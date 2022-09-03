Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan enjoy a walk in the park against Hong Kong to secure Super Four spot
Check out photos from the Asia Cup group match between Pakistan and Hong Kong
also read
First Cricket News
Asia Cup 2022: Not in our hands that teams take us seriously or lightly, says Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan
Afghanistan managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 105 and registered their second biggest win in T20I in terms of balls remaining in the Asia Cup 2022 opener.
First Cricket News
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Naseem’s top order fluency, Babar’s doubtful form and more talking points
While Mohammed Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman made a partnership of 116 runs, the spinners scalped seven wickets inside six overs to decimate Hong Kong.
First Cricket News
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam praises his young pacers after mammoth 155-run win
Following the win, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who could only score 9 runs on the day, praised his young Pakistan pacers Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani for performing well in their rookie season.