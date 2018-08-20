Live updates: Nozomi Okuhara edges past Saina Nehwal 21-11, 24-26, 21-16 in the women's singles match
Day 1 report: Bajrang Punia snatched the spotlight from fading superstar Sushil Kumar to open India's gold account at the 18th Asian Games after the shooters delivered just a bronze in a low-key start to their campaign today.
An in-form Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but a rusty Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad yellow metal to his rich collection after losing the qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category.
Bajrang gave India the first gold of the Games in Jakarta but the country's first medal came 600 kilometers away in Palembang, where the mixed rifle team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar faltered towards the end to settle for bronze.
Like wrestling, shooting was also a mixed bag as the bronze came after teen sensation Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the pistol mixed team finals against expectations.
The hockey turf in Jakarta also produced a brilliant result for India with the women's team, which won a bronze in 2014, hammering hosts Indonesia 8-0 for a rousing start. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show with a hat-trick.
But the day well and truly belonged to Bajrang, who came into the Games after winning three tournaments -- the Commonwealth Games, the Tbilisi Grand Prix, and the Yasar Dogu International. He was simply sensational and produced a performance which had been expected of him in the build-up to the Games.
Such was his domination that the 24-year-old from Haryana won all his bouts, until the final, by technical superiority.
He outclassed Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov (13-3), Tajikistan's Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) and Mongolia's N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout.
In the final, he was tested by Japan's Takatani Daichi but the Haryana grappler held his nerve to prevail 10-8 in an exciting battle.
With this stellar feat, Bajrang emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt, who had won gold in the last edition. Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970) and Maruti Mane (1962) are the other wrestlers who form India's golden club at Asiad.
"There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally, I am feeling proud of myself," the 24-year-old said.
Another name that was set to be on this list was of Sushil but the double Olympic medallist could not produce the big-event show he is famous for. However, he was graceful in defeat.
"I did not expect this. The 57kg World Champion was sitting beside me, he said 'I lost'. I told him don't worry, I have also lost. It is part of sport and I will come back again. We can't be overwhelmed by defeats or victories, it won't lead you anywhere," said Sushil.
A gold was also expected from the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, where the Indians were in contention in two events, but the contingent had to be content with a mixed team rifle bronze.
The Indian pairing of Chandela and Kumar aggregated 429.9 after 42 shots in the 48-shot final and were in second spot for major part of the 48-shot finals before China overtook them to take the silver.
It was a maiden Asian Games medal for Chandela, who will be aiming for a better colour medal in the 10m air rifle tomorrow. World Cup bronze medallist Kumar, who is mentored by the great Abhinav Bindra, had won a men's 10m rifle team bronze at last the edition at Incheon.
There were no more medals on the opening day but they were certainly some promising results.
Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished creditable fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events.
In rowing, medal hopes were raised after Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh topped Heat 2 in men's doubles sculls while Dattu Baban Bhokanal was second in Heat 1 of singles sculls.
It was a lean day in tennis with most Indians getting first-round byes. There was one match in the mixed doubles and last-minute formed pairing of Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan did well to clear the opening hurdle.
The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition.
World No 8. Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4 21-5 to give India a 1-0 lead. World No. 11 H S Prannoy then outclassed Mohamed Sarim 21-8 21-6.
B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed with a 21-7 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0.
In Kabaddi, which has been India's 'gold mine' at Asian Games, both teams made a winning start. The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka after opening its campaign with a win over Bangladesh, while the women's team pulled off a dominating win over Japan in its opener.
snatched the spotlight from fading superstar Sushil Kumar to open India's gold account at the 18th Asian Games after the shooters delivered just a bronze in a low-key start to their campaign on Sunday.
An in-form Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but a rusty Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad yellow metal to his rich collection after losing the qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category.
Bajrang gave India the first gold of the Games in Jakarta but the country's first medal came 600 kilometers away in Palembang, where the mixed rifle team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar faltered towards the end to settle for bronze.
Like wrestling, shooting was also a mixed bag as the bronze came after teen sensation Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the pistol mixed team finals against expectations.
