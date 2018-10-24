Preview: In Match 13 of Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy, India, led by Manpreet Singh, take on South Korea at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.
In their previous match, defending champions India were held to a goalless draw by Malaysia in a fast-paced round robin encounter.
Both India and Asian Games Silver medallists Malaysia now have 10 points each from four outings in the preliminary round-robin league, with India topping the standings on basis of a superior goal difference.
The Indian team got off to a nervy start at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex here on Tuesday night and they wasted several scoring opportunities early in the match.
They had a spate of chances early in the contest, only for Hardik Singh to fritter away a scoring opportunity, Harmanpreet Singh's penalty corner flick being blocked by the Malaysian goalkeeper and Mandeep Singh failing to get a touch on long diagonal balls twice in the first quarter.
Malaysia created one opening on a counter-attack, but mostly fell back to defend their goal against the Indian strikers.
In the second half the Indian strikers were not allowed space to enter the circle until the closing stages, when they forced two penalty corners but could not produce a goal-bearing shot.
This was a period when Malaysia were down to 10 players as Tengku Tajuddin was shown the yellow card for a deliberate foul on Indian captain Manpreet Singh.
Nilakanta Sharma missed the target by inches in one of the combined Indian raids.
Indian Chief Coach Harendra Singh rued the missed chances after the match.
"I am not happy. We cannot miss chances like this in international hockey," said Harendra.
Malaysia coach Roelant Oltmans said his team faced a tough time when they were down to 10 players due to Tajuddin's yellow card.
"We came under some pressure in the last phase after the yellow card. Otherwise, the game was more of less what we expected," Oltmans said.
India will play their fifth round robin match against South Korea on Thursday.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 23:17 PM
Highlights
INDIA 2-1 SOUTH KOREA
GOAL! South Korea's Lee Seungil comes up with a brilliant finish to beat Goalkeeper Sreejesh.
INDIA 2-0 SOUTH KOREA
GOAAALLL! What a pass from Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjant with a top-notch finish to double India's lead.
INDIA 1-0 SOUTH KOREA
Harmanpreet Singh makes no mistake in converting the penalty corner. Superb shot and India take an early lead.
23:17 (IST)
23:11 (IST)
23:07 (IST)
South Korea's Lee Seungil comes up with a brilliant finish to beat Goalkeeper Sreejesh.
23:05 (IST)
23:00 (IST)
22:58 (IST)
End of the first quarter. Two very good goals and India have dominated the proceedings.
22:56 (IST)
22:53 (IST)
What a pass from Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjant with a top-notch finish to double India's lead.
22:52 (IST)
22:47 (IST)
Harmanpreet Singh makes no mistake in converting the penalty corner. Superb shot and India take an early lead.
22:46 (IST)
First penalty corner for India. Harmanpreet Singh is gearing up to take the shot.
22:40 (IST)
The national anthems of both the teams are done and the match is underway at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.
22:32 (IST)
Here's the starting line-up of the Indian team
22:28 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy match between India and South Korea. After a goalless draw against Malaysia on Tuesday, Manpreet SIngh-led Indian team will look to get back to winning ways today and maintain their top spot on the table.
Stay tuned for all the updates from the match.