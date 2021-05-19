Asia Cup T20 tournament called off due to worsening COVID-19 crisis in region
The tournament was already held over from last year in Pakistan due to the pandemic.
Colombo: The Asia Cup Twenty20 cricket tournament due to be held in Sri Lanka in June has been called off because of the worsening coronavirus crisis in the region, a top organiser said Wednesday.
The tournament was already held over from last year in Pakistan due to the pandemic.
"Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year," Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva told reporters.
He said the event may have to be put back until after the 2023 50-over World Cup because most teams had already planned schedules for the next two years.
De Silva said the Asian Cricket Council would soon make a formal announcement.
Coronavirus infections have spread rapidly across South Asia in recent weeks with many nations banning flights from the region.
Sri Lanka on Wednesday announced a 10-day ban on airline passengers coming into the country.
However, Sri Lanka's national team is currently in Bangladesh to play three one-day internationals.
also read
India cricketer Priya Punia loses mother to COVID-19
The 24-year-old cricketer wrote a heartfelt post on social media after her mother succumbed to the deadly virus.
Lisa Sthalekar hits out at BCCI for board's treatment of Veda Krishnamurthy
Earlier this month, Veda lost her elder sister Vatsala Shivakumar to COVID-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus.
Australia distracted by Indian team's 'niggling' during Test series, says captain Tim Paine
India prevailed 2-1 in the rubber that went down as one of the greatest bilateral contests of all time. India bounced back from being 36 all out in the opening Test to humble the home side despite, at one time, struggling to put together a fit playing XI.