The hockey turf in Jakarta also produced a brilliant result for India with the women's team, which won a bronze in 2014, hammering hosts Indonesia 8-0 for a rousing start. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show with a hat-trick.
But the day well and truly belonged to Bajrang, who came into the Games after winning three tournaments – the Commonwealth Games, the Tbilisi Grand Prix, and the Yasar Dogu International. He was simply sensational and produced a performance which had been expected of him in the build-up to the Games.
Such was his domination that the 24-year-old from Haryana won all his bouts, until the final, by technical superiority.
He outclassed Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov (13-3), Tajikistan's Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) and Mongolia's N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout.
In the final, he was tested by Japan's Takatani Daichi but the Haryana grappler held his nerve to prevail 10-8 in an exciting battle.
With this stellar feat, Bajrang emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt, who had won gold in the last edition. Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970) and Maruti Mane (1962) are the other wrestlers who form India's golden club at Asiad.
"There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally, I am feeling proud of myself," the 24-year-old said.
Another name that was set to be on this list was of Sushil but the double Olympic medallist could not produce the big-event show he is famous for. However, he was graceful in defeat.
"I did not expect this. The 57kg World Champion was sitting beside me, he said 'I lost'. I told him don't worry, I have also lost. It is part of sport and I will come back again. We can't be overwhelmed by defeats or victories, it won't lead you anywhere," said Sushil.
A gold was also expected from the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, where the Indians were in contention in two events, but the contingent had to be content with a mixed team rifle bronze.
The Indian pairing of Chandela and Kumar aggregated 429.9 after 42 shots in the 48-shot final and were in second spot for major part of the 48-shot finals before China overtook them to take the silver.
It was a maiden Asian Games medal for Chandela, who will be aiming for a better colour medal in the 10m air rifle tomorrow. World Cup bronze medallist Kumar, who is mentored by the great Abhinav Bindra, had won a men's 10m rifle team bronze at last the edition at Incheon.
There were no more medals on the opening day but they were certainly some promising results.
Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished creditable fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events.
In rowing, medal hopes were raised after Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh topped Heat 2 in men's doubles sculls while Dattu Baban Bhokanal was second in Heat 1 of singles sculls.
It was a lean day in tennis with most Indians getting first-round byes. There was one match in the mixed doubles and last-minute formed pairing of Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan did well to clear the opening hurdle.
The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition.
World No 8. Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4 21-5 to give India a 1-0 lead. World No. 11 H S Prannoy then outclassed Mohamed Sarim 21-8 21-6.
B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed with a 21-7 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0.
In Kabaddi, which has been India's 'gold mine' at Asian Games, both teams made a winning start. The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka after opening its campaign with a win over Bangladesh, while the women's team pulled off a dominating win over Japan in its opener.
Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 11:37 AM
Highlights
Apurvi Chandela is eliminated from the women's 10m air rifle finals after 18 shots. A 9.8 in her last shot effectively sealed her fate. She was third at one stage.
Japan 3-1 India
Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo beat Ashwini Ponnappa and PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-12 to help Japan reach the semi-finals of the women’s team event.
The Indian women's team has been eliminated from the competition.
Other results:
1. Sindhu beat Yamaguchi
2. Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota beat Sikki Reddy-Arathi Sunil
3. Okuhara beat Saina
UPDATES: The Indian men’s team has beaten Iran 2-1 in their preliminary regu match in sepaktakraw.
Japan 2-1 India
Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo win first game
Sindhu, who is playing at the backcourt, has been finding it difficult to return the shuttle at times, while Ponnappa has shown great anticipation at the net. The Japanese duo is creating openings and hitting winners consistently.
India’s Ankita Raina has stormed into the last-16 round of the women’s singles event with a dominating 6-2, 6-4 win over Indonesia's Beatrice Gumulya.
Now there's a sight you don't see everyday: PV Sindhu pairing up with Ashwini Ponnappa to play in doubles
With Japan leading India 2-1, all hopes rest on the shoulders of this pair.
Japan 2-1 India
Nozomi Okuhara edges past Saina Nehwal 21-11, 24-26, 21-16 in the women's singles match
After a sluggish start in the first two games, Nehwal avoided errors at the net in the decider but the Japanese ace proved to be a handful for the 28-year-old at the end
Drama!
