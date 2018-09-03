Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 14:36 PM
Asian Games 2018 comes to a close as athletes bid adieu to Indonesia on evening full of glitz, glamour and fireworks
Also See
-
Asian Games 2018: Dipa Karmakar pulls out of artistic team finals after knee injury flares up; vows to make up in beam finals
-
Asian Games 2018: Gold medal winner Vinesh Phogat says she has become stronger after injury at Rio Olympics
-
Asian Games 2018: Deepika Kumari needs to rework on training methods to be more consistent in big events
-