Asian Games 2018: AITA allows Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan to pair at mega event; Leander Paes to partner Sumit Nagal

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 30, 2018 22:39:11 IST

New Delhi: The AITA on Saturday agreed to field Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan as a team at the Asian Games on request of the two players which means that veteran Leander Paes will team up with young Sumit Nagal.

File image of Rohan Bopanna. Getty Images

Bopanna and Sharan had requested AITA and the Sports Ministry to pair them.

The AITA at its Executive Meeting (EC) discussed the matter and accepted Bopanna and Sharan's request.

"Yes, the EC has decided that Rohan and Divij will play as a team," a source told PTI.

Since Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran will focus on singles, the third singles player left in the squad is Nagal.

Paes and Nagal will be fielded as India's second team at the Asian Games, scheduled to begin in Indonesia from August 18.


