:34 (IST)
Lakshay wins silver!
Indian teenager Lakshay wins silver medal in Men's Trap shooting event. He finished with a score of 43. India's Manavjit Singh Sandhu misses out on the bronze after finishing fourth with a score of 26, 4 behind the third-placed shooter
15:30 (IST)
Sumit Malik beats Oleg Boltin!
Sumit Malik remains in contention for a bronze medal in the 125 kg Men's freestyle! Malik dexterously saw off Kazhakstan's Boltin, winning 7-0 in the second repechage round.
15:25 (IST)
Sumit Malik beats Oleg Boltin!
Sumit Malik remains in contention for a bronze medal in the 125 kg Men's freestyle! Malik dexterously saw off Kazhakstan's Boltin, winning 7-0 in the second repechage round.
15:24 (IST)
Vinesh Phogat knew that Pooja Dhanda (53kg class) and Sakshi Malik (62kg) had lost their semifinal bouts and that she was the last Indian woman freestyle wrestler standing. Neither fact seemed to affect her as she established a vice-like grip over her semifinal opponent, Daulatbike Yakshimuratova (Uzbekistan) and was relentless until her primary objective of making it to the gold medal bout was attained. She attacked the Uzbek with eagerness and picked up a couple of points early on. Before Daulatbike Yakshimuratovaknew it, she was entrapped by the Indian and a spectacular throw and a Fitle later, the bout was wrapped up. Vinesh, who turns 24 on August 25, will meet Japan’s Irie Yuki in the title round.
Earlier, Pooja Dhanda and Sakshi Malik lost their semifinal matches in contrasting styles. Pooja Dhanda was outclassed by North Korea’s Jong Myong Suk while Sakshi Malik missed her chance to stake a claim for the gold medal by allowing Kyrgistan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova a toe-hold in the final minute.
Sakshi took the early lead but was trailing 4-6 after the first period of three minutes. She then believed she had opened up a 9-6 lead but the jury accepted a protest by her opponent’s trainers and reduced that to 7-6, ruling that a move by Sakshi had not resulted in a throw worth four points.
With a minute left on the clock, Sakshi first sought to defend the one-point lead but paid the price when she spotted an opportunity to seal the deal, only to have the Uzbek turn the tables with a deft counter-attacking move that fetched her two points and the lead. An Indian protest in the dying moments only served to increase the gap on the scoreboard.
15:18 (IST)
India suffer shock defeat against Korea!
India lose 23-24 to Korea, after Korea raced into an early lead and clung on to see off India's challenge.