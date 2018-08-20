Live updates: India’s PV Sindhu battles past Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-19 to give India a 1-0 lead over Japan. Sindhu mixed her shots brilliantly from the mid-court to stretch the Japanese ace on multiple occasions. She never really allowed Yamaguchi to dominate the rallies
Day 1 report: Bajrang Punia snatched the spotlight from fading superstar Sushil Kumar to open India's gold account at the 18th Asian Games after the shooters delivered just a bronze in a low-key start to their campaign today.
An in-form Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but a rusty Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad yellow metal to his rich collection after losing the qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category.
Bajrang gave India the first gold of the Games in Jakarta but the country's first medal came 600 kilometers away in Palembang, where the mixed rifle team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar faltered towards the end to settle for bronze.
Like wrestling, shooting was also a mixed bag as the bronze came after teen sensation Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the pistol mixed team finals against expectations.
The hockey turf in Jakarta also produced a brilliant result for India with the women's team, which won a bronze in 2014, hammering hosts Indonesia 8-0 for a rousing start. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show with a hat-trick.
But the day well and truly belonged to Bajrang, who came into the Games after winning three tournaments -- the Commonwealth Games, the Tbilisi Grand Prix, and the Yasar Dogu International. He was simply sensational and produced a performance which had been expected of him in the build-up to the Games.
Such was his domination that the 24-year-old from Haryana won all his bouts, until the final, by technical superiority.
He outclassed Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov (13-3), Tajikistan's Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) and Mongolia's N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout.
In the final, he was tested by Japan's Takatani Daichi but the Haryana grappler held his nerve to prevail 10-8 in an exciting battle.
With this stellar feat, Bajrang emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt, who had won gold in the last edition. Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970) and Maruti Mane (1962) are the other wrestlers who form India's golden club at Asiad.
"There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally, I am feeling proud of myself," the 24-year-old said.
Another name that was set to be on this list was of Sushil but the double Olympic medallist could not produce the big-event show he is famous for. However, he was graceful in defeat.
"I did not expect this. The 57kg World Champion was sitting beside me, he said 'I lost'. I told him don't worry, I have also lost. It is part of sport and I will come back again. We can't be overwhelmed by defeats or victories, it won't lead you anywhere," said Sushil.
A gold was also expected from the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, where the Indians were in contention in two events, but the contingent had to be content with a mixed team rifle bronze.
The Indian pairing of Chandela and Kumar aggregated 429.9 after 42 shots in the 48-shot final and were in second spot for major part of the 48-shot finals before China overtook them to take the silver.
It was a maiden Asian Games medal for Chandela, who will be aiming for a better colour medal in the 10m air rifle tomorrow. World Cup bronze medallist Kumar, who is mentored by the great Abhinav Bindra, had won a men's 10m rifle team bronze at last the edition at Incheon.
There were no more medals on the opening day but they were certainly some promising results.
Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished creditable fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events.
In rowing, medal hopes were raised after Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh topped Heat 2 in men's doubles sculls while Dattu Baban Bhokanal was second in Heat 1 of singles sculls.
It was a lean day in tennis with most Indians getting first-round byes. There was one match in the mixed doubles and last-minute formed pairing of Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan did well to clear the opening hurdle.
The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition.
World No 8. Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4 21-5 to give India a 1-0 lead. World No. 11 H S Prannoy then outclassed Mohamed Sarim 21-8 21-6.
B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed with a 21-7 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0.
In Kabaddi, which has been India's 'gold mine' at Asian Games, both teams made a winning start. The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka after opening its campaign with a win over Bangladesh, while the women's team pulled off a dominating win over Japan in its opener.
Highlights
Saina Nehwal drops first game
A disciplined performance from Nozomi Okuhara guides her to a 21-11 win over Saina Nehwal in the opening game
The Indian shuttler looks a bit off-colour as she’s been struggling to lift the shuttle from the forecourt
Japan 1-1 India
Women's doubles Hirota Sayaka and Yuki Fukushima beat Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara in straight games. With that win, Japan have now levelled the scores in this competitive tie.
Next up, Saina Nehwal takes on Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles match.
Great news coming from the shooting ranges where India’s Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar have easily made the cut for the finals of the 10m air rifle event. While Ravi was fourth with a tally of 626.7, his compatriot finished fifth with a score of 626.3.
India 1-0 Japan
India’s PV Sindhu battles past Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-19 to give India a 1-0 lead over Japan
Sindhu mixed her shots brilliantly from the mid-court to stretch the Japanese ace on multiple occasions. She never really allowed Yamaguchi to dominate the rallies
PV Sindhu draws first blood!
The 23-year-old comes from behind twice to unsettle Akane Yamaguchi in the opening game. Sindhu has played a variety of strokes from the net and deserves the 21-18 win
The second game gets underway
09:34 (IST)
After 16 shots in the men's 10m air rifle finals:
Ravi Kumar is 4th with 164.7
Deepak Kumar is 5th with 164.3
09:32 (IST)
After 14 shots in the men's 10m air rifle finals:
Ravi Kumar is 3rd with 144.1
Deepak Kumar is 5th with 143.3
09:27 (IST)
Saina Nehwal drops first game
A disciplined performance from Nozomi Okuhara guides her to a 21-11 win over Saina Nehwal in the opening game
The Indian shuttler looks a bit off-colour as she’s been struggling to lift the shuttle from the forecourt
09:24 (IST)
After 5 shots in the men's 10m air rifle finals:
Ravi Kumar is 3rd with 52.0
Deepak Kumar is 4th with 51.6
09:22 (IST)
A great start for India in the 10m air rifle finals as Deepak Kumar and Ravi Kumar lead after the first two shots.
