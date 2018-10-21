Preview: In match seven of Hero Asian Champions Trophy, Manpreet Singh’s India will take on Asian Games 2018 gold medallist Japan at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.
On Saturday, skipper Manpreet Singh put on a stellar show as India registered a facile 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan.
India got off to the worst possible start as Pakistan forced a goal in the opening minute of the match through a penalty corner.
In the first quarter of the game, Pakistan dominated as India struggled to penetrate the Pakistan defence.
It was a flash of brilliance from Manpreet in the second quarter of the game that saw India equalise 1-1.
At halftime, both teams were locked 1-1.
In the second period, Mandeep Singh helped India double their advantage in the 33rd minute.
The Indians slowly grew into the game as Mandeep was a constant menace with his runs down the middle.
Pakistan got a penalty corner in the third quarter but failed to capitalise as the India defence stood tall.
Dilpreet Singh found his fourth goal of the tournament to not only extend India's lead but also ensure a win.
India next play Japan on Sunday.
INDIA 4-0 JAPAN
End of the second quarter. India go into break with a four-goal cushion. Japan, who are Asian Games goal medallists, have been ordinary with their performance.
INDIA 4-0 JAPAN
GOAAAL! India get a penalty corner and Harmanpreet Singh with a terrific conversion to score his second goal of the night.
INDIA 2-0 JAPAN
GOAAAAAL! Penalty corner for India, but Japan's goalkeeper saves the shot. Gurjant Singh takes the advantage of the rebound and scores India's second goal.
INDIA 1-0 JAPAN
GOAAAAL! Counter-attack at its best from India. Akashdeep Singh passes the ball from left and Lalit comes up with a brilliant finish to give India the lead.
INDIA 0-0 JAPAN
The national anthems of both the teams are done and the match is underway at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.
23:23 (IST)
22:32 (IST)
Here's the starting XI of the Indian team
21:48 (IST)