Saina Nehwal saves four match points against Okuhara to force a decider
From being down at 5-11, the seasoned Indian shuttler stages a fantastic comeback to win the second game 26-24
India’s third medal at the 2018 Asian Games has come thanks to Deepak Kumar. The 10m air rifle shooter was sensational in the finals, leaping to second place with elimination looming. He clinched the second spot with compatriot Ravi Kumar, unfortunately, missing out on bronze by a whisker. Ravi eventually finished fourth.
SILVER!
India's Deepak Kumar wins silver in men's 10m air rifle event!
Saina Nehwal drops first game
A disciplined performance from Nozomi Okuhara guides her to a 21-11 win over Saina Nehwal in the opening game
The Indian shuttler looks a bit off-colour as she’s been struggling to lift the shuttle from the forecourt
Japan 1-1 India
Women's doubles Hirota Sayaka and Yuki Fukushima beat Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara in straight games. With that win, Japan have now levelled the scores in this competitive tie.
Next up, Saina Nehwal takes on Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles match.
Great news coming from the shooting ranges where India’s Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar have easily made the cut for the finals of the 10m air rifle event. While Ravi was fourth with a tally of 626.7, his compatriot finished fifth with a score of 626.3.
India 1-0 Japan
India’s PV Sindhu battles past Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-19 to give India a 1-0 lead over Japan
Sindhu mixed her shots brilliantly from the mid-court to stretch the Japanese ace on multiple occasions. She never really allowed Yamaguchi to dominate the rallies
PV Sindhu draws first blood!
The 23-year-old comes from behind twice to unsettle Akane Yamaguchi in the opening game. Sindhu has played a variety of strokes from the net and deserves the 21-18 win
The second game gets underway
11:37 (IST)
India's Vinesh Phogat is in action now against Sun Yanan of China in women's freestyle 50kg event Catch the live updates.
11:30 (IST)
More drama as scores for the second and third place are tied. One shot to split it and Jung gets through by 0.2.
11:25 (IST)
The Indian women badminton team lost its quarterfinals to Japan 1-3, with PV Sindhu providing the only point in the best-of-five contest. Sindhu beat World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-19 to give India the lead. But India’s decision to split its doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Sikki Reddy and field two scratch combinations did not work in the team’s favour.
Sikki Reddy teamed up with Arathi Sara but went down in straight games to Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hiroto. Saina Nehwal offered resistance against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara, staying abreast till 16-all in the decider but the younger Japanese went on win 21-11, 23-25, 21-16 in the crucial match that India was banking on for its second point. Ashwini Ponappa and Sindhu fought a bit but lost to Misaki Matsumoto and Ayaka Takahashi.
There was always some question about where India would pick up the third point from, given that its singles players were expected to deliver positive results. Perhaps if India had fielded its premier doubles combination, it could have aspired to upset one of the world’s top two pairs from Japan and bring Okuhara under some pressure but that was not to be.
11:23 (IST)
Apurvi Chandela is eliminated from the women's 10m air rifle finals after 18 shots. A 9.8 in her last shot effectively sealed her fate. She was third at one stage.
11:21 (IST)
A 9.8 sees Apurvi bow out. Was a chance, as Sadeghani also hit a 9. Zhao on fire as usual.
11:18 (IST)
11:17 (IST)
Sadeghani is shooting first, Zhao last. This is a great drama!
One particular Chinese fan insists on screaming early in the round, almost like he knows that Zhao is going to shoot late and wants to distract the others.
11:17 (IST)
Second last to shoot. Iran and China have very strong support
11:15 (IST)
Second last to shoot. Iran and China have very strong support
11:15 (IST)
After 12 shots in the women's 10m air rifle finals:
Apurvi Chandela is third with a score of 124.0
Her 11th and 12th shots were: 10.2, 10.7
11:13 (IST)
Apurvi is shooting quite fast. She was among the top three to finish her five shots.
She took her time for this shot. Still there and thereabouts
Once again, taking her time. She was fifth to shoot. Elimination has begun and the crowd are really getting into it.
