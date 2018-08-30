Latest update: Jinson Johnson wins gold! The Indian runner showed a great late burst of speed to win gold in the men's 1500 metres with a time of 3:44.72! Indian Manjit Singh came close to winning a bronze, finishing fourth with a time of 3:46.57.
Report Day 11: Heptathlete Swapna Barman added a dash of heroism to her historic gold medal, triple jumper Arpinder Singh personified the predictability that comes with a favourite tag, while sprinter Dutee Chand continued to rediscover herself as track-and-field remained India's happy hunting ground at the 18th Asian Games here.
The surprise story of the day was table tennis where old warhorse A Sharath Kamal and new sensation Manika Batra broke new grounds, giving India a first ever mixed doubles medal at the Asiad – a bronze.
As a result of these path-breaking performances, the country remained on course to better its previous edition's haul and tallied 54 medals – 11 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze.
Competing with a plastered face owing to a teeth injury, described as a a case of infection, the battle-hardened Swapna topped the overall standings to garb her maiden Asiad gold.
The daughter of a rickshaw puller who has been bed-ridden by stroke since 2013, Swapna logged 6026 points from the seven events competed over two days. She won the high jump (1003 points) and javelin throw (872 points) events and finished second-best in shot put (707 points) and long jump (865 points).
Her weakest events were 100m (981 points, 5th position) and 200m in which she finished seventh with 790 points. But the tremendous overall effort was enough to make her the first heptathlete to notch up a gold at the continental showpiece.
Another history-maker was Arpinder, becoming the first triple jumper in 48 years to fetch a gold after Mohinder Singh Gill (1970).
The athlete from Punjab bossed the finals, making the gold-winning jump of 16.77m in just his third attempt and was never really threatened by the rest of the field.
Then there was Dutee, continuing to enjoy her return to top flight athletics, by adding a 200m silver to the one she clinched in the 100m event.
Dutee was not allowed to compete at the 2014 Commonwealth Games as she was embroiled in a hyperandrogenism case, which eventually went in her favour at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).
On Wednesday, she crossed the line in 23.20 which was 0.149 slower than the gold medal winner from Bharain, Edidiong Odiong (22.96).
"I have faced a lot since 2014. No one has gone through such a bad phase. I am glad that I could win two medal for the country. There is always this fear that it might come back. But more the fear, the harder I train," the diminutive runner said after finding her silver lining.
The Indian table tennis contingent's dream run also got better when Kamal and Batra, both Commonwealth Games gold-winners, exceeded their own expectations to win a historic mixed doubles bronze.
It was only Wednesday that the Kamal-led men's team had secured a bronze, ending India's 60-year-wait for a maiden medal at the Asian Games.
On Wedneaday, Kamal and Batra played four matches in a day and only the opener against Malaysia was comfortable.
In the semifinals, Kamal and Batra made life tough for China's Yingsha Sun and Wang Sun before going down 9-11, 5-11, 13-11, 4-11, 8-11.
"It has been an unbelievable campaign so far. Not even in my wildest dreams, I thought of winning a medal at the Asian Games. Now I have got that too. I am still pinching myself," said Kamal, who will also compete in the men's doubles and singles competiton.
The women's hockey team provided the perfect end to the day, by making the finals with a 1-0 win over China. The team is now assured of a better medal than the bronze it won the last time around.
Also on a roll were the squash players. In their best ever show at the Games, they were assured of two more medals after the men's and women's teams advanced to the semifinals.
The men's defeated Thailand, while the women sailed past China, both winning by by an identical 3-0 margin. The squash players had claimed three bronze medals in the singles competition and with two medals assured in team events, they have exceeded their 2014 performance in terms of number of medals won.
There were mixed results in the boxing ring.
Star boxer Vikas Krishan (75kg) overcame a bleeding left eye to be assured of an unprecedented third consecutive Asian Games medal, while Amit Panghal (49kg) produced a power-packed performance in his quarterfinal bout to guarantee himself a maiden podium finish.
However, it was curtains for world silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi (51kg) after she lost her quarterfinal bout 0-5 to China's Chang Yuan. Her loss means that Indian women boxers would be returning without a medal from the Asiad for the first time since the event was added to the Games in 2010.
The overall haul from boxing is going to be just two this time, a massive drop from a gold and four bronze medals achieved in 2014.
There was no end to disappointments in judo, and sepaktakraw, where Indians failed to register any result of significance. After delivering a surprise silver and bronze yesterday, the Kurash contingent endured a disappointing day, failing to win.
Already out of reckoning, the Indian men's handball team ended its campaign on a positive note, defeating Indonesia in a group 3 main round match.
