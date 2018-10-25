Preview: In Match 13 of Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy, India, led by Manpreet Singh, take on South Korea at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.
In their previous match, defending champions India were held to a goalless draw by Malaysia in a fast-paced round robin encounter.
Both India and Asian Games Silver medallists Malaysia now have 10 points each from four outings in the preliminary round-robin league, with India topping the standings on basis of a superior goal difference.
The Indian team got off to a nervy start at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex here on Tuesday night and they wasted several scoring opportunities early in the match.
They had a spate of chances early in the contest, only for Hardik Singh to fritter away a scoring opportunity, Harmanpreet Singh's penalty corner flick being blocked by the Malaysian goalkeeper and Mandeep Singh failing to get a touch on long diagonal balls twice in the first quarter.
Malaysia created one opening on a counter-attack, but mostly fell back to defend their goal against the Indian strikers.
In the second half the Indian strikers were not allowed space to enter the circle until the closing stages, when they forced two penalty corners but could not produce a goal-bearing shot.
This was a period when Malaysia were down to 10 players as Tengku Tajuddin was shown the yellow card for a deliberate foul on Indian captain Manpreet Singh.
Nilakanta Sharma missed the target by inches in one of the combined Indian raids.
Indian Chief Coach Harendra Singh rued the missed chances after the match.
"I am not happy. We cannot miss chances like this in international hockey," said Harendra.
Malaysia coach Roelant Oltmans said his team faced a tough time when they were down to 10 players due to Tajuddin's yellow card.
"We came under some pressure in the last phase after the yellow card. Otherwise, the game was more of less what we expected," Oltmans said.
India will play their fifth round robin match against South Korea on Thursday.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 00:24 AM
INDIA 3-1 SOUTH KOREA
GOAAL! Harmanpreet Singh once again scores from a penalty corner. But before that, Korea take the referral challenging the goal. But the decision stands and India double their lead now.
INDIA 2-1 SOUTH KOREA
GOAL! South Korea's Lee Seungil comes up with a brilliant finish to beat Goalkeeper Sreejesh.
INDIA 2-0 SOUTH KOREA
GOAAALLL! What a pass from Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjant with a top-notch finish to double India's lead.
INDIA 1-0 SOUTH KOREA
Harmanpreet Singh makes no mistake in converting the penalty corner. Superb shot and India take an early lead.
00:24 (IST)
After yesterday's not so impressive show against Malaysia, India are back to winning ways against South Korea. Harmanpreet Singh was outstanding with his penalty corner conversions and the team's defensive performance was as usual solid. India will take the momentum into the semi-final, which is scheduled on Saturday.
00:15 (IST)
INDIA 4-1 SOUTH KOREA
That's it, all over! Superb show from Harmanpreet Singh as India secure their fourth victory in the tournament.
00:13 (IST)
INDIA 4-1 SOUTH KOREA
GOAAAAL! Hat-trick for Hamrnapreet Singh. Yet another penalty corner and yet another goal.
00:11 (IST)
INDIA 3-1 SOUTH KOREA
00:04 (IST)
INDIA 3-1 SOUTH KOREA
23:58 (IST)
INDIA 3-1 SOUTH KOREA
23:55 (IST)
INDIA 2-1 SOUTH KOREA
23:51 (IST)
INDIA 2-1 SOUTH KOREA
23:49 (IST)
INDIA 2-1 SOUTH KOREA
End of the third quarter. No goals from both the teams in last 15 minutes.
23:43 (IST)
INDIA 2-1 SOUTH KOREA
Korea look to make an impact from a counter-attack. They cover the ground but the final shot is disappointing. Also, some good work by Indian defence.
23:32 (IST)
3rd Quarter: INDIA 2-1 SOUTH KOREA
India get off the hook as referral helps them wipe off Korea's second goal. The official felt the ball didn't travel five metres
23:31 (IST)
Third quarter begins!
India lead South Korea 2-1 as the second half begins
23:17 (IST)
INDIA 2-1 SOUTH KOREA
23:11 (IST)
INDIA 2-1 SOUTH KOREA
23:07 (IST)
INDIA 2-1 SOUTH KOREA
23:05 (IST)
INDIA 2-0 SOUTH KOREA
23:00 (IST)
INDIA 2-0 SOUTH KOREA
22:58 (IST)
INDIA 2-0 SOUTH KOREA
End of the first quarter. Two very good goals and India have dominated the proceedings.
22:56 (IST)
INDIA 2-0 SOUTH KOREA
22:53 (IST)
INDIA 2-0 SOUTH KOREA
22:52 (IST)
INDIA 1-0 SOUTH KOREA
22:47 (IST)
INDIA 1-0 SOUTH KOREA
22:46 (IST)
INDIA 0-0 SOUTH KOREA
First penalty corner for India. Harmanpreet Singh is gearing up to take the shot.
22:40 (IST)
INDIA 0-0 SOUTH KOREA
The national anthems of both the teams are done and the match is underway at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.
22:32 (IST)
Here's the starting line-up of the Indian team
22:28 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy match between India and South Korea. After a goalless draw against Malaysia on Tuesday, Manpreet SIngh-led Indian team will look to get back to winning ways today and maintain their top spot on the table.
Stay tuned for all the updates from the match.