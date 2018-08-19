You are here:
Asian Games 2018, Day 1 Live Updates: Bajrang Punia wins India's first gold; Women's hockey thrash Indonesia

Sports FP Sports Aug 19, 2018 20:12:24 IST
Asian Games 2018, Day 1 Live Updates: Bajrang Punia wins India's first gold; Women's hockey thrash Indonesia

  • 20:12 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    FT: India 8-0 Indonesia

    A comfortable win for the Indian women's hockey team as they open the campaign a morale-boosting victory, There will be tougher tests ahead, but India couldn't have asked for a better start

  • 20:04 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    GOAL! India 8-0 Indonesia 

    Gurjit Kaur completes her hattrick. India add an eighth

  • WRESTLING

    Wresting (Records)

    Freestyle

    1.    Yogeshwar Dutt in 65 kg in 2014, Incheon

    2.    Rajinder 74 in 1978, Bangkok

    3.    Maruti Mane in 90 kg in 1962, Jakarta

    4.    Kartar Singh in 90 kg in 1978, Bangkok

    5.    Chandgi Ram in 97 kg 1970 Bangkok

    6.    Satpal in 97 kg in 1982 Delhi

    7.    Kartar Singh in 97 kg in 1986 Seoul

    Greco-Roman

    1.    Malwa Singh in 54 kg Greco-Roman in 1962, Jakarta

    2.    Ganpat Andhalkar in 97 kg Greco-Roman in 1962, Jakarta

     

  • 19:54 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    GOAL! India 7-0 Indonesia

    Navneet Kaur adds a seventh. India's mini goal-drought in the game is over

  • 19:51 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    India 6-0 Indeonesia

    The game has entered the final quarter and India continue to enjoy a 6-0 lead

  • 19:46 (IST)

    As country rejoices its latest sporting hero, here is a bit on Bajrang Punia by our reporter Shantanu Srivastava 

    Wrestler Bajrang Punia determined to fill Yogeshwar Dutt's shoes for continental glory. Click here to read more

  • 19:42 (IST)

  • 19:41 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    India 6-0 Indonesia

    India have taken the foot of the gas a bit. The scoreline remains 6-0 with the third quarter ongoing

  • WRESTLING

    What a bout. This was more you pose than wrestling match.

    Bajrang covered his weakness with a mixture of defence and attack! Makes up for the disappointments of the other wrestlers!

  • 19:36 (IST)

    Bajrang Punia's win in numbers

  • 19:33 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    BAJRANG PUNIA WINS GOLD

    Bajrang Punia holds his nerve to beat Japan's Takatani Daichi 11-8 in the final to win India's first Gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games

  • 19:31 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Bajrang leads again!

    Bajrang leads 10-8 now with less than a minute left. The gold is in touching distance

  • 19:30 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    It's all square! 

    The Japanese levels the score at 6-6. Bajrang will have to score now to win gold

  • 19:28 (IST)

    Takatani fights back! 

    Bajrang's lead now cut to 6-4 as the first round ends. Can the Indian hold on to clinch India's first gold medal!

  • 19:26 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Bajrang Punia makes flying start!

    What a start from Bajrang! Bajrang leading 6-0 against Japan's Takatani Daichi in the final

  • 19:24 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Bajrang Punia in Men's 65kg final action

    Bajrang Punia walks out for the final match. Can he win the gold medal?

  • 19:23 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    HT: India 6-0 Indonesia

    India in cruise control at the interval

  • 19:08 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    GOAL! India 6-0 Indonesia

    Vandana Kataria gets her second goal of the evening. India are running away with this

  • 19:04 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    GOAL! India 5-0 Indonesia

    Lalremsiami adds to India's tally. Hosts Indonesia finding it very hard to cope with a barrage of Indian attacks

  • 19:02 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Bajrang Punia to feature in Men's 65kg final

    Bajrang Punia's Men's 65kg final is moments away now. Can Bajrang give India its first gold medal at Jakarta

  • 19:01 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    GOAL! India 4-0 Indonesia

    Gurjit Kaur scores again from a penalty corner. India are making a mockery of this

  • 18:52 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    GOAL! India 3-0 Indonesia


    Gurjit Kaur converts the penalty corner to give India a 3-0 lead. India finally make their fourth penalty corner count

  • 18:50 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    2nd quarter begins!

