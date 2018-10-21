Preview: Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh says his team has shrugged off the disappointment of the Jakarta Games and is looking forward to the keenly awaited contest against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy here on Saturday.
Title holders India started the tournament with a runaway 11-0 victory over hosts Oman on Thursday, while former champions Pakistan will take on South Korea in their first fixture later Friday. “The competitive part of the tournament starts Saturday with the match against Pakistan,” said Harendra, who admitted the dejection within the squad when they failed to defend the Asian Games title in Jakarta.
“After the semi-final loss in the Asian Games, the mood was not good for a few days. The disappointment of not winning the Asian Games gold is still playing on the minds of the players somewhat, but we cannot keep thinking of the past,” he said.
India, however, managed to secure bronze with a win over Pakistan.
“We are now focused on this tournament and the side is shaping well. Nine of our players scored goals against Oman in the first outing here. A victory here in the Asian Champions Trophy will be a good path for the World Cup just over a month away. This tournament is close of the World Cup, we need competitive matches and we are getting them,” he said.
Pakistan Skipper Rizwan Senior insisted that his team is not thinking about the India game yet. ““Our first priority is to make a winning start against Korea on Friday. They have made about eight changes in their team and since we don’t know too much about what these new players bring to the team, we have to be quite cautious against them,” he said.
"But yes, India-Pakistan matches are always good for the audience and this will be the first time the two teams will be playing in Muscat so naturally the excitement is high among hockey lovers here. Hopefully, we will live up to the expectations and ensure it will be a thrilling match,” he added.
Updated Date: Oct 21, 2018 00:13 AM
00:13 (IST)
India coach Harendra Singh will be pleased with his team's effort today. They were down by a goal early in the match, but that didn't dent players' confidence. They fought hard and scored three superb goals. Captain Manpreet Singh was the standout player, scoring a fantastic goal and helping his team to maintain rhythm. It's a morale-boosting victory and they will look take the momemtum to tomorrow's match against Japan.
That's all we have for you now. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage, and we will see you tomorrow. Goodbye!
00:06 (IST)
INDIA 3-1 PAKISTAN
It's all over. A superb win for India against their arch-rivals. Two wins out of two for Manpreet Singh and Co.
00:02 (IST)
INDIA 3-1 PAKISTAN
23:58 (IST)
INDIA 3-1 PAKISTAN
No clear cut chances for Pakistan. Time's running out for them. Less than seven minutes left in the match.
23:52 (IST)
INDIA 3-1 PAKISTAN
23:49 (IST)
INDIA 3-1 PAKISTAN
23:48 (IST)
INDIA 3-1 PAKISTAN
End of the third quarter. India dominated the play and scored two vital goals. Pressure will on Pakistan in the final quarter.
23:44 (IST)
INDIA 3-1 PAKISTAN
GOAAAL! Dilpreet Singh with a solid finish to score his fourth goal of the tournament.
23:43 (IST)
INDIA 2-1 PAKISTAN
23:37 (IST)
INDIA 2-1 PAKISTAN
23:33 (IST)
INDIA 2-1 PAKISTAN
INCREDIBLE GOAL! India take the lead courtesy Mandeep Singh's trickery. Pakistan are under pressure now.
23:31 (IST)
INDIA 1-1 PAKISTAN
23:20 (IST)
INDIA 1-1 PAKISTAN
End of the second quarter. Manpreet Singh scored the crucial equaliser for India after Pakistan took an early lead.
23:19 (IST)
INDIA 1-1 PAKISTAN
23:17 (IST)
INDIA 1-1 PAKISTAN
23:12 (IST)
INDIA 1-1 PAKISTAN
WHAT A GOAAAAL! Manpreet Singh, the captain, shows sublime skills to beat three Pakistan players and scores the equaliser.
23:11 (IST)
INDIA 0-1 PAKISTAN
23:06 (IST)
INDIA 0-1 PAKISTAN
Chance for Pakistan, but the shot is wide. India's defence is at fault their for giving so much space in the danger area.
23:02 (IST)
INDIA 0-1 PAKISTAN
23:01 (IST)
INDIA 0-1 PAKISTAN
End of the first quarter. India showed urgency in attack but nothing came out of it so far.
22:58 (IST)
INDIA 0-1 PAKISTAN
22:56 (IST)
INDIA 0-1 PAKISTAN
India creating pressure, but Pakistan's defence has been solid so far. Five minutes left in the first quarter.
22:51 (IST)
INDIA 0-1 PAKISTAN
Two back-to-back and penalty corners for India, but India fail to convert. Indian players need to settle their nerves and play with more cohesion.
22:49 (IST)
INDIA 0-1 PAKISTAN
22:45 (IST)
INDIA 0-1 PAKISTAN
Pakistan get an early penalty corner. India lose their review.
GOAL! Pakistan take the lead. The penalty corner is saved but Muhammed Irfan Jr latches on to the rebound and scores.
22:42 (IST)
INDIA 0-0 PAKISTAN
Alright then, the national anthems are done and the first quarter begins. India take on arch-rivals Pakistan.
22:31 (IST)
Here's the starting XI of the Indian team
21:53 (IST)
Here's what India coach Harendra Singh said before the match:
“After the semi-final loss in the Asian Games, the mood was not good for a few days. The disappointment of not winning the Asian Games gold is still playing on the minds of the players somewhat, but we cannot keep thinking of the past.”
"We are now focused on this tournament and the side is shaping well. Nine of our players scored goals against Oman in the first outing here. A victory here in the Asian Champions Trophy will be a good path for the World Cup just over a month away. This tournament is close of the World Cup, we need competitive matches and we are getting them.”
21:52 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan. In their previous match, India thrashed Oman 11-0 to begin their campaign while Pakistan beat South Korea 3-1.
Both sides will look to maintain their winning run in the tournament today.
Stay tuned for more updates.