Asian Games 2018: Chetan Balasubramanya enters final of high jump; Muhammed Anas, Arokia Rajiv qualify for men's 400m semis

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 25, 2018 11:58:10 IST

Jakarta: Asian champion Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv qualified for the men's 400m semifinals on the opening day of the Asian Games athletics competition.

India's Muhammed Anas Yahiya crosses the finish line to win his men's 400m heat during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games. AP

Anas, who holds the national record in the event, topped his heat after clocking 45.63sec, while Rajiv took 46.82sec to qualify from Heat 4.

Anas, who has a personal best of 45.24, easily finished ahead of Qatar's Mohamed Abbas (45.81) and Sri Lanka's Kalinga Kumarage (45.99).

Rajiv came finished second behind Qatar's Abdalelah Hassan (46.28).

The semifinals will be held in the evening.

In high jump, Chetan Balasubramanya made the final by clearing 2.15m but none of the 13 qualifiers could touch the automatic qualfication mark, which was set at 2.20m.

Chetan began with 2.05m before clearing 2.15m to manage a place in the final line-up.

 
 

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 11:58 AM