    India leading Indonesia 2-0

  • 18:48 (IST)

    End of 1st quarter: India 2-0 Indonesia

    India comfortable at the end of the first period. Indonesia have tried to restrict the movememt of the Indian forwards, but have found little success. India have a great chance of posting a big win here

  • 18:46 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    GOAL! India 2-0 Indonesia

    Vandana Kataria doubles India's lead. A fine passing move from India. Great unselfish play from the Indians to carve open the Indonesians. The women are on top in this game

  • SWIMMING

    National record for Sajan Prakash

    Sajan Prakash came up with a National record time of 1:57.75 in the 200m butterfly final but his dreams of joining Khajan Singh as the only Indians with Asian Games medals in the event remained as he finished fifth. The 24-year-old will draw some satisfaction that improved on his own mark of 1:58.08 set in Singapore on May 6 this year.

    The Indian, a second-generation athlete, took the first turn in seventh place with a time of 26.09 seconds. He was still seventh after 100m in 56.01 and improved to sixth at the final turn in 1:26.56. His spirit egged his body to power on and finish fifth, a full second behind the fourth-placed Chinese Zhou Wang.

    Though he had clocked the third fastest time (1:58.12) in the heats this morning and earned himself the right to be in one of the central lanes and though he knew he would strive his hardest, Sajan Prakash knew that beating the two Japanese and two Chinese would be a tall order. In the end, he could step out of the pool, proud that he had given off his best.

  • 18:39 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    GOAL! India 1-0 Indonesia

    Udita puts India in front. Great forward play from the Indian striker. Fantastic adjustment to fire the shot over the keeper's reach while on her way down

  • 18:38 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    India fail to capitalise!

    Indian women fail to make the most of the penalty corners. Indonesian goalkeeper shows great athleticism in keeping India out. India on the front foot in the game

  • 18:36 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    Penalty corner for India

    Indian women have the chance to draw first blood against Indonesia.

  • 18:30 (IST)

    HOCKEY

    Indian women's hockey team in action

    India play hosts Indonesia in women's hockey pool game. India are favourites in this ecnounter

  • 18:25 (IST)

    SWIMMING

    Sajan Prakash finishes fifth

    India's Sajan Prakash finishes fifth in Men's 200m Butterfly final with a timing of 1:57.75. Good effort from the Indian

  • SWIMMING

    India’s 17-year-old backstroke swimming specialist Srihari Nataraj finishes seventh in the 100m backstroke final with a time of 56.19 seconds. He had clocked a National record of 55.86 seconds in the heats this morning. Drawn in lane eight as the slowest of the qualifiers, he was slow off the blocks. In fact, his reaction time of 0.64 seconds was the slowest of the eight swimmers.

    Quite inevitable, the Bengaluru-based teenager was eighth in a time of 27.28 seconds at the turn but powered on gamely, despite the effect of the having to swim on an outside lane. Indonesia’s I Gede Simar Sudartawa who took the turn in fourth place lost gas quite inexplicably and slid to bring up only the rear, much to the disappointment of the crowd cheering for him.

    In a race in which Olympic Games silver medallist, China’s Xu Jiayu, 23, was odd-on favourite to win his maiden individual gold in the Asian Games – he won two silver and a bronze medal in addition to the 4x100m medley relay gold in Incheon four years ago – even ahead of Japan’s decorated backstroke ace Ryosuke Irie, it was always going to be difficult for Srihari Nataraj to be gunning for a medal.

