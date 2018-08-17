Asian Games 2018: Best way to pay respect to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee is by winning medals in Jakarta, says India's Chef de Mission

Jakarta: India's Chef de Mission (CDM) for Asian Games, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday joined the nation in paying tribute to former Prime Minister, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Singh led the prayers accompanied by his deputies Rajkumar Sacheti and DK Singh, IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta and treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey.
"Atal ji played a huge role in the development of our country. Nuclear power, which everyone appreciates today, was his contribution despite criticism and pressure from the entire world," the CDM said in his address.
"I think it is our responsibility to give him our respects and the best way to do that would be by winning as many medals as we can."
The handball team, wrestlers, archers and boxers and their respective officials were also present as the Indian contingent paid respect to the legendary politician at the Games village here.
Vajpayee passed away in New Delhi on 16 August after a prolonged illness. His mortal remains were consigned to the flames today evening at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna in New Delhi.
Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 21:03 PM
Also Watch
Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
-
Friday, July 27, 2018
First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018
It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018
Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup
-
Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup