Bajrang Punia beats Tajikistan's Abdulqosim Fayziev by technical superiority to reach men's 65kg wrestling semi-finals. Bajrang won 12-2
Preview: After a chaotic and sometimes controversial build-up, Indian athletes will gear up to challenge the best in the continent when the main competitions of the 18th Asian Games start on Sunday.
Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals.
The best performance by India at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze.
This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines.
The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting.
Indian athletes have traditionally done well at the Asian Games. This year, for junior world champion and reigning Asian champion Neeraj Chopra is among the favourites for the gold medal in men's javelin.
The 20-year-old from Haryana is in good form this year, and have trained in Finland for the past few weeks where he won gold at the Savo Games last months.
Neeraj set a new national record during the first leg of the Diamond League in Doha in May when he registered a career-best attempt of 87.43 metres. That is also the best throw by an Asian athlete so far this season.
In men's shot put, Tejinder Pal Singh Toor is another strong contender for a medal. The 23-year-old is one of the best proponents of the shot put in Asia and took the silver medal at the continental championships last year.
On the track, the Indian sprint quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Amoj Jacob, Rajiv Arokia and Mohammad Anas will aim to dominate the competition. They had won the 4x400m title at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships and will aim to maintain their dominance.
Anas is the reigning Asian champion in the 400m individual event and will be one of the top contenders for the gold medal here as well.
Emerging star Hima Das will spearhead the Indian challenge in the women's sprint events. The 18-year-old from a remote village in Assam became the first Indian to claim a world championships gold in the track events when she won the women's 400m title at the World U-20 Championships last month.
In wrestling, there was the usual controversy over the selection of veteran star Sushil Kumar with upcoming wrestler Parveen Rana crying foul over the selection process of the Indian squad.
Sushil (74 kg) and Bajrang Punia (61 kg) were selected without a trial since the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) felt that the duo was too superior to other wrestlers in their respective categories.
Although Sushil has struggled to remain fit due to chronic injuries over the past couple of years, the double Olympic medallist still has enough ability to emerge triumphant at the Asian Games.
The other Indian wrestlers will also be among the top contenders in their respective men's freestyle categories. The Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers have also been doing well since last year and it will be interesting to see how they perform against the best in the continent.
As always, the shooting contingent will be expected to be a major contributor to the medals tally.
Manu Bhaker, the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup, will be expected to win gold in the women's 10m air pistol event. The 16-year-old won gold in her maiden Commonwealth Games (CWG) appearance at Gold Coast, Australia earlier this year and will be expected to take her superb form into the shooting ranges at Palembang.
The experienced Sanjeev Rajput, Apurvi Chandela, Heena Sidhu and reigning junior world champion Anish Bhanwala are also expected to be among the medals in their respective events.
In boxing, the Indians are among the best in Asia. Among the men, Vikas Krishan (75kg), Shiva Thapa (60kg) Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Amit Panghal (49kg) are among the title contenders in their respective weight categories.
Of the three women pugilists, Sonia Lather is expected to lead the pack.
In gymnastics, Ashish Kumar and Dipa Karmakar have done well at past Asian Games and CWG and are expected to well this time as well.
The Indian tennis squad are witnessing the usual controversies which crop up before major multi-sports events. With veteran superstar Leander Paes deciding to pull out at the last moment, coach Zeeshan Ali faces a major headache as he tries to re-work the combinations in men's doubles and mixed doubles.
In men's hockey, India are the favourites to defend the title they won in 2014 while the women's squad will aim to improve on their third-place finish.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 18:00 PM
Highlights
No medal for Nataraj!
India's 17-year-old swimmer Srihari Nataraj finishes eighth with a time of 56.19 seconds in the Men's 100m Backstroke final
Pawan Kumar to fight for bronze
Pawan Kumar beats Indonesia's Fahriansyah in the Repechange Round 2 to enter the bronze medal match
Bajrang Punia reaches final!
Bajrang Punia beats Mongolia's Batchuluun Batmagnai by technical superiority to reach the final of Men's 65kg freestyle wrestling. Bajrang has assured himself of a medal. He will now go for gold in the final
Mausam Khatri loses!
