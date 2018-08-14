You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 1978 gold medal winning race-walker Hakam Singh passes away in Punjab amid treatment for kidney ailment

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 14, 2018 15:46:04 IST

Chandigarh: Asian Games gold medallist athlete Hakam Singh passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Sangrur, Punjab.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

He had been ailing for some time and was undergoing treatment for liver and kidney ailments. Hakam Singh won gold in 20 km race walk event during the 1978 Asiad at Bangkok.

The Dhyan Chand awardee had also served as Havaldar in the 6th Sikh regiment.

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi expressed profound grief over the demise of Singh.

Condoling the demise of the athlete, Sodhi said that both Punjab, as well as the country, would remember the glorious achievements of Singh in the sporting arena. He termed the passing away of Singh as end of an era and an irreparable loss to the sports fraternity.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 15:46 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores