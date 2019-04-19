Asian Athletics Championships 2019 full schedule: Complete time table in IST with list of events for tournament in Qatar

The Asian Athletics Championship is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from 21 April to 24 April. The event will feature a number of athletes from 63 participating countries, including a number of nations from Oceania. The Indian contingent will be hoping to build on its immensely successful performance in the 2017 edition of the Asian Athletics Championships held in Bhubaneswar, where they finished atop the medal tally with an impressive haul of 29 medals, outdoing favourites China by a considerable margin.

The Athletics Federation of India announced a provisional squad of 51 players on 19 March, which featured a number of well-known names like Neeraj Chopra, Jinson Johnson, Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Swapna Barman and Mohammed Anas Yahiya. Unfortunately, Indian poster-boy Neeraj Chopra is set to miss out on the tournament after spraining his elbow and his place in the javelin throw is to be taken by the recently-acquitted Davinder Singh Kang.

The Indian contingent will be lacking a couple of members, with men's 400m hurdles national record holder Dharun Ayyasamy and Asian Games 800m gold winner Manjit Singh missing the tournament through injury, while Sudha Singh (women's 3000m steeplechase) failed to turn up for trials due to illness.

Here is the full schedule of the Asian Athletics Championships and the timings in IST:

Sunday, 21 April:

800m Women (Round 1) — 11.00

Discus Throw Men (Qualification) — 11:05

Triple Jump Men (Qualification) — 11:22

800m Men (Round 1) — 11:25

400m Women (Round 1) — 12.00

400m Men (Round 1) — 12.26

Opening Ceremony — 18.30

4x100m Boys (Final) — 19.10

Javelin Throw Women (Final) — 19.35

Long Jump Women (Qualification) — 19.38

400m Hurdles Women (Round 1) — 19.40

400m Hurdles Men (Round 1) — 20.02

Pole Vault Men (Final) — 20.15

5000m Women (Final) — 20.30

100m Women (Round 1) — 20.53

100m Men (Round 1) — 21.24

5000m Women (VC) — 22.07

400m Men Semi (Final) — 22.15

Shot Put Women (Final) — 22.17

400m Women (Final) — 22.38

Discus Throw Men (Final) — 20:15

Javelin Throw Women (VC) — 20:16

3000m SC Men (Final) — 20:24

400m Women (VC) — 20:40

Pole Vault Men (VC) — 20:45

10000m Men (Final) — 20:54

3000m SC Men (VC) — 21:25

Shot Put Women (VC) — 21:30

Monday, 22 April:

