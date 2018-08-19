Preview: After a chaotic and sometimes controversial build-up, Indian athletes will gear up to challenge the best in the continent when the main competitions of the 18th Asian Games start on Sunday.
Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals.
The best performance by India at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze.
This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines.
The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting.
Indian athletes have traditionally done well at the Asian Games. This year, for junior world champion and reigning Asian champion Neeraj Chopra is among the favourites for the gold medal in men's javelin.
The 20-year-old from Haryana is in good form this year, and have trained in Finland for the past few weeks where he won gold at the Savo Games last months.
Neeraj set a new national record during the first leg of the Diamond League in Doha in May when he registered a career-best attempt of 87.43 metres. That is also the best throw by an Asian athlete so far this season.
In men's shot put, Tejinder Pal Singh Toor is another strong contender for a medal. The 23-year-old is one of the best proponents of the shot put in Asia and took the silver medal at the continental championships last year.
On the track, the Indian sprint quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Amoj Jacob, Rajiv Arokia and Mohammad Anas will aim to dominate the competition. They had won the 4x400m title at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships and will aim to maintain their dominance.
Anas is the reigning Asian champion in the 400m individual event and will be one of the top contenders for the gold medal here as well.
Emerging star Hima Das will spearhead the Indian challenge in the women's sprint events. The 18-year-old from a remote village in Assam became the first Indian to claim a world championships gold in the track events when she won the women's 400m title at the World U-20 Championships last month.
In wrestling, there was the usual controversy over the selection of veteran star Sushil Kumar with upcoming wrestler Parveen Rana crying foul over the selection process of the Indian squad.
Sushil (74 kg) and Bajrang Punia (61 kg) were selected without a trial since the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) felt that the duo was too superior to other wrestlers in their respective categories.
Although Sushil has struggled to remain fit due to chronic injuries over the past couple of years, the double Olympic medallist still has enough ability to emerge triumphant at the Asian Games.
The other Indian wrestlers will also be among the top contenders in their respective men's freestyle categories. The Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers have also been doing well since last year and it will be interesting to see how they perform against the best in the continent.
As always, the shooting contingent will be expected to be a major contributor to the medals tally.
Manu Bhaker, the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup, will be expected to win gold in the women's 10m air pistol event. The 16-year-old won gold in her maiden Commonwealth Games (CWG) appearance at Gold Coast, Australia earlier this year and will be expected to take her superb form into the shooting ranges at Palembang.
The experienced Sanjeev Rajput, Apurvi Chandela, Heena Sidhu and reigning junior world champion Anish Bhanwala are also expected to be among the medals in their respective events.
In boxing, the Indians are among the best in Asia. Among the men, Vikas Krishan (75kg), Shiva Thapa (60kg) Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Amit Panghal (49kg) are among the title contenders in their respective weight categories.
Of the three women pugilists, Sonia Lather is expected to lead the pack.
In gymnastics, Ashish Kumar and Dipa Karmakar have done well at past Asian Games and CWG and are expected to well this time as well.
The Indian tennis squad are witnessing the usual controversies which crop up before major multi-sports events. With veteran superstar Leander Paes deciding to pull out at the last moment, coach Zeeshan Ali faces a major headache as he tries to re-work the combinations in men's doubles and mixed doubles.
In men's hockey, India are the favourites to defend the title they won in 2014 while the women's squad will aim to improve on their third-place finish.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 09:37 AM
India have a 1-2 finish in the first heat of the 100m backstroke event, as Srihari Nataraj, with a time of 55.86, and Arvind Mani (58.09) top the times in their heat. However, only Nataraj will make it to the finals. Arvind’s timing put him 16th overall, while Nataraj was eighth.
Rowing
India’s Dattu Bhokanal has finished second in his men's singles sculls heat with a timing of 8:09.21. He still has hopes of making it to the Finals, thanks to the repechage.
In the shooting mixed team qualification event, Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar score 208.6 208.7, 206.7, 211.3 – a total of 835.3 – 10m air rifle mixed team event. They finish second and have qualified for the Finals
The Indians have exposed Japan's inexperience in both the halves to seal a big-margin victory in their first match.
India 43-12 Japan
09:37 (IST)
Chinese Taipei 49-43 India
The Taiwanese players have restored their six-point cushion as the Indian defence is exposed yet again. The Indian coach is still unhappy with her wards.
09:31 (IST)
The third quarter is underway and India look to close the gap on Chinese Taipei's lead. The scores are level at 35-35.
09:28 (IST)
Wushu
26-year-old Namdeo Anjul has finished a commendable fifth in the men's changquan event in wushu with a score of 9.66. A score of 9.70 was good enough for bronze.
