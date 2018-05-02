Preview: Liverpool are on the brink of a return to the Champions League final as they lead Roma going into Wednesday's semi-final second leg amid tight security with thousands of Reds fans flooding into the Italian capital.
The five-time winners have a 5-2 advantage in a clash overshadowed by security concerns which marred last week's first leg game in Anfield and are favourites to reach their eighth final and first since 2007.
Liverpool supporters have been pouring into the city with an expected 5,000 for the 1845GMT kick-off in the Stadio Olimpico with manager Jurgen Klopp promising a display of attacking football.
"You want to play when it is big stakes for the big things, and that is why we are here. It is a great opportunity," said German coach Klopp.
"If you really want to win, you have to accept that you could lose and be brave, not wait for something to happen.
"We need to be active and use their situation much more than they can use it, because they have to win against us and take a risk.
"We are here to fight for our dreams, and we want to go to the final," the Liverpool boss continued.
The winner will face two-time holders Real Madrid in the 26 May final in Kiev.
Liverpool have been training before the game at the ground of Roma's bitter city rivals Lazio with Reds fans gathered in the city centre chanting "we love you Lazio" ahead of the game, but there were no early signs of trouble.
Fan safety in the Italian capital has overshadowed the build-up, with 3,000 police officers deployed after a Liverpool supporter was attacked by hard-core Roma ultras outside the club's Anfield stadium last week and left in a coma.
Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum said that the Liverpool squad had been "devastated" to hear about the condition of the fan, Sean Cox. "It's a game and everybody has to be safe and enjoy it," he said.
'Miracle'
Roma's players showed their support for Cox by wearing shirts bearing the words "Forza Sean" (Come on Sean) during a training session on Tuesday.
Liverpool issued strict instructions for fans to restrict their socialising to the Piazza del Popolo and Piazza di Spagna before making their way to shuttle buses which would be given a full police escort after the game.
"Under no circumstances should supporters attempt to walk to the Stadio Olimpico," the club warned, advising the fans to arrive early in the stadium with gates opening at 1500GMT nearly four hours before kick-off.
Klopp had said he "really hoped everyone can walk to the stadium and look forward to an intense, fantastic and very important football game".
The club have also told fans to respect public monuments in the capital, to avoid street drinking which is prohibited, and stay clear of the Ponte Milvio and Ponte Duca d'Aosta, two bridges near the stadium.
On the pitch, Eusebio Di Francesco's Roman side are hoping for another magical comeback after overturning a 4-1 first-leg deficit against Barcelona to put them through to the final four.
Roma — who last reached the final in 1984 when they lost on penalties to Liverpool — have not conceded a goal at home in the Champions League this season.
They will be counting on star forward Edin Dzeko to counter Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah.
Bosnian Dzeko has scored in each of his last four Champions League matches — a record for a Roma player — to bring his tally to seven in Europe this campaign.
Liverpool — inspired by former Roma player Salah — have scored 20 goals in six European away games.
"The desire to make another miracle happen must push us all to give that extra something," said Di Francesco, adding his side "want to try and do something big in a stadium with 70,000 people".
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: May 03, 2018 02:26 AM
Highlights
02:26 (IST)
That's it from us tonight. Join us tomorrow as we bring you live updates from the Europa League semi-finals between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal and Red Bull Salzburg and Marseille. Thank you and good bye!
02:20 (IST)
The moment that Liverpool realised that they are through to the final
02:18 (IST)
Jurgen Klopp in elite company
02:17 (IST)
The run continues for Roma
02:16 (IST)
Liverpool through to Champions League final!
02:14 (IST)
Liverpool through to Champions League final!
02:13 (IST)
FT! LIVERPOOL ARE THROUGH TO THE FINAL!
Jurgen Klopp's men are through to their first Champions League final in 12 years as they beat Roma 7-6 on aggregate despite losing 4-2 in the second leg in Rome.
02:11 (IST)
PENALTY TO ROMA AND NAINGGOLAN SCORES!
Hold on! The referee points to the spot after the ball hits Klavan's hand. Nainggolan steps up and smashes the ball down the middle. 4-2 on the night!
02:06 (IST)
90` Roma 3-2 Liverpool
Three minutes added on at the end as Roma look to get another goal but it looks increasingly unlikely of happening.
02:04 (IST)
86` NAINGGOLAN SCORES!
Kolarov rolls the ball to Nainggolan who sends in a low venomous shot which pings both the posts before hitting the back of the net. Karius could do nothing about it. Roma need two goals more with Liverpool leading 7-5 on aggregate.