With inputs from PTI
Sharath Kamal dominates!
Sharath Kamal enters Round of 16 with an 11-4, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 win over Pakistan’s 52-year-old Muhammad Asim Qureshi. It took the Indian just 18 minutes to achieve victory.
Kurash
Danish ousted
India's Danish loses his quarter-final clash 0-10 against Husein Misri of Iran. The Iranian won the match quite comfortably.
Sharath Kamal wins the second game 11-8.
The Indian paddler had won the first game 11-4, but the second one was not as effortless for him as the first. Pakistan’s 52-year-old Muhammad Asim Qureshi drew level at 6-6, before Sharath’s class helped him clinch the second game 11-8.
India suffer first loss of the campaign
The Indian women’s team loses their pool match to Hong Kong 1-2
Kurash
Divesh loses in R-16
India’s Divesh has crashed out of the men’s 90kg event after losing his Round of 16 match against Uzbekistan’s Yakhyo Imamov.
Kurash
Danish surges ahead
India’s Danish Sharma has beaten Palestine’s Abueida Mohanad to enter the quarter-finals of the 90kg weight class. Danish was dominant from the start of that bout and made this superiority count.
Kurash
Amisha Tokas loses R-16
India’s Amisha Tokas lost her Round of 16 encounter in the women’s 78kg category to Vietnam’s Thi Lan Nguyen. The Indian is just 17 years of age and will no doubt take home a lot of experience from this competition.
Kurash
Jyoti bows out in R-16
India’s Jyoti Tokas has lost her Round of 16 encounter against Turkmenistan’s Mariya Lohova in the 78kg weight class. The Turkmenistan athlete was nine years older than 15-year-old Jyoti and had an eight-inch height advantage over the Indian, which she made count.
Kurash
India’s Danish Sharma has also won his 90kg
India's Danish Sharma has breezed into the Last 16 of the men's 90kg kurash event after beating Indonesia's Alfais Muhammad Dhifa.
Kurash
Jyoti wins
Fifteen-year-old Jyoti Tokas has won her 78kg Round of 32 clash against Thailand’s Prawanwit Meesri in kurash.
Mouma Das ousted
To be fair, the fourth game was evenly poised but then Chen surged ahead to win it.
The Chinese Taipei paddler outclasses Mouma 11-6, 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 to enter the last eight of the women's singles section.
Das 0-3
Chen continues to dominate as she wraps up the third game effortlessly.
Deborah and Aleena crash out
India's cyclists Deborah Herold and Aleena Reji have crashed out from the women’s sprint event. While Herold lost her pre-quarter-final race against Jessica Lee Hoi Yan — finishing 0.703 secs behind the Hong Kong cyclist — Aleena Reji came 0.852 seconds behind Hong Kong’s Sze Wai Lee, who set an Asian Games record with a time of 10.583 seconds to top the qualification.
Sandeep Kumar disqualified
Unfortunately for India, Sandeep Kumar has been disqualified at the halfway mark of the men’s 50km racewalk event. He lost contact with the ground thrice during his race — which earned him three green cards and a consequent disqualification under IAAF’s rule 230.7c.
19:27 (IST)
Manika Batra wins the first game!
Manika Batra is off to a great start in her Round of 32 match against Nanthana Komwong of Thailand, winning the first game 11-3!
19:25 (IST)
India win silver in the Men's 4x400 relay!
An incredible run from Muhammed Anas Yahiya helped India finish in second place with a time of 3:01.85!
19:01 (IST)
What an incredible race!
India wins the 4x400 metres women's relay! A terrific start from Hima Das put India in pole position to win, with Poovamma Machettira, Saritaben Gaykwad and Vismaya Koroth putting in some amazing performances to finish with a huge lead!
18:53 (IST)
Coming up next, India is in action in the Women's 4x400 metres relay
18:22 (IST)
Jinson Johnson wins gold!
The Indian runner showed a great late burst of speed to win gold in the men's 1500 metres with a time of 3:44.72! Indian Manjit Singh came close to winning a bronze, finishing fourth with a time of 3:46.57.
18:09 (IST)
Seema Punia wins bronze in Women's Discus Throw!
The Indian throws 62.26 to finish in third place!
18:06 (IST)
Shock defeat for India.
India resigned to playing for bronze medal. Desolate India sitting on the turf. They never imagined losing this game. It will be difficult for India to rethink their priorities. Malaysia are into the final.
18:03 (IST)
Malaysia through to the finals!
SV Sunil now. Can’t score. Malaysia is through to the final. They have won 7-6 in the shootout. This is an amazing victory.
