Asian Champions League: Ulsan Hyundai beat Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Al-Hilal win
Ulsan, who also won in 2012, needed extra time to beat their Korean rivals.
Seoul: Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i defeated Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2 in an Asian Champions League quarter-final on Sunday to stay on course for a second successive continental title.
Ulsan, who also won in 2012, needed extra time to beat their Korean rivals.
Knockout ties in the tournament have been reduced to a single game from the usual two-legged encounters due to the pandemic.
Georgian midfielder Valeri Qazaishvili put Ulsan ahead after 13 minutes at Jeonju World Cup Stadium, only for Han Kyo-won to level for Jeonbuk, champions in 2006 and 2016.
Just before the break, Yun Il-lok restored Ulsan’s lead. It didn't last long with Jeonbuk hitting back, this time through Takahiro Kunimoto early in the second half.
After 101 minutes, South Korea international Lee Dong-gyeong hit the winner with a fierce shot from outside the area.
Next up for Ulsan is a semi-final on Wednesday against Pohang Steelers, another South Korean opponent.
Pohang, aiming for a record fourth Asian title, defeated Nagoya Grampus of Japan 3-0.
Lim Sang-hyub opened the scoring eight minutes into the second half and with 20 minutes remaining, Lee Seung-mo added a second. Lim’s second in injury time sealed the victory.
The winner will face a team from Saudi Arabia in the final on 23 November.
Three-time champions Al-Hilal defeated Persepolis of Iran 3-0 in Riyadh thanks to two goals from former France international striker Bafetimbi Gomis and a long-range strike from Salem Al-Dawsari.
Al-Hilal will face Riyadh rival Al-Nassr in Tuesday’s semi-final. Al-Nassr, in their first game under new Portuguese coach Pedro Emanuel, thrashed Al-Wahda of the United Arab Emirates 5-1.
The final will take place in Riyadh.
also read
We have tried to improve on all aspects, says India women's football team coach Thomas Dennerby
These friendly matches are part of the Indian team's preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup, which it will host in January-February next year.
Ligue 1: 2022/23 season to have six-week break for FIFA World Cup
The 2022/23 Ligue 1 campaign kicks off the weekend of 6 August and will be paused during the World Cup, stopping on 13 November and resuming on 28 December.
UEFA set to give top European clubs greater control over marketing rights
UEFA said in a statement released late Tuesday it “started the search for a marketing and sales partner” to complete deals within an agreed strategy for three seasons of club competitions from 2024-27.