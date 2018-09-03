You are here:
Asian Games 2018 comes to a close as athletes bid adieu to Indonesia on evening full of glitz, glamour and fireworks

2018 Asian Games - Closing Ceremony - GBK Main Stadium - Jakarta, Indonesia - September 2, 2018 - Athletes march. REUTERS/Issei Kato - HP1EE920YKAW2

Athletes from all the countries bid adieu to the Asian Games 2018 at the Gelano Bung Karno main stadium in Jakarta. The next Games will be held in Hangzhou in China, in 2022. Reuters

Athletes enjoying their moment at the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, taking selfies and pictures of the fireworks at the stadium. Reuters

Athletes marching on during the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2018. An Indian flag can be seen. Reuters

Indian athletes marching on with an Indian flag during the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 along with athletes from other countries. This was India's joint-best performance in Asian Games since 1951 as they clinched 69 medals including 15 gold medals. Reuters

President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah (C) hands over the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) flag to a representative of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (L) during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games. AFP

Fireworks explode over the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on 2 September. AFP

A scenic view from the top of the Gelora Bung Karno stadium as fireworks explode over the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on 2 September. AFP

A glimpse from the performances at the closing ceremony of Asian Games 2018. Here is Indonesian police performing during at the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium in Jakarta. AFP

A glimpse from the performances at the closing ceremony of Asian Games 2018. Here is Indonesian police performing with drums during the beautiful evening at the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium in Jakarta. AFP


