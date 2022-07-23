Over 600 arm-wrestlers registered their name for the Pro Panja Ranking tournament this time around. USA's legendary arm-wrestler Michael 'The Monster' Todd came to inaugurate the tournament on Friday (July 22nd 2022) at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior.

As Pro Panja League, an arm-wrestling league tournament, kicked off its latest edition of the ranking tournament at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Friday, co-founder Mr Parvin Dabas was honoured with the prestigious golden medal by the Asian Arm Wrestling Federation (AAF) president Mr Jeenbek Mukambetov.

The golden medal is the highest incentive award approved by the World Arm-wrestling Federation (WAF) 8 years ago, which is awarded to sports and public figures of politics who have made the greatest contribution to the development of sports and, in particular, arm-wrestling all over the world.

The golden medal is presented after a discussion is held by the supreme council of the WAF over the potential nominees, and upon receiving universal approval from all the members. This year, at the suggestion of the president of the AAF and two representatives of each country, Pro Panja co-founder Parvin Dabas was presented with the golden medal for organising and hosting the Pro Panja League tournament.

Praising Mr Parvin Dabas' endeavours in popularising the sport of arm-wrestling in India and Asia, Jeenbek Mukambetov, president of AAF, said, "We present this medal to Mr Parvin Dabas for his sincere and tremendous efforts in promoting arm-wrestling in India and organising an arm-wrestling event of such a high magnitude and level of competition, rarely seen before in any other part of the world. The federation recognises the extreme efforts taken by Mr Parvin in establishing and maintaining coordination between the local federations in India and the international federations all around the globe."

Speaking on receiving the medal, Mr Parvin Dabas said, "It is a great honour for me to receive this prestigious global honour in the sport of arm-wrestling within just two years of me being associated with the sport. I feel grateful to be recognised by the Asian Arm Wrestling Federation and the World Arm-Wrestling Federation, and it is an indication for all of us at Pro Panja that we are on the right track. Our hard work will only increase from here on as we strive to grow arm-wrestling even further across the world in the years to come."

Along with Mr Parvin Dabas, Indian Arm-wrestling Federation president Hashim Reza Zabath was also presented with the golden medal. The Pro Panja League ranking tournament is being held in affiliation with the Indian Arm Wrestling Federation.

Over 600 arm-wrestlers registered their name for the Pro Panja Ranking tournament this time around. USA's legendary arm-wrestler Michael 'The Monster' Todd came to inaugurate the tournament on Friday (July 22nd 2022) at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where he shared useful tips with the budding athletes of India. The preliminary rounds of the competition kicked off on Saturday (July 23rd 2022) at the same venue.

The Final of the tournament will take place on Sunday (24th July).

