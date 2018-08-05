You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 2018: 65,000 dancers join Indonesian president Joko Widodo in mass Poco-Poco dance to promote competition

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 05, 2018 16:06:15 IST

Jakarta: Indonesian president Joko Widodo led some 65,000 of his compatriots in a mass dance through the streets of Jakarta on Sunday to promote the Asian Games and try to set a world record along the way.

Several thousand Indonesian dancers thronged to the streets to celebrate the coming Asian Games. Reuters

Several thousand Indonesian dancers thronged to the streets to celebrate the coming Asian Games. Reuters

Jakarta and the city of Palembang on Sumatra will jointly host Asia's biggest sporting event from 18 August but President Widodo has previously complained about the lack of promotion and enthusiasm in the country.

In a bid to drum up support ahead of the games authorities turned to the poco-poco, a traditional line dance from North Sulawesi province. Dressed in white and red — the colour of the Indonesian flag — President Widodo, his wife Iriana, and several high ranking officials led tens of thousands of Indonesians in a long, snaking line of dancers through the capital.

Organisers hope to break the world record for the largest number of people performing the traditional dance in one place and said 65,000 people took part in Jakarta.

"Poco-poco is the original culture of Indonesia and it's a native dance, so we are now performing a mass Poco-poco dance with 65,000 people setting the world record showing and reiterating Poco-poco belongs to Indonesia," police chief Tito Karnavian who took part in the event said.

Police and military staff, members of parliament, students, members of fitness centres as well as inmates in jails across Indonesia all showed their best Poco-poco moves at the same.

"This a very good opportunity to show that Indonesia is conserving its traditions," high school student Raja Farid Akbar said, adding, "I am happy that I can help promote a tradition that could have been forgotten."

About 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 Asian countries are expected to flock to Jakarta and Palembang for the August 18 to September 2 Games, the world's biggest multi-sport event behind the Olympics.


Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 16:06 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores