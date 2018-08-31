Asian Games 2018, Day 13 latest update: China's 241 medals come from 36 disciplines. Interestingly, a whopping 50 medals (just over one-fifth) come just from swimming. Japan, with 174 medals, also relied heavily on their swimmers. Swimming brought Japan 52 medals, while 34 other disciplines have earned the remaining medals.
South Korea's 141 medals come from 32 disciplines. In contrast, India's medals have come only through 15 disciplines.
Day 12 report: There was no stopping the gold rush from track-and-field as India exceeded all expectations for its best Asian Games performance in close to seven decades but heartbreak in hockey took some sheen off the country's sprint past the previous edition's medal haul on Thursday.
The seasoned Jinson Johnson and the women's 4x400m relay team were the joint stars with their golden show on the final day of the track-and-field competition in which India signed off seven gold, 10 silver and two bronze medals, the country's best haul since 1951.
India surpassed its previous edition's overall tally of 57 by making it 59 with two more days of competition left. The country also took its gold tally to 13, two more than 2014.
Johnson, who surprisingly lost the gold to compatriot Manjit Singh in the 800m, more than made up for that blip with a brilliant rally on Thursday. Johnson clocked 3:44.72sec to claim the top honours ahead of Iran's Amir Moradi, who turned in a timing of 3:45.62sec, his season's best effort.
And then the 4x400m women's relay team notched up a fifth successive gold to continue their remarkable dominance of the event. The Indian quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth clocked 3:28.72sec to claim the gold.
The defending champion men's team could not get the top position but pulled off a creditable silver with the quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharunn Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv timing 3:01.85sec to finish behind Qatar, which won gold in an Asian record of 3:00.56sec.
Adding a bronze was veteran discus thrower Seema Punia. The 35-year-old cleared a six-year-best of 62.26m for a third-place finish. Punia won a gold in the 2014 edition.
Asian champion P U Chitra also won a bronze, in the women's 1500m race.
Chitra entered the race as Asian leader this season but had to settle for a bronze with a timing of 4:12.56 sec.
But losing the men's hockey semifinal to Malaysia came as massive blow for the country, which was not just aiming for a gold but also direct Olympic qualification through a top finish here.
The Malaysians handed India a heartbreaking 6-7 loss in sudden death after an exhausting shoot-off.
India will play eight-time champions Pakistan in the bronze medal play-off. Pakistan lost 0-1 to Japan in the other semifinals.
Malaysia, who had beaten India in the last-four stage eight years ago at Guangzhou, made their wasteful opponents pay for their mistakes, both in regulation time and shoot-off. Both teams were tied at 2-2 after 60 minutes.
In the shoot-off, it was anyone's game and Malaysia handled the nerves better to make their second Asiad final.
India, who had scored a record 76 goals in the group stage, were left stunned after S V Sunil missed his attempt in the sudden death. Only Akashdeep and Harmanpreet scored in the first five shots of the shoot-off while Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Sunil faltered.
"Malaysia are the deserving winners. We committed too many unforced errors and paid the price. We did not keep things simple. We tried to show our Indian skills and by doing that we lost the momentum. It is a big setback for Indian hockey. The road to Olympics is a lot bumpier now. We missed the easiest chance to qualify," conceded Indian coach Harendra Singh.
There was no end to the disappointments in sports like volleyball, sepaktakraw where Indians continued to falter and failed to find any wins.
In squash, the Indian women's team lost the all-important match against Hong Kong 1-2 to finish second in Group B, resulting in a tougher semifinal opponent in defending champions Malaysia.
Senior players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa lost their matches against Joey Chan and Annie Au, 1-3 and 0-3, respectively.
Sunayna Kuruvilla, who is Pallikal's cousin, kept India in the hunt with a fighting win over Tze Lok Ho in the second singles.
Kuruvilla, making her Games debut, was trailing 0-2 in the match and 7-10 in the fifth and deciding game but she never gave up despite some debatable calls by the referee. She fought till the last point for the biggest win of her career, prevailing 5-11, 13-15, 11-6, 11-9, 14-12.
In table tennis, Commonwealth Games gold medal winning paddlers A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the singles events. The two had cinched a historic mixed doubles bronze on Wednesday.
Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 09:39 AM
Highlights
Judo
Rajwinder misses out on medal
India’s Rajwinder Kaur loses her repechage round fight to Chinese Taipei’s Jiawen Tsai. An ippon point for her opponent.
India 0-3 Chinese Taipei
India's women's team finishes at the bottom, in tenth place after losing 21-25, 16-25, 15-25 to the Chinese Taipei. Tough luck, girls!
Kayak
Ragina enters semis
India’s Ragina Kiro finishes sixth and last in her women’s kayak single (K1) 200m heat, which cements her place into the semi-finals. The top three from two heats enter A-final medal round.
How China and Japan have made a splash at the Asian Games
China's 241 medals come from 36 disciplines. Interestingly, a whopping 50 medals (just over one-fifth) come just from swimming.
Japan, with 174 medals, also relied heavily on their swimmers. Swimming brought Japan 52 medals, while 34 other disciplines have earned the remaining medals.
South Korea's 141 medals come from 32 disciplines.
In contrast, India's medals have come only through 15 disciplines.
India sit 8th in medal standings
With 59 medals in 12 days, India are 8th in the standings. 19 of those medals have come in track and field events.
09:39 (IST)
Judo
Rajwinder misses out on medal
India’s Rajwinder Kaur loses her repechage round fight to Chinese Taipei’s Jiawen Tsai. An ippon point for her opponent.
09:39 (IST)
Kayak
Semis calling!
India’s Naocha Singh Laitonjam finishes seventh in his Kayak Single (K1) 200m heat.
Meanwhile, in the canoe double (C2) 200m event, Prakant Sharma and Jamesboy Singh Oinam finish fifth and last in their heat. They too enter the semis.
09:05 (IST)
India 0-3 Chinese Taipei
India's women's team finishes at the bottom, in tenth place after losing 21-25, 16-25, 15-25 to the Chinese Taipei. Tough luck, girls!
08:50 (IST)
Judoka Rajwinder Kaur also ousted
Rajwinder Kaur has lost her quarter-final against Japan’s Akira Sone in the +78 kg weight class. The Japanese won the match after scoring an ippon, or one full point.
08:35 (IST)
India 0-2 Chinese Taipei
It seems like India lost focus in the middle as they allow the Taipei players to find their rhythm. India just couldn't earn the much-needed points to pip their opponents.
08:24 (IST)
Ranjit Singh and Esow Alban to compete in repechage rounds
India’s Ranjit Singh and Esow Alban have finished their heats in the men’s keirin event.
Ranjit finished 0,702 seconds behind Japan’s Yuta Wakimoto, who won that heat, and will have to compete in the repechage race.
In another heat, India’s Esow Alban finished fourth — 0.259 secs behind Chao Xu of China. He, too, will head to the repechage race. The heat ended bizarrely, with Chao making contact with the Indian’s cycle while seemingly trying to congratulate him.
08:17 (IST)
Kayak
Ragina enters semis
India’s Ragina Kiro finishes sixth and last in her women’s kayak single (K1) 200m heat, which cements her place into the semi-finals. The top three from two heats enter A-final medal round.
08:10 (IST)
Judo
Avar Singh knocked out in R-16
UAE's Ivan Remarenco beats Avtar Singh of India 10-0S1. He scores an ippon and knocks Avtar out of the competition
08:06 (IST)
Chinese Taipei win the first set 25-21!
The Indian women's team started confidently but they let Chinese Taipei claim the lead midway through the first set.
The second set gets underway.
07:18 (IST)
How China and Japan have made a splash at the Asian Games
China's 241 medals come from 36 disciplines. Interestingly, a whopping 50 medals (just over one-fifth) come just from swimming.
Japan, with 174 medals, also relied heavily on their swimmers. Swimming brought Japan 52 medals, while 34 other disciplines have earned the remaining medals.
South Korea's 141 medals come from 32 disciplines.
In contrast, India's medals have come only through 15 disciplines.
07:00 (IST)
India sit 8th in medal standings
With 59 medals in 12 days, India are 8th in the standings. 19 of those medals have come in track and field events.
06:49 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Day 13 action from the Asian Games. After India clinched medals in athletics on Thursday, they will look to add to more to their tally with boxer Vikas Krishan in action. Indian women's hockey team will also look to clinch a gold medal by beating Japan in the final.
Stay tuned for more updates.