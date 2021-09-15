Asian Champions League: South Korea's Pohang Steelers, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors seal quarter-final spots
Pohang, going for a record fourth continental championship, advanced with a 1-0 win at Japanese club Cerezo Osaka. Lee Seung-mo scored the only goal in the 25th minute.
Seoul: Pohang Steelers and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors both won Wednesday to give South Korea three teams in the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League.
“Both teams played well and both teams had chances,” Pohang coach Kim Ki-dong said. “We came under pressure early in the game but we recovered and we are delighted with the win.”
Chaowat Veerachat ➕ Teerasil Dangda = 🎯#ACL2021 | #JBHvBGP pic.twitter.com/cz7zrw7ipW
— #ACL2021 (@TheAFCCL) September 15, 2021
Two-time champion Jeonbuk defeated Thai club BG Pathum United 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.
Brazilian striker Gustavo headed Jeonbuk into the lead at the end of the first half but Teerasil Dangda equalized in the 76th.
South Korean club Ulsan Hyundai has also earned a spot in the quarter-finals.
