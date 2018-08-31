Asian Games 2018, Day 13 latest update: Locked at 6-6, Matsudaira takes five points in a row to claim the fourth game 11-6. The Japanese paddler extends his lead 3-1 over Sathiyan
Day 12 report: There was no stopping the gold rush from track-and-field as India exceeded all expectations for its best Asian Games performance in close to seven decades but heartbreak in hockey took some sheen off the country's sprint past the previous edition's medal haul on Thursday.
The seasoned Jinson Johnson and the women's 4x400m relay team were the joint stars with their golden show on the final day of the track-and-field competition in which India signed off seven gold, 10 silver and two bronze medals, the country's best haul since 1951.
India surpassed its previous edition's overall tally of 57 by making it 59 with two more days of competition left. The country also took its gold tally to 13, two more than 2014.
Johnson, who surprisingly lost the gold to compatriot Manjit Singh in the 800m, more than made up for that blip with a brilliant rally on Thursday. Johnson clocked 3:44.72sec to claim the top honours ahead of Iran's Amir Moradi, who turned in a timing of 3:45.62sec, his season's best effort.
And then the 4x400m women's relay team notched up a fifth successive gold to continue their remarkable dominance of the event. The Indian quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth clocked 3:28.72sec to claim the gold.
The defending champion men's team could not get the top position but pulled off a creditable silver with the quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharunn Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv timing 3:01.85sec to finish behind Qatar, which won gold in an Asian record of 3:00.56sec.
Adding a bronze was veteran discus thrower Seema Punia. The 35-year-old cleared a six-year-best of 62.26m for a third-place finish. Punia won a gold in the 2014 edition.
Asian champion P U Chitra also won a bronze, in the women's 1500m race.
Chitra entered the race as Asian leader this season but had to settle for a bronze with a timing of 4:12.56 sec.
But losing the men's hockey semifinal to Malaysia came as massive blow for the country, which was not just aiming for a gold but also direct Olympic qualification through a top finish here.
The Malaysians handed India a heartbreaking 6-7 loss in sudden death after an exhausting shoot-off.
India will play eight-time champions Pakistan in the bronze medal play-off. Pakistan lost 0-1 to Japan in the other semifinals.
Malaysia, who had beaten India in the last-four stage eight years ago at Guangzhou, made their wasteful opponents pay for their mistakes, both in regulation time and shoot-off. Both teams were tied at 2-2 after 60 minutes.
In the shoot-off, it was anyone's game and Malaysia handled the nerves better to make their second Asiad final.
India, who had scored a record 76 goals in the group stage, were left stunned after S V Sunil missed his attempt in the sudden death. Only Akashdeep and Harmanpreet scored in the first five shots of the shoot-off while Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Sunil faltered.
"Malaysia are the deserving winners. We committed too many unforced errors and paid the price. We did not keep things simple. We tried to show our Indian skills and by doing that we lost the momentum. It is a big setback for Indian hockey. The road to Olympics is a lot bumpier now. We missed the easiest chance to qualify," conceded Indian coach Harendra Singh.
There was no end to the disappointments in sports like volleyball, sepaktakraw where Indians continued to falter and failed to find any wins.
In squash, the Indian women's team lost the all-important match against Hong Kong 1-2 to finish second in Group B, resulting in a tougher semifinal opponent in defending champions Malaysia.
Senior players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa lost their matches against Joey Chan and Annie Au, 1-3 and 0-3, respectively.
Sunayna Kuruvilla, who is Pallikal's cousin, kept India in the hunt with a fighting win over Tze Lok Ho in the second singles.
Kuruvilla, making her Games debut, was trailing 0-2 in the match and 7-10 in the fifth and deciding game but she never gave up despite some debatable calls by the referee. She fought till the last point for the biggest win of her career, prevailing 5-11, 13-15, 11-6, 11-9, 14-12.
In table tennis, Commonwealth Games gold medal winning paddlers A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the singles events. The two had cinched a historic mixed doubles bronze on Wednesday.
Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 12:59 PM
Highlights
Sathiyan ousted
A neck-and-neck fifth game turns in favour of Matsudiara who edges past Sathiyan 12-10. It's all over for the Indian paddler after he lost the last-16 match in five games – 9-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10.
Uphill task for Sathiyan
Locked at 6-6, Matsudaira takes five points in a row to claim the fourth game 11-6. The Japanese paddler extends his lead 3-1 over Sathiyan. India's challenge in the men's singles competition in table tennis is one game away from ending.
Sathiyan wins first game
After Sharath Kamal’s ouster earlier in the day, Sathiyan is the lone representative of the country in the men’s single event. He’s currently in action against World No 19 Kenta Matsudiara in the Round of 16.
Sathiyan holds his nerve to take the first game 11-9 against the Japanese paddler.
Vikas Krishan wins bronze
India have won a bronze medal in boxing today, thanks to Vikas Krishan. The medal though comes under unfortunate circumstances. According to PTI, the boxer was declared medically unfit to fight his semi-final bout due to a cut on his left eyelid sustained earlier in the event.
Indian women's squash team enter final!
The Indian women’s squash team has steamrolled its way into the final! After Joshna Chinappa stunned Nicol David, the four-woman Indian team won their second tie too. Their opponents in the summit clash will be whoever wins the second semi-final between Hong Kong and Japan.
Manika Batra eliminated
Wang Manyu wins the fifth game 11-4 and registers a 4-1 win over Manika Batra to enter the quarter-finals. The World No 5 Wang proved to be a handful for Manika. The Chinese paddler wins 11-2, 11-8, 11-8, 6-11, 11-4.
Joshna Chinappa stuns Nicol David
Joshna Chinappa beats five-time Asiad singles champion Nicol David 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9 to give India a 1-0 lead over Malaysia in the women’s team semi-final encounter.
A roaring comeback from Manika to make it 1-3
Having dropped the first three games, Manika was just one game away from elimination. But she came into the fourth game with sensational form, reeling off the first seven points.
However, the Chinese paddler clawed back by winning the next three points. Manika wins the fourth game 11-6.
Sharath Kamal ousted
Sharath Kamal has lost his Round of 16 match and is out of the competition
World No 14 Chuang Chihyuan beats the Indian paddler 4-2 to enter the quarter-finals
What a thrilling performance from Sharath Kamal
Sharath Kamal saves six game points to bag the fourth game 16-14. The scores are level now at 2-2. What a thriller!
Judo
Rajwinder misses out on medal
India’s Rajwinder Kaur loses her repechage round fight to Chinese Taipei’s Jiawen Tsai. An ippon point for her opponent.
India 0-3 Chinese Taipei
India's women's team finishes at the bottom, in tenth place after losing 21-25, 16-25, 15-25 to the Chinese Taipei. Tough luck, girls!
Kayak
Ragina enters semis
India’s Ragina Kiro finishes sixth and last in her women’s kayak single (K1) 200m heat, which cements her place into the semi-finals. The top three from two heats enter A-final medal round.
How China and Japan have made a splash at the Asian Games
China's 241 medals come from 36 disciplines. Interestingly, a whopping 50 medals (just over one-fifth) come just from swimming.
Japan, with 174 medals, also relied heavily on their swimmers. Swimming brought Japan 52 medals, while 34 other disciplines have earned the remaining medals.
South Korea's 141 medals come from 32 disciplines.
In contrast, India's medals have come only through 15 disciplines.
India sit 8th in medal standings
With 59 medals in 12 days, India are 8th in the standings. 19 of those medals have come in track and field events.
12:59 (IST)
Sathiyan ousted
A neck-and-neck fifth game turns in favour of Matsudiara who edges past Sathiyan 12-10. It's all over for the Indian paddler after he lost the last-16 match in five games – 9-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10.
