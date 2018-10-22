Akashdeep Singh was the standout player from the match. He scored two crucial goals and was a livewire throughout the match. Apart from Akashdeep, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet and Lalit Upadhaya scored two goals each. Gurjant SIngh also scored to make it nine goals for India.

Japan will want to forget this outing as soon as possible and start afresh in the next game.