India's Mausam Khatri loses 8-0 to Uzbekistan's Mogomed Ibragimov in men's 97kg quarter-final. He still has a chance of winning a bronze medal through repechage if Ibragimov reaches final
Sushil Kumar's campaign ends!
Sushil Kumar is out of the Asian Games after Batirov Adam loses in the quarter-finals. No repechage for Suhsil Kumar
Sandeep Tomar loses
This time the four-point takedown going against Tomar. He held his own, forcing Reza out on that half, but not good enough to cut into the huge lead.
The Iranian grappler manages to attack Tomar's leg in the last few seconds and seals a 15-9 win to enter the semis.
Easy does it for India, as the men's team win 3-0 in the round of 16 tie against the Maldives.
Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth defeated their respective opponents to guide India to the quarterfinals.
Divij Sharan and Karman Kaur Thandi enters last-16
Divij Sharan-Karman Kaur Thandi enter the Round of 16 of the mixed doubles event. They beat Capadocia-Lim of Philippines 6-4, 6-4.
Bajrang goes through on technical superiority because of a 10 point advantage with a minute to go. Took it up a gear in the last two minutes.
A lot of people think wrestling is all about power, but it's also about stamina. Bajrang proving it.
India men's team wins
India beat Bangladesh 50-21 in their opener to send a message to their rivals. Not for nothing are they gold medallists in each Asian Games edition since 1990.
Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Some brilliant defending and counter-attacking from Sandeep sees him through to the quarters.
Twice he looked like he would concede the lead, but managed to slip out of his opponent's grips and get him on the mat
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar won bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
After assuring a medal for themselves, India squandered their chance to bag the silver medal by hitting 9.7, 10.6, 9.7, 9.7, which was not enough. China won silver, while Chinese Taipei won gold.
Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma scored a total of 759 point in 10m Aur Rifle Mixed Team Qualification with scores of 189, 187, 192, 191. They have not qualified for the final.
Meanwhile, Sajan Prakash is through to the 200m butterfly finals with a timing of 158.12. That heat timing puts him third on the time sheets.
India have a 1-2 finish in the first heat of the 100m backstroke event, as Srihari Nataraj, with a time of 55.86, and Arvind Mani (58.09) top the times in their heat. However, only Nataraj will make it to the finals. Arvind’s timing put him 16th overall, while Nataraj was eighth.
Rowing
India’s Dattu Bhokanal has finished second in his men's singles sculls heat with a timing of 8:09.21. He still has hopes of making it to the Finals, thanks to the repechage.
In the shooting mixed team qualification event, Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar score 208.6 208.7, 206.7, 211.3 – a total of 835.3 – 10m air rifle mixed team event. They finish second and have qualified for the Finals
The Indians have exposed Japan's inexperience in both the halves to seal a big-margin victory in their first match.
India 43-12 Japan
18:00 (IST)
Wushu update!
India's Santhaoi Devi Yumnam comes up short against Elaheh Mansoryan Samiroumi, losing 2-0 in the Women's Sanda 52kg round of 16
17:56 (IST)
No medal for Nataraj!
India's 17-year-old swimmer Srihari Nataraj finishes eighth with a time of 56.19 seconds in the Men's 100m Backstroke final
17:54 (IST)
Rahul Chaudhari leading Indian charge
India stretch lead to 34-22. Rahul Chaudhari who has come on as a substitute revives fellow raidsrs. Sri Lanka's chance of a comeback has been quashed again
17:48 (IST)
Second half begins
India have picked up from where they left off in the first half. Mohit Chhillar gets on the act. India's lead 30-18 now
17:46 (IST)
Wushu Update
India's Yumnam Santhoi Devi in action in Women's Sanda 52kg Round of 16 match against Iran's Mansoryan Samiroumi Elaheh
17:41 (IST)
HT: India 27-13 Sri Lanka
India recover after a sloppy start to have a healthy lead at the break. The Indian defence that had a few nervy moments at the beginning have found their form.
17:38 (IST)
ALL OUT!
India pull away thanks to captain fantastic Ajay Thakur whose super raid gives them a 24-13 lead. Fantastic display of raiding skills from Thakur and Monu Goyat. Sri Lanka now need to regroup
17:33 (IST)
High-scoring affair
India lead Sri Lanka 16-12. With little over five minutes to play India will be looking to get some breathing space
17:29 (IST)
India take the lead!