12:50 (IST)
Uphill task for Sathiyan
Locked at 6-6, Matsudaira takes five points in a row to claim the fourth game 11-6. The Japanese paddler extends his lead 3-1 over Sathiyan. India's challenge in the men's singles competition in table tennis is one game away from ending.
12:39 (IST)
Matsudaira wins third game
Matsudaira maintained a healthy lead throughout the match to put Sathiyan under pressure. The Indian paddler tried to make a comeback but it was little too late.
The Japanese paddler wins third game 11-9 to take 2-1 lead
12:36 (IST)
Kenta Matsudiara draws level
Matsudaira dominates the second game to level the scores against Sathiyan in the men's singles Round of 16 clash.
12:27 (IST)
Sathiyan wins first game
After Sharath Kamal’s ouster earlier in the day, Sathiyan is the lone representative of the country in the men’s single event. He’s currently in action against World No 19 Kenta Matsudiara in the Round of 16.
Sathiyan holds his nerve to take the first game 11-9 against the Japanese paddler.
12:24 (IST)
Vikas Krishan wins bronze
India have won a bronze medal in boxing today, thanks to Vikas Krishan. The medal though comes under unfortunate circumstances. According to PTI, the boxer was declared medically unfit to fight his semi-final bout due to a cut on his left eyelid sustained earlier in the event.
12:03 (IST)
UPDATE: Vikas Krishan wins 3rd consecutive Asiad medal despite withdrawing from semi-final due to injury}
Here's the report:
Vikas Krishan was to take on Kazakhstan's Amankul Abilkhan in his last-four clash this evening but has been forced out due to the injury.
https://www.firstpost.com
11:32 (IST)
Indian women's squash team enter final!
The Indian women’s squash team has steamrolled its way into the final! After Joshna Chinappa stunned Nicol David, the four-woman Indian team won their second tie too. Their opponents in the summit clash will be whoever wins the second semi-final between Hong Kong and Japan.
11:12 (IST)
Manika Batra eliminated
Wang Manyu wins the fifth game 11-4 and registers a 4-1 win over Manika Batra to enter the quarter-finals. The World No 5 Wang proved to be a handful for Manika. The Chinese paddler wins 11-2, 11-8, 11-8, 6-11, 11-4.
11:11 (IST)
Joshna Chinappa stuns Nicol David
Joshna Chinappa beats five-time Asiad singles champion Nicol David 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9 to give India a 1-0 lead over Malaysia in the women’s team semi-final encounter.
11:05 (IST)
A roaring comeback from Manika to make it 1-3
Having dropped the first three games, Manika was just one game away from elimination. But she came into the fourth game with sensational form, reeling off the first seven points.
However, the Chinese paddler clawed back by winning the next three points. Manika wins the fourth game 11-6.
11:03 (IST)
Sharath Kamal ousted
Sharath Kamal has lost his Round of 16 match and is out of the competition
World No 14 Chuang Chihyuan beats the Indian paddler 4-2 to enter the quarter-finals
10:55 (IST)
Manika loses the third game
Having lost the first two games 2-11, 8-11, Manika had sparked hopes of a revival by saving two consecutive game points to claw up to 8-10. But it wasn’t to be! She’s lost the third game 8-11.
10:48 (IST)
Sharath trails 2-3 against Chuang
Sharath Kamal put up a brilliant fight in that game, but Chuang continued to win the crucial points. The Taiwanese has won the fifth game and is one game away from winning this tie.
10:47 (IST)
Manika drops second game
Having lost the first game comprehensively, Manika Batra looked like she was mounting a comeback, taking a 3-2 lead at one point. She then extended her advantage to 6-4, before the Chinese paddler caught up with Manika at 8-8. Wang then won the second game as well, this time with a competitive score of 8-11.
10:39 (IST)
Manika Batra trails
That’s it! It takes China’s Wang Manyu just five minutes to clinch the first game 11-2 in her last-16 clash against Manika Batra.
10:37 (IST)
What a thrilling performance from Sharath Kamal
Sharath Kamal saves six game points to bag the fourth game 16-14. The scores are level now at 2-2. What a thriller!