09:14 (IST)
After the first quarter, Chinese Taipei lead by five points
09:10 (IST)
Chinese Taipei 31-28 India
The Chinese Taipei have pipped the Indians on the break with their fast-paced game. The Indian coach is looking furiously at the players as they let their opponents score easy two-pointers.
09:07 (IST)
India 27-26 Chinese Taipei
The Indians are in the front again as they draw a smart foul and make the most of the free throws. Make that 10 out of 14 free throws.
09:02 (IST)
India 26-24 Chinese Taipei
An insane contest on our hands here in women’s basketball. India are currently leading with just over five minutes remaining in the first half.
08:59 (IST)
08:59 (IST)
08:57 (IST)
23-20! The Indians have shown intent in the early stages of the second quarter, taking a three-point lead. They look tight in defence too. Can they hold on to their lead?
08:49 (IST)
India 17-18 Chinese Taipei
At the end of the first quarter, India have managed to stay on the heels of the Chinese Taipei team. They started slowly, but as the quarter wore on, they have started to click.
08:48 (IST)
16-16! Limaye scores two quick points to level the scores as we approach the end of the first quarter. India look like a group now after making a sluggish start.
08:44 (IST)
13-14! Like Raspreet, Sangeeta fires one into the net to earn three crucial points for the Indian team. They still trail by a single point against Chinese Taipei.
08:42 (IST)
Rowing
08:41 (IST)
8-7! Raspreet Sidhu jumps and guides the balls into the net to put India ahead. They need to hang on here.
08:40 (IST)
7-5! It's a slow start from both the teams here but the Indians have been caught napping at times. The Chinese Taipei attackers have managed to make the most of their chances.
08:33 (IST)
The Indian women's basketball team is in action against the Chinese Taipei in the opening match.
The scores are level on 3-3 in the first quarter. With eight minutes still remaining on the clock in the first quarter, India are neck-and-neck with Chinese Taipei. Raspreet Sidhu has scored 2 points while Geetha Prasannan Anjana has a point on the board.
08:29 (IST)
In the shooting mixed team qualification event, Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar score 208.6 208.7, 206.7, 211.3 – a total of 835.3 – 10m air rifle mixed team event. They finish second and have qualified for the Finals
08:21 (IST)
India's Saurabh Sangvekar sits pretty on the second position in the table after Heat 1 of 200m freestyle with a timing of 1:54.87
08:21 (IST)
08:20 (IST)
08:16 (IST)
08:15 (IST)
The Indians have exposed Japan's inexperience in both the halves to seal a big-margin victory in their first match.
India 43-12 Japan
08:09 (IST)
08:03 (IST)
31-10! India has dominated the tactical game against the fragile Japanese defence. A 21-point lead for the former champions
08:01 (IST)
Manavjit Sandhu finishes with a perfect score of 25 in the opening round. Excellent!
07:57 (IST)
07:57 (IST)
21-8! And yet again, Randeep uses her height to her advantage and forces the Japanese defence to make errors. The Indians are miles ahead.
07:55 (IST)
Meanwhile, Manavjit Sandhu has got off to a flying start as he currently sits on top with a 100% shot rate. He scores 21 out of 21 shots.
07:53 (IST)
After the first 15 minutes, India lead 19-8
07:48 (IST)
17-8! Randeep uses her height to her advantage there. She goes for the toe-touch, drew the defender towards her and manages to cross the line.
07:45 (IST)
14-7! The Indian players have shown great strength in defence. They've not only earned easy points but also the bonus points with elan.
07:44 (IST)
10-7! The Indian defence dashes the Japanese raider on the midline to earn yet another point. The first all-out of the Asian Games have been inflicted on the Japanese.
07:41 (IST)
7-4! The Indian raiders have done brilliantly to earn quick points.
8-6! The Japanese defenders are slowly clawing back into the first half. And the Indians have called for a time-out.
07:36 (IST)
5-3! There's a reason why they say 'do not show your back to the defence. India did well to defend.
07:34 (IST)
1-4! The Japanese have finally earned a point. Took them three minutes to do so. India has looked resilient in the early stages.
07:33 (IST)
The Indian women's kabaddi team is in action against Japan. India has dominated the world stage in the sport.
07:13 (IST)
Shooting
Seema Tomar jumps to second place with an average of 0.96. 24 out of 25 targets!,
Meanwhile, Shreyasi Singh scored 22 and sits on 8th place.
06:59 (IST)
Shooting
The first event is the Qualification Round 1 for women's Trap.
India's Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar are in action
23:54 (IST)
Asian Games, Day 1
Hello and welcomes to the opening day of the Asian Games 2018. The Indian contingent has a packed schedule on the first day. The women’s hockey team, the 10m rifle and pistol shooters, wrestlers like Sushil Kumar and Bajrang Punia and the men’s badminton team, led by HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will all be in action on August 19.
Stay tuned for all the live updates.