18:02 (IST)
Shootout: India 6-7 Malaysia
Tengku now. Sreejesh needs to save. Tengku scores to make it 7-6.
18:00 (IST)
Shootout: India 6-6 Malaysia
Dilpreet Singh now...It’s 6-6. The Malaysian keeper claims obstruction. The goal stands!
17:59 (IST)
Shootout: India 5-6 Malaysia
Faizal Saari scores. It’s 6-5.
17:58 (IST)
Shootout: India 5-5 Malaysia
Manpreet now. Scores. 5-5 now.
17:58 (IST)
Shootout: India 4-5 Malaysia
Sreejesh back in position. Hasan slots in. It’s 5-4.
17:57 (IST)
Shootout: India 4-4 Malaysia
Akashdeep goes in. He scores with a tomahawk. It’s 4-4.
17:57 (IST)
Shootout: India 3-4 Malaysia
Fitri Saari scores. It’s 4-3.
17:56 (IST)
Shootout: India 3-3 Malaysia
Harmanpreet flicks in. It’s 3-3.
17:55 (IST)
Shootout: India 2-3 Malaysia
Ashari flick hits the post and comes back. But he slots it back. It’s 3-2.
17:55 (IST)
Shootout: India 2-2 Malaysia
It’s back to 2-2. Now it’s sudden death.
17:54 (IST)
Shootout: India 2-1 Malaysia
Harmanpreet Singh now. It’s 1-1. India lead 2-1. Sreejesh only needs to save the last stroke.
17:53 (IST)
Shootout: India 1-1 Malaysia
Hasan shoots out. The goalkeepers are the real stars so far!
17:52 (IST)
Shootout: India 1-1 Malaysia
It’s Sunil but the hooter goes. It’s still 1-1. Getting edgy now.
17:52 (IST)
Shootout: India 1-1 Malaysia
Faizal now for Malaysia. Brilliant Sreejesh save. It’s still 1-1.
17:51 (IST)
Shootout: India 1-1 Malaysia
Dilpreet now. But Malaysia GK Kumar saves.
17:50 (IST)
Shootout: India 1-1 Malaysia
Sreejesh has to save to bring back the strokes on equal. And Sree saves. Tengku saves.
17:49 (IST)
Shootout: India 1-1 Malaysia
Akashdeep Singh now. It’s a goal. 1-1.
17:49 (IST)
Shootout: India 0-1 Malaysia
Malaysia's Firhan Ashari. Sreejesh saves. But Firhan slots in with 0.1 seconds remaining. One more referral. Malaysia lead 1-0
17:46 (IST)
Shootout: India 0-0 Malaysia
And now it’s down to Sreejesh in goal, with Akashdeep, Manpreet, Harmanpreet, Dilpreet and Sunil in the shootout, but not in that order. India going first with Manpreet Singh.
Umpire blows for obstruction. Manpreet wants a referral. Agonising.
The decision goes against Manpreet.
17:43 (IST)
End of regulation time: India 2-2 Malaysia
And that is the end of the match. India vs Malaysia has gone to a shoot-out. Regulation time score-line is 2-2.
17:39 (IST)
Fourth quarter: India 2-2 Malaysia
Malaysia earn their 6th PC with one minute 47 seconds left. GOAL!! Malaysia have the equaliser with the ball going in off Sreejesh's pads.
It’s 2-2. Seconds left in the match.
17:31 (IST)
Fourth quarter: India 2-1 Malaysia
India is back to eleven on the field. Four minutes left in the match. India leading 2-1.
17:25 (IST)
Fourth quarter: India 2-1 Malaysia
Another yellow card for India. Surender gets it. India now down to nine. India need to sit deep and wait it out while they're two men down.
17:21 (IST)
Fourth quarter: India 2-1 Malaysia
Malaysia has their 5th penalty corner. India under pressure. The Indian defence time and again get into a mix. Sreejesh saves a high ball. India counters but the ball runs wide. It’s 2-1 to India.
17:19 (IST)
End of Third quarter: India 2-1 Malaysia
Two minutes left in the 3rd quarter. India pushing themselves, trying to get a third goal to put some distance between themselves and their opponents. Sardar gets a yellow card which means India will start the 4th quarter with ten men. And that is the end of the 3rd Q. India lead 2-1.
17:16 (IST)
Third quarter: India 2-1 Malaysia!
India earn their 8th penalty corner of the match and it results in an excellent goal! Varun Kumar and Harmanpreet combine in lethal fashion, as Harman sold a dummy. Varun latched on to the ball, and with ice water in his veins, the Indian slotted it in. It's 2-1 to India.