11:12 (IST)
After 10 shots in the women's 10m air rifle finals:
Apurvi Chandela is third with a score of 103.1
Her five shots were: 10.6, 10.4, 10.6, 9.9, 10.4
11:09 (IST)
Japan 3-1 India
Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo beat Ashwini Ponnappa and PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-12 to help Japan reach the semi-finals of the women’s team event.
The Indian women's team has been eliminated from the competition.
Other results:
1. Sindhu beat Yamaguchi
2. Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota beat Sikki Reddy-Arathi Sunil
3. Okuhara beat Saina
11:09 (IST)
It's a very un shooting like atmosphere at the range here. Music is playing, the crowd is chattering. Not exactly the monk-like silence you imagine at a shooting event.
11:08 (IST)
After 5 shots in the women's 10m air rifle finals:
Apurvi Chandela is FIFTH with a score of 51.2
Her five shots were: 9.6, 10.3, 10.7, 10.5, 10.1
10:59 (IST)
UPDATES: The Indian men’s team has beaten Iran 2-1 in their preliminary regu match in sepaktakraw.
10:48 (IST)
Japan 2-1 India
Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo win first game
Sindhu, who is playing at the backcourt, has been finding it difficult to return the shuttle at times, while Ponnappa has shown great anticipation at the net. The Japanese duo is creating openings and hitting winners consistently.
10:40 (IST)
India’s Ankita Raina has stormed into the last-16 round of the women’s singles event with a dominating 6-2, 6-4 win over Indonesia's Beatrice Gumulya.
10:38 (IST)
PV Sindhu’s straight game victory over World No 2 Akane Yamaguchi – her second successive win over against Japanese – remained the lone bright spot after Saina Nehwal’s defeat in three games by Nozomi Okuhara. India was left training Japan 1-2 in the women’s team quarterfinals. The scratch doubles combination of Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara had lost in straight games to Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.
Akane Yamaguchi came out with all guns blazing in the opening game and a half but Saina Nehwal controlled the pace of the game admirably to script a stirring fightback that saw her win the second game over extra points. Despite level pegging with the younger opponent till 16-all in the decider, India’s World No. 10 could not stop the Japanese from finding the winning sequence.
In the wake of Saina Nehwal’s 11-21, 25-23, 16-21 defeat by the World No. 8, Ashwini Ponappa and Sindhu, playing the fourth rubber against Misaki Matsumoto and Ayaka Takahashi were left to try and stretch India’s challenge into the final rubber, the third singles featuring Uttejitha Rao against Japan’s Aya Ohori.
10:35 (IST)
Now there's a sight you don't see everyday: PV Sindhu pairing up with Ashwini Ponnappa to play in doubles
With Japan leading India 2-1, all hopes rest on the shoulders of this pair.
10:30 (IST)
Japan vs India
Time for the second women's doubles match of the tie. Ashwini Ponnappa teams up with PV Sindhu to face Japanese pair of Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo
10:25 (IST)
Japan 2-1 India
Nozomi Okuhara edges past Saina Nehwal 21-11, 24-26, 21-16 in the women's singles match
After a sluggish start in the first two games, Nehwal avoided errors at the net in the decider but the Japanese ace proved to be a handful for the 28-year-old at the end
10:20 (IST)
UPDATE: Indian women’s kabaddi team has beaten Thailand 33-23 in a group match.
10:12 (IST)
At the mid-game break
10:03 (IST)
2-4! Saina pulls one back just when Yamaguchi was looking to finish things off quickly. A delicate crosscourt drop shot deceives the Japanese shuttler.
09:58 (IST)
Drama!
Saina Nehwal saves four match points against Okuhara to force a decider
From being down at 5-11, the seasoned Indian shuttler stages a fantastic comeback to win the second game 26-24
09:54 (IST)
India’s third medal at the 2018 Asian Games has come thanks to Deepak Kumar. The 10m air rifle shooter was sensational in the finals, leaping to second place with elimination looming. He clinched the second spot with compatriot Ravi Kumar, unfortunately, missing out on bronze by a whisker. Ravi eventually finished fourth.
09:43 (IST)
SILVER!
India's Deepak Kumar wins silver in men's 10m air rifle event!