Ajay Thakur, Girish Ernak pull India into the lead. The Sri Lankans are rattles by the Indian onslaught. The score 13-9 in India's favour now
17:27 (IST)
India recover!
After a shaky start, Indian raiders Monu Goyat and Ajay Thakur have found their feet and the defending champions have reduced the deficit to 6-7
17:22 (IST)
Surprise! surprise!
Indian men's kabaddi team are trailing Sri Lanka 2-6 in the Group A match. It's still early days in the match, but this is indeed a promising start from the Islanders
17:17 (IST)
Pawan Kumar to fight for bronze
Pawan Kumar beats Indonesia's Fahriansyah in the Repechange Round 2 to enter the bronze medal match
16:49 (IST)
Indian men's kabaddi team to return to the mat
Indian men's kabaddi team will face Sri Lanka in the preliminary round mat at 5:30 PM IST. Ajay Thakur and Co comfortably beat Bangladesh earlier in the day. A win against the Lankans could take India very close to the semi-finals
16:42 (IST)
Mausam Khatri's challenge ends
Mausam Khatri's challenge in men's 97kg Freestyle Wrestling ends after Uzbekistan's Mogomed Ibragimov loses in the semi-final
16:31 (IST)
The arena has erupted. Chants of India India greet Bajrang’s performance. India's second medal of day one booked, now for some alchemy!
It was a dominant display from Bajrang. He was fast enough to keep his opponent away from his legs, his weakest part. Still close enough to effect takedowns.Brilliant performance
16:28 (IST)
Bajrang Punia reaches final!
Bajrang Punia beats Mongolia's Batchuluun Batmagnai by technical superiority to reach the final of Men's 65kg freestyle wrestling. Bajrang has assured himself of a medal. He will now go for gold in the final
16:26 (IST)
Bajrang Punia builds healthy lead!
Excellent display of wrestling from Bajrang Punia as the Indian leads Mongolia's Batchuluun Batmagnai by 8-0. The Indian can wrap this encounter early through technical superiority if he can build a 10-point lead
16:21 (IST)
Sandeep Tomar bows out
Sandeep Tomar is out of medal contention after Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi loses in the semi-finals
16:20 (IST)
Bajrang Punia in semi-final action next!
Bajrang Punia in action in men's 65kg semi-final against Mongolia's Batchuluun Batmagnai
16:17 (IST)
Women's volleyball team loses
In pool B of the women's volleyball qualifications, the Indian team loses in straight sets to Korea. India have zero points, but can still make up the difference, having only played one match so far.
16:04 (IST)
And Pavan Kumar too is out. Totally outclassed by the speed of the Iranian. This means that Bajrang is the only Indian hope in men's wrestling
16:03 (IST)
India's Pawan Kumar loses in quarter-finals
India's Pawan Kumar loses 11-0 in men's 86kg wrestling quarterfinal to Iran's Yazdanicharati Hassan. Pawan Kumar is beaten by Technical superiority
15:56 (IST)
Women's volleyball team in trouble
The Korean women's volleyball team has piled the pressure on to India, winning the second set 25-11 to put the Indians in a tight spot. This match could be over soon if the Indians don't act quickly. (edited)
15:56 (IST)
Handball team loses
The Indian women's handball team suffers defeat against China in their Group A match. The Indians were unable to hold off China's attack, losing to remain rooted at the bottom of the table.
15:48 (IST)
One sided against India in the high weight category. Khatri, a couple of inches shorter than his opponent, didn't have the conviction to compensate for that.
15:46 (IST)
Mausam Khatri's bout in numbers
15:44 (IST)
Mausam Khatri loses!
India's Mausam Khatri loses 8-0 to Uzbekistan's Mogomed Ibragimov in men's 97kg quarter-final. He still has a chance of winning a bronze medal through repechage if Ibragimov reaches final
15:40 (IST)
Khatri trailing after first round
Much uncertainty in Khatri’s movements, as if he doesn't feel confident of tackling his opponent. Ibragimov hasn't gone for the kill either. The Uzbekistan wrestler leads 4-0
15:39 (IST)
India's Mausam Khatri in QF action
India's Mausam Khatri in quarter-final action against Uzbekistan's Mogomed Ibragimov
15:37 (IST)
Sushil Kumar's campaign ends!
