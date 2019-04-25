Asia Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma continue impressive run to enter quarter-finals

Wuhan: The Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma continued their impressive run, progressing to the women's and men's singles quarter-finals respectively of the Asia Badminton Championships on Thursday.

Sindhu, seeded fourth, took just 33 minutes to get the better of Indonesia's Choirunnisa 21-15, 21-19 in a one-sided women's singles match.

The world number six will next play the unseeded Cai Yanyan of China in the quarter-finals.

In the men's singles, Sameer brushed aside Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus 21-12, 21-19. He will next face either Thai shuttler Sitthikom Thammasin or second-seeded Shi Yuqi of China.

India's mixed doubles pair of Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar crashed out in the second round after losing 21-10 21-15 to Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.

Later on Thursday, World No 9 Saina Nehwal will take on Kim Ga Eun of South Korea in women's singles second-round match.

