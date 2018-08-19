Latest update: Bajrang Punia into semi-final!
Preview: After a chaotic and sometimes controversial build-up, Indian athletes will gear up to challenge the best in the continent when the main competitions of the 18th Asian Games start on Sunday.
Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals.
The best performance by India at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze.
This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines.
The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting.
Indian athletes have traditionally done well at the Asian Games. This year, for junior world champion and reigning Asian champion Neeraj Chopra is among the favourites for the gold medal in men's javelin.
The 20-year-old from Haryana is in good form this year, and have trained in Finland for the past few weeks where he won gold at the Savo Games last months.
Neeraj set a new national record during the first leg of the Diamond League in Doha in May when he registered a career-best attempt of 87.43 metres. That is also the best throw by an Asian athlete so far this season.
In men's shot put, Tejinder Pal Singh Toor is another strong contender for a medal. The 23-year-old is one of the best proponents of the shot put in Asia and took the silver medal at the continental championships last year.
On the track, the Indian sprint quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Amoj Jacob, Rajiv Arokia and Mohammad Anas will aim to dominate the competition. They had won the 4x400m title at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships and will aim to maintain their dominance.
Anas is the reigning Asian champion in the 400m individual event and will be one of the top contenders for the gold medal here as well.
Emerging star Hima Das will spearhead the Indian challenge in the women's sprint events. The 18-year-old from a remote village in Assam became the first Indian to claim a world championships gold in the track events when she won the women's 400m title at the World U-20 Championships last month.
In wrestling, there was the usual controversy over the selection of veteran star Sushil Kumar with upcoming wrestler Parveen Rana crying foul over the selection process of the Indian squad.
Sushil (74 kg) and Bajrang Punia (61 kg) were selected without a trial since the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) felt that the duo was too superior to other wrestlers in their respective categories.
Although Sushil has struggled to remain fit due to chronic injuries over the past couple of years, the double Olympic medallist still has enough ability to emerge triumphant at the Asian Games.
The other Indian wrestlers will also be among the top contenders in their respective men's freestyle categories. The Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers have also been doing well since last year and it will be interesting to see how they perform against the best in the continent.
As always, the shooting contingent will be expected to be a major contributor to the medals tally.
Manu Bhaker, the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup, will be expected to win gold in the women's 10m air pistol event. The 16-year-old won gold in her maiden Commonwealth Games (CWG) appearance at Gold Coast, Australia earlier this year and will be expected to take her superb form into the shooting ranges at Palembang.
The experienced Sanjeev Rajput, Apurvi Chandela, Heena Sidhu and reigning junior world champion Anish Bhanwala are also expected to be among the medals in their respective events.
In boxing, the Indians are among the best in Asia. Among the men, Vikas Krishan (75kg), Shiva Thapa (60kg) Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Amit Panghal (49kg) are among the title contenders in their respective weight categories.
Of the three women pugilists, Sonia Lather is expected to lead the pack.
In gymnastics, Ashish Kumar and Dipa Karmakar have done well at past Asian Games and CWG and are expected to well this time as well.
The Indian tennis squad are witnessing the usual controversies which crop up before major multi-sports events. With veteran superstar Leander Paes deciding to pull out at the last moment, coach Zeeshan Ali faces a major headache as he tries to re-work the combinations in men's doubles and mixed doubles.
In men's hockey, India are the favourites to defend the title they won in 2014 while the women's squad will aim to improve on their third-place finish.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 15:27 PM
Highlights
Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma scored a total of 759 point in 10m Aur Rifle Mixed Team Qualification with scores of 189, 187, 192, 191. They have not qualified for the final.
Meanwhile, Sajan Prakash is through to the 200m butterfly finals with a timing of 158.12. That heat timing puts him third on the time sheets.