    The pace was too hot for the Indian teenager and it is possible that he was aiming to do well in the 50m and 200m events as well in terms of clocking personal bests and making it to the finals.

  • 18:11 (IST)

    SWIMMING

    Time for Sajan Prakash

    India's Sajan Prakash in action in the Men's 200m Butterfly, starting in lane 3 with a qualifying time of 1:58.12

  • 18:09 (IST)

    KABADDI

    India beat Sri Lanka! 

    India thump Sri Lanka 44-28 to win second group game in men's kabaddi. They are now just a win away from confirming their berth in the semi-finals and securing a medal, but India's eyes will be on the gold. India play South Korea next

  • 18:06 (IST)

    SWIMMING

    Sajan Prakash to feature in Men's 200m Butterfly final shortly

    Sajan Prakash will look to continue his good form from the heats into the final. Stick around for all the updates from the final

  • 18:00 (IST)

    Wushu update!

    India's Santhaoi Devi Yumnam comes up short against Elaheh Mansoryan Samiroumi, losing 2-0 in the Women's Sanda 52kg round of 16

  • 17:56 (IST)

    SWIMMING

    No medal for Nataraj!

    India's 17-year-old swimmer Srihari Nataraj finishes seventh with a time of 56.19 seconds in the Men's 100m Backstroke final

  • 17:54 (IST)

    KABADDI

    Rahul Chaudhari leading Indian charge

    India stretch lead to 34-22. Rahul Chaudhari who has come on as a substitute revives fellow raidsrs. Sri Lanka's chance of a comeback has been quashed again

  • 17:48 (IST)

    KABADDI

    Second half begins

    India have picked up from where they left off in the first half. Mohit Chhillar gets on the act. India's lead 30-18 now

  • 17:46 (IST)

    Wushu Update

    India's Yumnam Santhoi Devi in action in Women's Sanda 52kg Round of 16 match against Iran's Mansoryan Samiroumi Elaheh

  • 17:41 (IST)

    KABADDI

    HT: India 27-13 Sri Lanka

    India recover after a sloppy start to have a healthy lead at the break. The Indian defence that had a few nervy moments at the beginning have found their form. 

  • 17:38 (IST)

    KABADDI

    ALL OUT! 

    India pull away thanks to captain fantastic Ajay Thakur whose super raid gives them a 24-13 lead. Fantastic display of raiding skills from Thakur and Monu Goyat. Sri Lanka now need to regroup

  • 17:33 (IST)

    High-scoring affair

    India lead Sri Lanka 16-12. With little over five minutes to play India will be looking to get some breathing space

  • 17:29 (IST)

    KABADDI

    India take the lead!

    Ajay Thakur, Girish Ernak pull India into the lead. The Sri Lankans are rattles by the Indian onslaught. The score 13-9 in India's favour now

  • 17:27 (IST)

    KABADDI

    India recover!

    After a shaky start, Indian raiders Monu Goyat and Ajay Thakur have found their feet and the defending champions have reduced the deficit to 6-7

  • 17:22 (IST)

    KABADDI

    Surprise! surprise! 

    Indian men's kabaddi team are trailing Sri Lanka 2-6 in the Group A match. It's still early days in the match, but this is indeed a promising start from the Islanders

  • 17:17 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Pawan Kumar to fight for bronze

    Pawan Kumar beats Indonesia's Fahriansyah in the Repechange Round 2 to enter the bronze medal match

  • 16:49 (IST)

    KABADDI

    Indian men's kabaddi team to return to the mat

    Indian men's kabaddi team will face Sri Lanka in the preliminary round mat at 5:30 PM IST. Ajay Thakur and Co comfortably beat Bangladesh earlier in the day. A win against the Lankans could take India very close to the semi-finals

  • 16:42 (IST)

    WRESTLING

    Mausam Khatri's challenge ends

    Mausam Khatri's challenge in men's 97kg Freestyle Wrestling ends after Uzbekistan's Mogomed Ibragimov loses in the semi-final

  • WRESTLING

    The arena has erupted. Chants of India India greet Bajrang’s performance. India's second medal of day one booked, now for some alchemy!

