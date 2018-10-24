Asian Champions Trophy 2018: Wasteful India progress to semi-finals despite goalless draw against gritty Malaysia

Defending champions India missed chances galore to be held to a goalless draw by old nemesis Malaysia in their penultimate round robin match, but they still managed to progress to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy, here on Tuesday.

Unbeaten so far in the tournament, India still lead the points table with 10 points from five matches. Malaysia have the same number of points, but are behind India on goal difference.

India enjoy a goal difference of 22 against Malaysia's seven.

It was a golden chance for India to avenge their 6-7 sudden death loss at the hands of Malaysia in the semi-finals of the Asian Games and Harendra Singh's men looked in the mood but missed chances ruined their day.

India had earlier thrashed hosts Oman 11-0 before outclassing arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1. In their last match, India mauled reigning Asian Games gold medalist Japan 9-0.

With an unbeaten record so far in the tournament, India and Malaysia have already secured their places in the semi-finals of the tournament.

While India will take on South Korea in their last round robin match on Wednesday, Malaysia will square up against Pakistan on Thursday.