Sports

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan enjoy a walk in the park against Hong Kong to secure Super Four spot

Check out photos from the Asia Cup group match between Pakistan and Hong Kong

FirstCricket Staff September 03, 2022 00:21:26 IST
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan enjoy a walk in the park against Hong Kong to secure Super Four spot
Asia Cup 2022 Pakistan enjoy a walk in the park against Hong Kong to secure Super Four spot

Shadab Khan starred with four wickets as Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs to reach the Super Four stage of the 2022Asia Cup. Hong Kong failed to chase down 193, eventually folding up for just 38. AP

Asia Cup 2022 Pakistan enjoy a walk in the park against Hong Kong to secure Super Four spot

After Pakistan were asked to bat first, Mohammad Rizwan played an unbeaten knock of 78. AP

Asia Cup 2022 Pakistan enjoy a walk in the park against Hong Kong to secure Super Four spot

Fakhar Zaman also joined the party with a knock of 53. Pakistan posted a total of 193/2 from 20 overs. AP

Asia Cup 2022 Pakistan enjoy a walk in the park against Hong Kong to secure Super Four spot

Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khan picked up both the wickets for his team. AP

Asia Cup 2022 Pakistan enjoy a walk in the park against Hong Kong to secure Super Four spot

Naseem Shah finished with figures of 2/7 from two overs. AP

Updated Date: September 03, 2022 00:21:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

Asia Cup 2022: Not in our hands that teams take us seriously or lightly, says Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: Not in our hands that teams take us seriously or lightly, says Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan

Afghanistan managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 105 and registered their second biggest win in T20I in terms of balls remaining in the Asia Cup 2022 opener.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Naseem’s top order fluency, Babar’s doubtful form and more talking points
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Naseem’s top order fluency, Babar’s doubtful form and more talking points

While Mohammed Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman made a partnership of 116 runs, the spinners scalped seven wickets inside six overs to decimate Hong Kong.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam praises his young pacers after mammoth 155-run win
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam praises his young pacers after mammoth 155-run win

Following the win, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who could only score 9 runs on the day, praised his young Pakistan pacers Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani for performing well in their rookie season.