Sushil Kumar is out of the Asian Games after Batirov Adam loses in the quarter-finals. No repechage for Suhsil Kumar
15:29 (IST)
Indian women's handball team trailing
India trail China 13-25 in their Pool A match
15:27 (IST)
Women's team loses first set
Indian women's team lose the first set 25-17 against Korea in women's Pool game
15:10 (IST)
Bajrang's win in numbers!
15:06 (IST)
Indian women's handball team in action
Indian women's handball team trailing China 9-19 in the first half of the Group A encounter
15:02 (IST)
More wrestling action coming your way!
India's Mausam Khatri to be in action in Men's 97kg quarterfinal action soon. Keep following Firstpost for all the updates
14:59 (IST)
Bajrang is one win away from an assured medal as he is through to the semis of the 65* kg category. Bajrang dominated through clever attacks. His performance augurs well for future bouts, he didn't use a lot of energy there.
14:56 (IST)
Bajrang Punia into semi-final!
Bajrang Punia beats Tajikistan's Abdulqosim Fayziev by technical superiority to reach men's 65kg wrestling semi-finals. Bajrang won 12-2
14:54 (IST)
Bajrang builds big lead!
Bajrang Punia leads 9-2 at the end of the first round. The Indian has a chance to end this game early by winning on technical superiority
14:52 (IST)
Bajrang Punia in quarter-final action
Bajrang Punia faces Tajikistan's Abdulqosim Fayziev in the men's 65 kg quarter-finals
14:45 (IST)
Sandeep Tomar loses
This time the four-point takedown going against Tomar. He held his own, forcing Reza out on that half, but not good enough to cut into the huge lead.
The Iranian grappler manages to attack Tomar's leg in the last few seconds and seals a 15-9 win to enter the semis.
14:34 (IST)
Superb comeback from Tomar. This is an evenly matched contest. The early four-point takedown helped him get a foot in the door.
14:33 (IST)
India's Sandeep Tomar is in action against Reza Atrinagharchi in the last-eight of the 57kg men's freestyle
The Iranian grappler gets straight into the action with a superb attack. Make that 4-0. Tomar's defence has been breached not once, not twice but on three occasions now.
14:15 (IST)
Easy does it for India, as the men's team win 3-0 in the round of 16 tie against the Maldives.
Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth defeated their respective opponents to guide India to the quarterfinals.
14:14 (IST)
Divij Sharan and Karman Kaur Thandi enters last-16
Divij Sharan-Karman Kaur Thandi enter the Round of 16 of the mixed doubles event. They beat Capadocia-Lim of Philippines 6-4, 6-4.
13:34 (IST)
India's Manavjit Singh Sandhu tops men's trap qualification Day 1 with a score of 72. Meanwhile, Lakshay finished in 5th position with a score of 71.
Shreyasi Singh finished 2nd with 71 points in Women's trap qualification. Seema Tomar finished at 4th position with a score if 71.
13:29 (IST)
Bajrang goes through on technical superiority because of a 10 point advantage with a minute to go. Took it up a gear in the last two minutes.
A lot of people think wrestling is all about power, but it's also about stamina. Bajrang proving it.
13:27 (IST)
India men's team wins
India beat Bangladesh 50-21 in their opener to send a message to their rivals. Not for nothing are they gold medallists in each Asian Games edition since 1990.
13:22 (IST)
After the first period, Bajrang leads 6-3
Bajrang typically flies strong in the second half because of his stamina. He's got a three-point cushion to play with.
13:19 (IST)
India's Bajrang Punia takes on Khasanov Sirojiddi of Uzbekistan in men's freestyle 65kg quarters
Khasanov races to a two-point lead within the first 10 seconds. Bajrang has a lot of defending to do here.
13:18 (IST)
India now have a whopping 30-point lead over Bangladesh with just under 20 minutes to go. The scoreline or 50-20 reflects their dominance in this match and is a testimony of just why the team has won gold at every Asian Games since it was introduced in 1990.