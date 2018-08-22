You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 2018: Ankita Raina assures India of third-ever women's singles tennis medal after reaching semi-finals

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 22, 2018 12:34:04 IST

Palembang: Ankita Raina on Wednesday confirmed just the third singles medal in women's tennis for India at the Asian Games as she reached the semi-finals despite being 1-4 down at one stage.

India's Ankita Ravinderkrishan Raina hits a return against Indonesia's Beatrice Gumulya in their women's singles tennis match during the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang on August 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Mohd RASFAN

Ankita Raina has assured India of a medal in tennis after reaching the singles semi-finals. AFP/Mohd Rasfan

India's top-ranked women's singles player, Raina breezed past Eudice Chong 6-4 6-1 of Hong Kong in their quarter-final match.

She won the first set in 54 minutes and took only 27 minutes to claim the second set.

Raina came back from behind to take the first set 6-4 against Chong of Hong Kong. Raina was trailing 0-3 and 1-4 at the beginning of the match before staging a comeback.

Raina thus assured herself of at least a bronze medal.


Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 12:34 PM

Also See






From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets



Top Stories




Cricket Scores