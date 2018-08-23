You are here:
Asian Games 2018: Ankita Raina clinches bronze to become only second Indian to win Asiad women's singles medal

Palembang: Indian tennis player Ankita Raina clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Games after losing to China's Zhang Shuai in the women's singles semifinal here on Thursday.

File image of India's Ankita Raina. AFP

Ankita lost 4-6, 6-7 (6) in a gruelling contest that lasted a little over two hours.

India's best women's singles performance in the Games came from Saina Mirza, who notched up a silver in the 2006 edition in Doha, followed by a bronze by her in 2010, Guangzhou.

With the bronze, the 25-year-old Ankita became only the second Indian woman to have her name in the Asian Games' singles medallists list.

Both the losing semifinalists are entitled to a bronze each in the Games.

 
 