India have a 1-2 finish in the first heat of the 100m backstroke event, as Srihari Nataraj, with a time of 55.86, and Arvind Mani (58.09) top the times in their heat. However, only Nataraj will make it to the finals. Arvind’s timing put him 16th overall, while Nataraj was eighth.
Rowing
India’s Dattu Bhokanal has finished second in his men's singles sculls heat with a timing of 8:09.21. He still has hopes of making it to the Finals, thanks to the repechage.
In the shooting mixed team qualification event, Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar score 208.6 208.7, 206.7, 211.3 – a total of 835.3 – 10m air rifle mixed team event. They finish second and have qualified for the Finals
The Indians have exposed Japan's inexperience in both the halves to seal a big-margin victory in their first match.
India 43-12 Japan
15:27 (IST)
Women's team loses first set
Indian women's team lose the first set 25-17 against Korea in women's Pool game
15:10 (IST)
Bajrang's win in numbers!
15:06 (IST)
Indian women's handball team in action
Indian women's handball team trailing China 9-19 in the first half of the Group A encounter
15:02 (IST)
More wrestling action coming your way!
India's Mausam Khatri to be in action in Men's 97kg quarterfinal action soon. Keep following Firstpost for all the updates
14:59 (IST)
Bajrang is one win away from an assured medal as he is through to the semis of the 65* kg category. Bajrang dominated through clever attacks. His performance augurs well for future bouts, he didn't use a lot of energy there.
14:56 (IST)
Bajrang Punia into semi-final!
14:54 (IST)
Bajrang builds big lead!
Bajrang Punia leads 9-2 at the end of the first round. The Indian has a chance to end this game early by winning on technical superiority
14:52 (IST)
Bajrang Punia in quarter-final action
Bajrang Punia faces Tajikistan's Abdulqosim Fayziev in the men's 65 kg quarter-finals
14:45 (IST)
14:34 (IST)
Superb comeback from Tomar. This is an evenly matched contest. The early four-point takedown helped him get a foot in the door.
14:33 (IST)
India's Sandeep Tomar is in action against Reza Atrinagharchi in the last-eight of the 57kg men's freestyle
The Iranian grappler gets straight into the action with a superb attack. Make that 4-0. Tomar's defence has been breached not once, not twice but on three occasions now.
14:15 (IST)
14:14 (IST)
13:34 (IST)
India's Manavjit Singh Sandhu tops men's trap qualification Day 1 with a score of 72. Meanwhile, Lakshay finished in 5th position with a score of 71.
Shreyasi Singh finished 2nd with 71 points in Women's trap qualification. Seema Tomar finished at 4th position with a score if 71.
13:29 (IST)
13:27 (IST)
13:22 (IST)
After the first period, Bajrang leads 6-3
Bajrang typically flies strong in the second half because of his stamina. He's got a three-point cushion to play with.
13:19 (IST)
India's Bajrang Punia takes on Khasanov Sirojiddi of Uzbekistan in men's freestyle 65kg quarters
Khasanov races to a two-point lead within the first 10 seconds. Bajrang has a lot of defending to do here.
13:18 (IST)
India now have a whopping 30-point lead over Bangladesh with just under 20 minutes to go. The scoreline or 50-20 reflects their dominance in this match and is a testimony of just why the team has won gold at every Asian Games since it was introduced in 1990.
13:14 (IST)
Meanwhile, the Indian men's kabaddi team is running away with the lead. They lead 47-19 against neighbours Bangladesh.
12:59 (IST)
12:52 (IST)
Sandeep countered the first couple of attacks well to get points, but that also means that he is not the aggressor. Slim lead at half-time.
12:49 (IST)
57 kg
India's Sandeep Tomar is in action against Rustem Nazarov of Turkmenistan. The Indian grappler attacks right from the word go and earns four points.
12:46 (IST)
12:45 (IST)
Bahrain's Adam Batirov upsets Sushil Kumar: 5-3
Shouts of come on Pehelwan ji from the crowd couldn't keep Sushil in the competition. Twice he looked at the clock during the match, fighting it furiously, not just the one in the bout, but the one in his body too.
12:40 (IST)
Sushil getting on the board with a leg hold, but conceding one point for a slap. Slender lead at the break
12:40 (IST)
After the end of first period, Sushil Kumar leads 2-1. A lot of crowd support for the two-time Olympic medallist.
12:37 (IST)
Sandeep Tomar lined up to play his first bout next, vs Rustem Nazarov of Turkmenistan. Elsewhere, Sushil Kumar has taken a 2-0 lead against Adam Batirov of Bahrain.
12:37 (IST)
Here's the bronze medallists!
12:01 (IST)
11:49 (IST)
Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar score 835.3
India finish in the 2nd position after the end of the fourth series.
11:35 (IST)
The wrestling arena is a makeshift construction inside the Jakarta Convention Centre. Two mats are surrounded by the flags of all the countries that are participating. The competition is just minutes away, and in the crowd chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' can already be heard. There are also chants from what seem to be Iranian supporters, so a good build up. Brij Bhushan Singh, President of the Wrestling Federation of India, is in the crowd, and Saina Nehwal's father Harvir Singh has also been spotted. The first Indian in action is Sandeep Tomar, 10th on Mat A and Sushil Kumar, 10th on Mat B.
11:27 (IST)
Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma scored a total of 759 point in 10m Aur Rifle Mixed Team Qualification with scores of 189, 187, 192, 191. They have not qualified for the final.
09:53 (IST)
What a proud moment for the young javelin thrower!
09:51 (IST)
Meanwhile, Sajan Prakash is through to the 200m butterfly finals with a timing of 158.12. That heat timing puts him third on the time sheets.
09:47 (IST)
India 45-64 Chinese Taipei
The Indian team fought bravely in the first half, but their resistance is starting to crumble now. There’s still one more quarter left.
09:41 (IST)
Chinese Taipei 56-45 India
Peng and Co are running riot in the third quarter. They have kept the possession and fired the ball into the basket on multiple occasions with ease.
09:37 (IST)
Chinese Taipei 49-43 India
The Taiwanese players have restored their six-point cushion as the Indian defence is exposed yet again. The Indian coach is still unhappy with her wards.
09:31 (IST)
The third quarter is underway and India look to close the gap on Chinese Taipei's lead. The scores are level at 35-35.
09:28 (IST)
Wushu
26-year-old Namdeo Anjul has finished a commendable fifth in the men's changquan event in wushu with a score of 9.66. A score of 9.70 was good enough for bronze.
09:14 (IST)
After the first quarter, Chinese Taipei lead by five points
09:10 (IST)
Chinese Taipei 31-28 India
The Chinese Taipei have pipped the Indians on the break with their fast-paced game. The Indian coach is looking furiously at the players as they let their opponents score easy two-pointers.
09:07 (IST)
India 27-26 Chinese Taipei
The Indians are in the front again as they draw a smart foul and make the most of the free throws. Make that 10 out of 14 free throws.
09:02 (IST)
India 26-24 Chinese Taipei
An insane contest on our hands here in women’s basketball. India are currently leading with just over five minutes remaining in the first half.
08:59 (IST)
08:59 (IST)
08:57 (IST)
23-20! The Indians have shown intent in the early stages of the second quarter, taking a three-point lead. They look tight in defence too. Can they hold on to their lead?
08:49 (IST)
India 17-18 Chinese Taipei
At the end of the first quarter, India have managed to stay on the heels of the Chinese Taipei team. They started slowly, but as the quarter wore on, they have started to click.
08:48 (IST)
16-16! Limaye scores two quick points to level the scores as we approach the end of the first quarter. India look like a group now after making a sluggish start.
08:44 (IST)
13-14! Like Raspreet, Sangeeta fires one into the net to earn three crucial points for the Indian team. They still trail by a single point against Chinese Taipei.