09:21 (IST)
Rowing
blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en">
:flag-in:’s Dushyant has made it to the finals of the men's lightweight single sculls with a timing of 7:43.08. Our #AsianGames2018 liveblog: https://t.co/fsmguvkvGF— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 20, 2018
09:20 (IST)
Japan 1-1 India
Women's doubles Hirota Sayaka and Yuki Fukushima beat Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara in straight games. With that win, Japan have now levelled the scores in this competitive tie.
Next up, Saina Nehwal takes on Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles match.
08:45 (IST)
Great news coming from the shooting ranges where India’s Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar have easily made the cut for the finals of the 10m air rifle event. While Ravi was fourth with a tally of 626.7, his compatriot finished fifth with a score of 626.3.
08:33 (IST)
The 17-year-old Srihari Nataraj set his second National record in successive days, winning his 50m backstroke heats from Indian team-mate Arvind Mani. His time of 26.16 seconds improved on his previous mark of 26.47 seconds set during the heats in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on April 7 this year.
Having clocked his best, Srihari Nataraj was in the running for a place in the final till the last of the five heats were completed. He then discovered he was the only second reserve for the final as his time was the 10th best out of 38 swimmers. Arvind Mani’s effort over 26.89 seconds – which equalled his personal best – was good for 21st place overall.
08:30 (IST)
In the second match of the tie, India's Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil take on Hirota Sayaka and Yuki Fukushima.
Time for some women's doubles action.
08:26 (IST)
Here's how India and Japan have line up for the quarter-finals tie
08:21 (IST)
India 1-0 Japan
India’s PV Sindhu battles past Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-19 to give India a 1-0 lead over Japan
Sindhu mixed her shots brilliantly from the mid-court to stretch the Japanese ace on multiple occasions. She never really allowed Yamaguchi to dominate the rallies
08:16 (IST)
19-19! Ah, that was a great over-the-head shot by Yamaguchi. Sindhu must have been surprised by the Japanese shuttler's attacking intent.
08:14 (IST)
17-17! Yamaguchi won't give up just yet. The Japanese ace is trying to pip Sindhu by making her work on the forecourt. She is finding angles to hit winners, especially from the backcourt.
08:12 (IST)
15-14!
From being down 11-14, Sindhu earns five straight points to stage a comeback after the mid-game break. Her court coverage has been incredible in both the games.
08:12 (IST)
08:07 (IST)
10-10! The second game is turning out to be exactly like the first. Both shuttlers have been disciplined and resolute throughout the match, avoiding blips at the backcourt.
08:05 (IST)
8-8! Yamaguchi levels the scores yet again. Sindhu makes errors at the net as she struggles to lift the bird from the tramlines.
08:04 (IST)
7-5! Sindhu extends her lead by two points as Yamaguchi hits the shuttle wide. The Japanese shuttler is applying too much power to her crosscourt punches.
08:01 (IST)
4-4! Yamaguchi took the pace of the shuttle on two occasions to force Sindhu to make errors at the net. We are back level.
07:59 (IST)
3-1! Yamaguchi has started the second game sluggishly too. Sindhu has hit winners, using the drift to push the Japanese towards the corner.
07:57 (IST)
PV Sindhu draws first blood!
The 23-year-old comes from behind twice to unsettle Akane Yamaguchi in the opening game. Sindhu has played a variety of strokes from the net and deserves the 21-18 win
The second game gets underway
07:53 (IST)
18-18! Great response from Yamaguchi. Textbook badminton from the Japanese. She mixes her shots brilliantly from the backcourt.
07:51 (IST)
17-15! Yamaguchi in a spot of bother there as Sindhu dominates the rallies. The pressure is on the diminutive Japanese to turn this around from here
07:49 (IST)
14-13! Sindhu scores another point at the net to take a one-point lead. The deft touches at the net are doing the trick for the Indian shuttler.
07:47 (IST)
13-13! As expected, it is neck-and-neck between the two young shuttlers. They have contrasting styles of badminton which is a treat to watch for all the neutrals.
07:45 (IST)
India’s Advait Page started slowly in his heat in the 800m freestyle event and has finished with a timing of 8:09.13. There were two more swimmers faster than him in the heat, including Indonesia’s Alfah Fadlan Prawira, who set a Games Record with a time of 8:03.87.
07:45 (IST)
10-10! Sindhu makes good use of the drift inside the arena to level the scores. She is controlling the shuttle from the net.
07:41 (IST)
8-6! Yamaguchi opens up a two-point lead over Sindhu as she finally finds her rhythm after struggling in the early exchanges.
07:39 (IST)
4-4! Yamaguchi earns four straight points to level the scores. Some delicate drop shots, coupled with wristy strokes were enough to deceive Sindhu.
07:37 (IST)
4-0! Sindhu is making Yamaguchi stretch on all corners of the court with her push clears. The Japanese has been too defensive to begin with
07:31 (IST)
Some exciting badminton action coming your way...
India take on heavyweights Japan in the women's team quarter-finals.
PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi are out on the court for the first match of the tie.
07:22 (IST)
It's a slow start so far for Seema Tomar and Shreyasi Singh. While the former is still closing in on the second place, Shreyasi Singh has slipped to eighth from second place.
07:06 (IST)
A total of eight Indian shooters will be in action today.
10m Air Rifle Men - Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar
Women’s trap qualification - Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar
Men’s trap qualification - Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Lakshay
10m Air Rifle Women - Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan
00:43 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the second day of 2018 Asian Games. After the highs and lows of the opening day of the 18th Asian Games, the second day of the ongoing tournament at Indonesia will witness the men's hockey team, shooters Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan and Manavjit Singh Sandhu, wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Dhanda in action among the list of events concerning the Indian contingent. Keep following this blog for all the updates.