High Jump Women (Qualification) — 11.01

Javelin Throw Men (Qualification) — 11.02

5000m Men (Round 1) — 11.03

Triple Jump Women (Qualification) — 11.06

Shot Put Men (Qualification) — 11.15

1500m Women (Round 1) — 11.36

100m Men (Decathlon 1) — 11.55

100m Hurdles Women (Heptathlon 1) — 12.17

800m Men Semi-(Final) — 12.40

Long Jump Men (Decathlon 2) — 12.45

4 x 100m Women (Round 1) — 13.00

High Jump Women (Heptathlon 2) — 13.18

4 x 100m Men (Round 1) — 13.20

100m Girls Schools — 19.00

100m Girls National — 19.10

Discus Throw Men (VC) — 19.20

10000m Men (VC) — 19.25

Javelin Throw Men (Final) — 19.33

Shot Put Men (Decathlon 3) — 19.35

Shot Put Women (Heptathlon 3) 19.36

400m Hurdles Women (Final) — 19.40

Triple Jump Men (Final) — 19.50

400m Hurdles Men (Final) — 19.52

100m Women Semi (Final) — 20.02

100m Men Semi (Final) — 20.18

400m Hurdles Women (VC) — 20.42

400m Men (Final) — 20.50

400m Hurdles Men (VC) — 21.00

800m Women (Final) — 21.10

Shot Put Men (Final) — 21.16

400m Men (VC) — 21.25

High Jump Men (Decathlon 4) — 21.32

800m Men (Final) — 21.35

Hammer Throw Women (Final) — 21.44

Javelin Throw Men (VC) — 21.45

Triple Jump Men (VC) — 21.50

Long Jump Women (Final) — 21.58

800m Women (VC) — 22.00

200m Women (Heptathlon 4) — 22.10

100m Women (Final) — 22.35

Shot Put Men (VC) — 22.45

100m Men (Final) — 22.54

800m Men (VC) — 23.02

100m Women (VC) — 23.07

400m Men (Decathlon 5) — 23.16

100m Men (VC) — 23.25

Hammer Throw Women (VC) — 23.30

Tuesday, 23 April:

110m Hurdles Men (Decathlon 6) — 11.00

Long Jump Women (Heptathlon 5) — 11.07

High Jump Men (Qualification) — 11.10

110m Hurdles Men (Round 1) — 11.20

100m Hurdles Women (Round 1) — 11.45

Discus Throw Men (Decathlon 7) — 11.55

4 x 400m Mixed (Round 1) — 12.15

Javelin Throw Women (Heptathlon 6) — 13.20

Pole Vault Men (Decathlon 8) — 14.00

100m Boys Schools — 19.00

100m Boys National — 19.10

Long Jump Women (VC) — 19.20

Javelin Throw Men (Decathlon 9) — 19.32

200m Men (Round 1) — 19.35

Long Jump Men (Qualification) — 19.38

Pole Vault Women (Final) — 19.40

3000m SC Women (Final) — 20.20

800m Women (Heptathlon) — 20.35

200m Women (Round 1) — 20.50

Triple Jump Women (Final) — 21.20

3000m SC Women (VC) — 21.24

Heptathlon Women (VC) — 21.30

High Jump Women (Final) — 21.38

1500m Men (Decathlon) — 21.40

Hammer Throw Men (Qualification) — 21.43

1500m Men (Round 1) — 21.50

Decathlon Men (VC) — 22.13

4 x 100m Women (Final) — 22.25

4 x 100m Men (Final) — 22.35

Pole Vault Women (VC) — 22.45

4 x 400m Mixed (Final) — 22.55

Triple Jump Women (VC) — 23.05

High Jump Women (VC) — 23.10

10000m Women (Final) — 23.19

4 x 100m Women (VC) — 23.25

4 x 100m Men (VC) — 23.30

4 x 400m Mixed (VC) — 23.35

Wednesday, 24 April:

200m Women Semi (Final) — 11.00

200m Men Semi (Final) — 11.30

4 x 400m Women (Heats) — 12.00

4 x 400m Men (Heats) — 12.30

4x100m Girls (Final) — 19.10

10000m Women (VC) — 19.20

Discus Throw Women (Final) — 19.34

100m Hurdles Women (Final) — 19.35

110m Hurdles Men (Final) — 19.45

200m Women (Final) — 20.00

High Jump Men (Final) — 20.06

100m Hurdles Women (VC) — 20.09

Long Jump Men (Final) — 20.16

200m Men (Final) — 20.18

110m Hurdles Men (VC) — 20.28

1500m Women (Final) — 20.36

200m Women (VC) — 20.45

1500m Men (Final) — 20.54

200m Men (VC) — 21.06

1500m Women (VC) — 21.11

Hammer Throw Men (Final) — 21.20

5000m Men (Final) — 21.23

Discus Throw Women (VC) — 21.42

1500m Men (VC) — 21.47

Long Jump Men (VC) — 21.52

4 x 400m Women (Final) — 22.00

5000m Men (VC) — 22.10

4 x 400m Men (Final) — 22.20

High Jump Men (VC) — 22.35

4 x 400m Women (VC) — 22.40

Hammer Throw Men (VC) — 22.50

4 x 400m Men (VC) — 22.55

Closing Ceremony — 23.00

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.