09:41 (IST)
SENSATIONAL SHOOTING FROM DEEPAK KUMAR!
He leapfrogs into second place with elimination looming
09:38 (IST)
09:38 (IST)
11-5!
Okuhara is making the most of Nehwal's sluggish movements on the backcourt. She has relied on the combination of drop shots and flat smashes in both the games.
09:34 (IST)
After 16 shots in the men's 10m air rifle finals:
Ravi Kumar is 4th with 164.7
Deepak Kumar is 5th with 164.3
09:32 (IST)
After 14 shots in the men's 10m air rifle finals:
Ravi Kumar is 3rd with 144.1
Deepak Kumar is 5th with 143.3
09:27 (IST)
Saina Nehwal drops first game
A disciplined performance from Nozomi Okuhara guides her to a 21-11 win over Saina Nehwal in the opening game
The Indian shuttler looks a bit off-colour as she’s been struggling to lift the shuttle from the forecourt
09:24 (IST)
After 5 shots in the men's 10m air rifle finals:
Ravi Kumar is 3rd with 52.0
Deepak Kumar is 4th with 51.6
09:22 (IST)
A great start for India in the 10m air rifle finals as Deepak Kumar and Ravi Kumar lead after the first two shots.
09:21 (IST)
Rowing
blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en">
:flag-in:’s Dushyant has made it to the finals of the men's lightweight single sculls with a timing of 7:43.08. Our #AsianGames2018 liveblog: https://t.co/fsmguvkvGF— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 20, 2018
09:20 (IST)
Japan 1-1 India
Women's doubles Hirota Sayaka and Yuki Fukushima beat Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara in straight games. With that win, Japan have now levelled the scores in this competitive tie.
Next up, Saina Nehwal takes on Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles match.
08:45 (IST)
Great news coming from the shooting ranges where India’s Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar have easily made the cut for the finals of the 10m air rifle event. While Ravi was fourth with a tally of 626.7, his compatriot finished fifth with a score of 626.3.
08:33 (IST)
The 17-year-old Srihari Nataraj set his second National record in successive days, winning his 50m backstroke heats from Indian team-mate Arvind Mani. His time of 26.16 seconds improved on his previous mark of 26.47 seconds set during the heats in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on April 7 this year.
Having clocked his best, Srihari Nataraj was in the running for a place in the final till the last of the five heats were completed. He then discovered he was the only second reserve for the final as his time was the 10th best out of 38 swimmers. Arvind Mani’s effort over 26.89 seconds – which equalled his personal best – was good for 21st place overall.
08:30 (IST)
In the second match of the tie, India's Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil take on Hirota Sayaka and Yuki Fukushima.
Time for some women's doubles action.
08:26 (IST)
Here's how India and Japan have line up for the quarter-finals tie
08:21 (IST)
India 1-0 Japan
India’s PV Sindhu battles past Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-19 to give India a 1-0 lead over Japan
Sindhu mixed her shots brilliantly from the mid-court to stretch the Japanese ace on multiple occasions. She never really allowed Yamaguchi to dominate the rallies
08:16 (IST)
19-19! Ah, that was a great over-the-head shot by Yamaguchi. Sindhu must have been surprised by the Japanese shuttler's attacking intent.
08:14 (IST)
17-17! Yamaguchi won't give up just yet. The Japanese ace is trying to pip Sindhu by making her work on the forecourt. She is finding angles to hit winners, especially from the backcourt.
08:12 (IST)
15-14!
From being down 11-14, Sindhu earns five straight points to stage a comeback after the mid-game break. Her court coverage has been incredible in both the games.
08:12 (IST)
08:07 (IST)
10-10! The second game is turning out to be exactly like the first. Both shuttlers have been disciplined and resolute throughout the match, avoiding blips at the backcourt.
08:05 (IST)
8-8! Yamaguchi levels the scores yet again. Sindhu makes errors at the net as she struggles to lift the bird from the tramlines.
08:04 (IST)
7-5! Sindhu extends her lead by two points as Yamaguchi hits the shuttle wide. The Japanese shuttler is applying too much power to her crosscourt punches.