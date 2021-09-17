Ulsan will be attempting to extend their 16-match winning streak in the competition. Last year, Ulsan won their second Asian Champions League title by defeating Iranian club Persepolis 2–1 in the final.

Kuala Lumpur: Defending champions Ulsan Hyundai was drawn Friday to face South Korean league rival Jeonbuk in the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League.

Ulsan will be attempting to extend their 16-match winning streak in the competition. Last year, Ulsan won their second Asian Champions League title by defeating Iranian club Persepolis 2–1 in the final.

Pohang Steelers, the third South Korean club in the last eight, will take on Japanese team Nagoya Grampus.

In the West Region, Persepolis will play Saudi club Al Hilal and UAE team Al Wahda will take on Saudi rival Al Nassr.

Next month's quarter-finals and semi-finals will be single matches played at centralized locations in South Korea (East Region) and Saudi Arabia (West) because of the coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions.

The final is scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia on 23 November.