10:36 (IST)
Manika Batra trailing
Manika Batra is currently trailing 0-6 in the first game of her last-16 match against Wang Manyu of China.
10:23 (IST)
Sharath Kamal drops third game
Sharath Kamal loses a close third game 12-10. He’s trailing by a game now against Chihyuan Chuang of Chinese Taipei.
10:20 (IST)
1-1!
Sharath Kamal pulls one back after losing the first game against Chuang Chihyuan 7-11 in six minutes.
He fights back to claim the second game 11-9.
09:45 (IST)
Men's and women's team
Both India’s men and women face a tough challenge in the semi-finals against respective top seeds Hong Kong and Malaysia. The action will begin shortly.
09:39 (IST)
Judo
Rajwinder misses out on medal
India’s Rajwinder Kaur loses her repechage round fight to Chinese Taipei’s Jiawen Tsai. An ippon point for her opponent.
09:39 (IST)
Kayak
Semis calling!
India’s Naocha Singh Laitonjam finishes seventh in his Kayak Single (K1) 200m heat.
Meanwhile, in the canoe double (C2) 200m event, Prakant Sharma and Jamesboy Singh Oinam finish fifth and last in their heat. They too enter the semis.
09:05 (IST)
India 0-3 Chinese Taipei
India's women's team finishes at the bottom, in tenth place after losing 21-25, 16-25, 15-25 to the Chinese Taipei. Tough luck, girls!
08:50 (IST)
Judoka Rajwinder Kaur also ousted
Rajwinder Kaur has lost her quarter-final against Japan’s Akira Sone in the +78 kg weight class. The Japanese won the match after scoring an ippon, or one full point.
08:35 (IST)
India 0-2 Chinese Taipei
It seems like India lost focus in the middle as they allow the Taipei players to find their rhythm. India just couldn't earn the much-needed points to pip their opponents.
08:24 (IST)
Ranjit Singh and Esow Alban to compete in repechage rounds
India’s Ranjit Singh and Esow Alban have finished their heats in the men’s keirin event.
Ranjit finished 0,702 seconds behind Japan’s Yuta Wakimoto, who won that heat, and will have to compete in the repechage race.
In another heat, India’s Esow Alban finished fourth — 0.259 secs behind Chao Xu of China. He, too, will head to the repechage race. The heat ended bizarrely, with Chao making contact with the Indian’s cycle while seemingly trying to congratulate him.
08:17 (IST)
Kayak
Ragina enters semis
India’s Ragina Kiro finishes sixth and last in her women’s kayak single (K1) 200m heat, which cements her place into the semi-finals. The top three from two heats enter A-final medal round.
08:10 (IST)
Judo
Avar Singh knocked out in R-16
UAE's Ivan Remarenco beats Avtar Singh of India 10-0S1. He scores an ippon and knocks Avtar out of the competition
08:06 (IST)
Chinese Taipei win the first set 25-21!
The Indian women's team started confidently but they let Chinese Taipei claim the lead midway through the first set.
The second set gets underway.
07:18 (IST)
How China and Japan have made a splash at the Asian Games
China's 241 medals come from 36 disciplines. Interestingly, a whopping 50 medals (just over one-fifth) come just from swimming.
Japan, with 174 medals, also relied heavily on their swimmers. Swimming brought Japan 52 medals, while 34 other disciplines have earned the remaining medals.
South Korea's 141 medals come from 32 disciplines.
In contrast, India's medals have come only through 15 disciplines.
07:00 (IST)
India sit 8th in medal standings
With 59 medals in 12 days, India are 8th in the standings. 19 of those medals have come in track and field events.
06:49 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Day 13 action from the Asian Games. After India clinched medals in athletics on Thursday, they will look to add to more to their tally with boxer Vikas Krishan in action. Indian women's hockey team will also look to clinch a gold medal by beating Japan in the final.
Stay tuned for more updates.