17:11 (IST)
Third quarter: India 1-1 Malaysia
India are slowing down the frenetic pace at which this game has been played, with an emphasis on denying Malaysia space in the midfield. Malaysia desperately trying to forge through the middle.
Malaysia go off on a counter, with Faizal Saari right in front of the Indian goalkeeper and the deflection goes in. It’s 1-1. Great counter-attacking goal from Malaysia.
17:02 (IST)
Third quarter: India 1-0 Malaysia!
India have their 6th penalty corner in the third minute of the third quarter. AND IT'S A GOAL!! Harmanpreet flicks it in to give India a 1-0 lead.
16:49 (IST)
Half-time: India 0-0 Malaysia
In the last three minutes of the 2nd quarter, India rotated keeping possession. They looked dominant. The final pass was lifted. India have had more territory. But the goals are missing on both the sides. India with more chances.
With 18 seconds left, India goes for a referral, in search of a 6th PC. Unfortunately, the penalty corner is not given and India lose their referral.
And that’s the break. More importantly, it’s still goalless.
16:40 (IST)
Second quarter: India 0-0 Malaysia
Malaysia have their 4th penalty corner, which India defends. The resulting counter in turn gives India their 5th penalty corner. Malaysian GK Kumar saves. India still trying to control the game in the Malaysian striking circle, but the fluency they showed against the likes of Hong Kong and Sri Lanka is missing. Manpreet hits and Vivek’s deflection sails past the Malaysian goal. Six minutes left in the 2nd quarter.
16:36 (IST)
Second quarter: India 0-0 Malaysia
The match has gone up yet another gear. It's absolutely end-to-end at the moment, with Malaysia having the upper hand. However, both teams have failed to convert their best chances, and Malaysia's profligacy in front of goal is keeping India level at the moment.
16:28 (IST)
End of First quarter: India 0-0 Malaysia
That’s the end of the first quarter. It’s goalless at the moment, but full of drama, missed chances and plenty of penalty corners wasted on both sides. India have blown 4 PCs while Malaysia had 3 PCs. India playing good hockey but need to convert chances and score goals. The game is still opening up as both the teams have yet to hold the midfield firmly.
16:26 (IST)
First quarter: India 0-0 Malaysia
It's a beautiful through by Sardar to Dilpreet, who appeals for a penalty corner. It leads to a referral, which results in India getting their 3rd penalty corner, followed almost immediately by another after Rupinder’s flick hits a runners leg. India are wasting away too many chances.
16:19 (IST)
First quarter: India 0-0 Malaysia
India are growing into the match, using the right flank with deft movement and pace. India speeding things up when they have the ball, which results in them winning their second penalty corner. Azri gets a yellow in the resulting action, with Malaysia going down to ten. India take three shots off penalty corner injections, but Malaysia survive.
16:14 (IST)
First quarter: India 0-0 Malaysia
Malaysia have the momentum, but India get a couple of counters. It remains tied at 0-0, with the game being played at considerable pace.
16:11 (IST)
Goal overturned
India get a wake-up call! After Malaysia received their 1st penalty corner, they linked up intelligently to get a goal.
However, it looked like an indirect goal and India asked for a referral. It was deemed to not be a goal, with the ball touching the foot of a Malaysian player. India need to be wary.
16:06 (IST)
And here we go!
The first 1st Penalty corner for India results in a great save by Kumar in the Malaysian goal. Rupinder’s flick was almost perfect.
India are on the attack.
16:02 (IST)
India vs Malaysia
The 1st semi-final begins. In the Asian Games, India has played 11 matches against their current opponents, winning 10 and losing one. The last match India played against them was at the Commonwealth Games where India won 2-1. In the Asian Games, the only match they have lost has been the 2010 semi-final.
15:51 (IST)
India vs Malaysia
Coming up next, the Indian men's team takes on Malaysia in the semifinals. The Indians have looked strong in the tournament so far, registering massive wins over Sri Lanka and Hong Kong. Malaysia will represent a tougher test for the 2014 Asian Games gold medalists, however, and it seems like it will be a much closer affair.
15:43 (IST)
And that's the end of the match.
Thailand beat India 2-0 in their Sepaktakraw Women's preliminary match. India fail to take a single set in the tournament, having also lost 2-0 to Japan and Malaysia.
15:30 (IST)
Indian women's sepaktakraw Group B match has started and Thailand have taken the first set.
14:28 (IST)
Sharath Kamal dominates!
Sharath Kamal enters Round of 16 with an 11-4, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 win over Pakistan’s 52-year-old Muhammad Asim Qureshi. It took the Indian just 18 minutes to achieve victory.