Asian Champions Trophy 2018, India vs Japan, Match highlights: India hammer nine goals to humiliate Japan

Sports FP Sports Oct 22, 2018 00:22:33 IST
  • 00:22 (IST)

    Akashdeep Singh was the standout player from the match. He scored two crucial goals and was a livewire throughout the match. Apart from Akashdeep, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet and Lalit Upadhaya scored two goals each. Gurjant SIngh also scored to make it nine goals for India. 

    Japan will want to forget this outing as soon as possible and start afresh in the next game. 

    That's all we have for now. Thank you for joining with us, hope you have enjoyed our coverage of the match. 

  • 00:15 (IST)

    INDIA 9-0 JAPAN

    That's it, all over! Incredible performance from India to maintain their winning run in the tournament. Asian Games gold medallists Japan have been humiliated in this match.  

  • 00:11 (IST)

    INDIA 9-0 JAPAN

    GOAL! Absolute hammering by India. Manpreet's pass and Mandeep scores. Three more minutes left in the quarter. Three more minutes of misery left for Japan in this match. 

  • 00:07 (IST)

    INDIA 8-0 JAPAN

    Looks like it's just matter of time. Japan have been thoroughly outplayed by Indians. Very poor stuff from the Asian Games gold medallist team. Five more minutes left in the final quarter. 

  • 23:59 (IST)

    INDIA 8-0 JAPAN

    GOAAL! Well, this is turning out to be an embarrassment for Japan. Mandeep Singh scores to pile more misery on Japan.

  • 23:52 (IST)

    INDIA 7-0 JAPAN

    GOAAAL! Lalit scores his second goal of the match. He does a superb turn to take the ball away and makes no mistake in slotting it past the goalkeeper. That's the end of the third quarter.  

  • 23:48 (IST)

    INDIA 6-0 JAPAN

    GOAAL! Superb play from Akashdeep Singh and Kothajit scores his first goal of the night. This game is done now.

  • 23:42 (IST)

    INDIA 5-0 JAPAN

    Mandeep Singh gets a good chance to make it six goals for India, but once again, Japan goalkeeper comes out with a great save.

  • 23:40 (IST)

    INDIA 5-0 JAPAN

    GOAAAL! Scrappy goal but Akashdeep Singh will take it. Indians are cruising while Japan look down and out.  

  • 23:35 (IST)

    INDIA 4-0 JAPAN

    Penalty corner for India. Hamanpreet Singh flicks, but Japan goalkeeper saves the shot.

  • 23:32 (IST)

    INDIA 4-0 JAPAN

    Time for third quarter now. India have been clearly the dominant side and they will look to maintain that. 

  • 23:23 (IST)

    INDIA 4-0 JAPAN

    End of the second quarter. India go into break with a four-goal cushion. Japan, who are Asian Games goal medallists, have been ordinary with their performance. 

  • 23:19 (IST)

    INDIA 4-0 JAPAN

    Japan players look down and out. They need a shot of inspiration from somewhere. Indians, meanwhile, have been at their dominating best. 

  • 23:13 (IST)

    INDIA 4-0 JAPAN

    GOAAAL! India get a penalty corner and Harmanpreet Singh with a terrific conversion to score his second goal of the night. 

  • 23:12 (IST)

    INDIA 3-0 JAPAN

    Penalty corner for India after the ball hits the foot of a Japanese player. the review confirms it. 

  • 23:09 (IST)

    INDIA 3-0 JAPAN

    India's Sumit is shown a green card so that means two-minute suspension for the player. 

  • 23:06 (IST)

    INDIA 3-0 JAPAN

    GOAAL! India get the penalty stroke and Harmanpreet Singh makes no mistake in converting it. Superb, so far from India. 

  • 23:04 (IST)

    INDIA 2-0 JAPAN

    Penalty stroke for India after Manpreet Singh's shot hits the body of a Japanese player. 

  • 23:03 (IST)

    INDIA 2-0 JAPAN

    Penalty corner for India after good work by Gurjant Singh. 

  • 23:01 (IST)

    INDIA 2-0 JAPAN

    Alright then, the second quarter is underway. India will look to increase their lead. 

  • 23:00 (IST)

    INDIA 2-0 JAPAN

    End of the first quarter. Solid so far from India, who are leading by two goals. It could've been more if not for some decent saves from Japan's goalkeeper. 

  • 22:59 (IST)

    INDIA 2-0 JAPAN

    Indians have been clinical with their finishing and deserved to take the lead. Meanwhile, Japan's goalkeeper pulls off another good save to deny India. 

  • 22:56 (IST)

    INDIA 2-0 JAPAN

    Japan's midfielders are giving way too much space for India. They need to keep it compact and ensure Indians don't get a free pass in the area. 

  • 22:52 (IST)

    INDIA 2-0 JAPAN

    GOAAAAAL! Penalty corner for India, but Japan's goalkeeper saves the shot. Gurjant Singh takes the advantage of the rebound and scores India's second goal.

  • 22:49 (IST)

    INDIA 1-0 JAPAN

    Great opportunity for Japan to score an equaliser but Yamasaki's shot in inches wide from goal. 

  • 22:46 (IST)

    INDIA 1-0 JAPAN

    GOAAAAL! Counter-attack at its best from India. Akashdeep Singh passes the ball from left and Lalit comes up with a brilliant finish to give India the lead.

  • 22:43 (IST)

    INDIA 0-0 JAPAN

    First real chance for India. Mandeep collects the ball on the left, crosses it to the centre, but other Indian players fail to make contact. 

  • 22:41 (IST)

    INDIA 0-0 JAPAN

    The national anthems of both the teams are done and the match is underway at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. 

  • 22:32 (IST)

    Here's the starting XI of the Indian team

  • 21:48 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy. In today's match, defending champions India will take on Asian Games gold-medallist Japan. Harendra Singh's boys had a terrific outing on Saturday, beating arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1. Earlier, they had beaten hosts Oman 11-0. 

    Stay tuned for all the updates from the match. 

Preview: In match seven of Hero Asian Champions Trophy, Manpreet Singh’s India will take on Asian Games 2018 gold medallist Japan at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.

On Saturday, skipper Manpreet Singh put on a stellar show as India registered a facile 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan.

India got off to the worst possible start as Pakistan forced a goal in the opening minute of the match through a penalty corner.

In the first quarter of the game, Pakistan dominated as India struggled to penetrate the Pakistan defence.

It was a flash of brilliance from Manpreet in the second quarter of the game that saw India equalise 1-1.

At halftime, both teams were locked 1-1.

In the second period, Mandeep Singh helped India double their advantage in the 33rd minute.

The Indians slowly grew into the game as Mandeep was a constant menace with his runs down the middle.

Pakistan got a penalty corner in the third quarter but failed to capitalise as the India defence stood tall.

Dilpreet Singh found his fourth goal of the tournament to not only extend India's lead but also ensure a win.

India next play Japan on Sunday.


Updated Date: Oct 22, 2018 00:22 AM