    It was a dominant display from Bajrang. He was fast enough to keep his opponent away from his legs, his weakest part. Still close enough to effect takedowns.Brilliant performance

     

Latest update: BAJRANG PUNIA WINS GOLD

Bajrang Punia holds his nerve to beat Japan's Takatani Daichi 10-8 in the final to win India's first Gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games

Preview: After a chaotic and sometimes controversial build-up, Indian athletes will gear up to challenge the best in the continent when the main competitions of the 18th Asian Games start on Sunday.

Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals.

File image of Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@wrestling

File image of Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@wrestling

The best performance by India at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze.

This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines.

The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting.

Indian athletes have traditionally done well at the Asian Games. This year, for junior world champion and reigning Asian champion Neeraj Chopra is among the favourites for the gold medal in men's javelin.

The 20-year-old from Haryana is in good form this year, and have trained in Finland for the past few weeks where he won gold at the Savo Games last months.

Neeraj set a new national record during the first leg of the Diamond League in Doha in May when he registered a career-best attempt of 87.43 metres. That is also the best throw by an Asian athlete so far this season.

In men's shot put, Tejinder Pal Singh Toor is another strong contender for a medal. The 23-year-old is one of the best proponents of the shot put in Asia and took the silver medal at the continental championships last year.

On the track, the Indian sprint quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Amoj Jacob, Rajiv Arokia and Mohammad Anas will aim to dominate the competition. They had won the 4x400m title at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships and will aim to maintain their dominance.

Anas is the reigning Asian champion in the 400m individual event and will be one of the top contenders for the gold medal here as well.

Emerging star Hima Das will spearhead the Indian challenge in the women's sprint events. The 18-year-old from a remote village in Assam became the first Indian to claim a world championships gold in the track events when she won the women's 400m title at the World U-20 Championships last month.

In wrestling, there was the usual controversy over the selection of veteran star Sushil Kumar with upcoming wrestler Parveen Rana crying foul over the selection process of the Indian squad.

Sushil (74 kg) and Bajrang Punia (61 kg) were selected without a trial since the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) felt that the duo was too superior to other wrestlers in their respective categories.

Although Sushil has struggled to remain fit due to chronic injuries over the past couple of years, the double Olympic medallist still has enough ability to emerge triumphant at the Asian Games.

The other Indian wrestlers will also be among the top contenders in their respective men's freestyle categories. The Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers have also been doing well since last year and it will be interesting to see how they perform against the best in the continent.

As always, the shooting contingent will be expected to be a major contributor to the medals tally.

Manu Bhaker, the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup, will be expected to win gold in the women's 10m air pistol event. The 16-year-old won gold in her maiden Commonwealth Games (CWG) appearance at Gold Coast, Australia earlier this year and will be expected to take her superb form into the shooting ranges at Palembang.

The experienced Sanjeev Rajput, Apurvi Chandela, Heena Sidhu and reigning junior world champion Anish Bhanwala are also expected to be among the medals in their respective events.

In boxing, the Indians are among the best in Asia. Among the men, Vikas Krishan (75kg), Shiva Thapa (60kg) Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Amit Panghal (49kg) are among the title contenders in their respective weight categories.

Of the three women pugilists, Sonia Lather is expected to lead the pack.

In gymnastics, Ashish Kumar and Dipa Karmakar have done well at past Asian Games and CWG and are expected to well this time as well.

The Indian tennis squad are witnessing the usual controversies which crop up before major multi-sports events. With veteran superstar Leander Paes deciding to pull out at the last moment, coach Zeeshan Ali faces a major headache as he tries to re-work the combinations in men's doubles and mixed doubles.

In men's hockey, India are the favourites to defend the title they won in 2014 while the women's squad will aim to improve on their third-place finish.

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 20:12 PM