01:57 (IST)
81` Roma 2-2 Liverpool
Dzeko ghost's in behind TAA and he takes down the cross with his first touch before shooting. Karius makes a good low save and he's helped by Lovren who boots the ball away. Klopp makes his first change as Ragnar Klavan comes on for Sadio Mane.
01:49 (IST)
74` Roma 2-2 Liverpool
Third and final change for Roma as the 19-year-old Mirko Antonucci comes on for his third senior appearance as he replaces El Shaarawy.
01:44 (IST)
68` Roma 2-2 Liverpool
Dzeko looks to swivel and volley off Radja Nainggolan's cross but he can't keep his shot down. On the other end, Firmino and Salah combine well before Firmino's shot is parried away by Alisson off his foot. Roma make their second change and it is the skipper De Rossi who come off for Maxime Gonalons.
01:41 (IST)
67` Roma 2-2 Liverpool
01:39 (IST)
62` Roma 2-2 Liverpool
How have Roma not scored yet?! Dzeko's flick off Kolarov's cross is clobbered by TAA against Schick. The ball falls for El Shaarawy but TAA reacts quickly to deflect the shot behind. Roma have a case for handball against TAA but they don't appeal.
01:35 (IST)
60` Roma 2-2 Liverpool
Nearly a third for Roma! De Rossi with an inch-perfect pass from the halfway line towards the Liverpool box. Cengiz Under gets a touch on it but Karius dives to save.
01:33 (IST)
59` Roma 2-2 Liverpool
01:31 (IST)
55` Roma 2-2 Liverpool
Dzeko is tripped on the edge of the box by TAA and Roma get a free-kick in a good position. The free kick is directed at the back post where Dzeko heads it over goal.
01:28 (IST)
52` GOAL! EDIN DZEKO SCORES!
Roma have the first of the four goals they require as Dzeko scores after Karius could only parry away an El Shaarawy shot to the Bosnian. Game on! Eusebio Di Francesco makes a change and it is an attacking one as Cengiz Under comes on for Florenzi.
01:24 (IST)
48` Roma 1-2 Liverpool
How underrated is Andy Robertson? The Scot slaloms between four Roma players before releasing Salah. However, the Egyptian has wandered into an offside position.
01:21 (IST)
46` Roma 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool get us underway in the second half. Huge final 45 up for Roma who need to score four just to force the match into extra time.
01:09 (IST)
Roma 1-2 Liverpool
Move over BBC and MSN, there's a new deadly trio in town.
01:06 (IST)
HT. Roma 1-2 Liverpool
01:05 (IST)
HT! Roma 1-2 Liverpool
Damir Skomina blows for halftime and Liverpool go into the break with an aggregate lead of 7-3. Roma need to score four or more goals to have any chance of progressing to the final in Kiev.
01:01 (IST)
43` Roma 1-2 Liverpool
El Shaarawy is booked for diving but it looks harsh as Lovren seemed to have pushed the Italian down.
00:59 (IST)
39` Roma 1-2 Liverpool
El Shaarawy cuts in from the left into the box and he goes down as he tries to get past TAA. The Roma fans and El Shaarawy appeal for a penalty but the referee waves it away. Good decision. On the other end, Florenzi confronts Mane for some reason after the Senegalese player puts it behind for a goal-kick.
00:54 (IST)
35` Roma 1-2 Liverpool
With Gini Wijanldum's goal, Liverpool have now scored 20 goals in the Champions League this season.
00:49 (IST)
32` Roma 1-2 Liverpool
00:46 (IST)
26` GOAL! LIVERPOOL REGAIN LEAD THROUGH WIJNALDUM'S HEADER
Liverpool get two away goals of their own as Dzeko heads the ball back into the danger area and Gini Wijnaldum heads it past Alisson to give Liverpool the lead. 7-3 to Liverpool now.
00:36 (IST)
19` Roma 1-1 Liverpool
Firmino claims a record.
00:35 (IST)
14` GOAL! ROMA LEVEL!
A comical goal to say the least. El Shaarawy wins a header on the far post against TAA only for the ball to drop to Lovren. However, Lovren's clearance hits James Milner smack on the head to land fly past Karius into the Liverpool goal. Lucky goal for Roma but they'll take what they get. Liverpool lead 6-3 on aggregate.
00:29 (IST)
9` GOAL! SADIO MANE GIVES LIVERPOOL THE LEAD!
Mane scores inside ten minutes as Liverpool punish some lackadaisical passing from Nainggolan. His weak pass is picked up by Firmino who feeds Mane. The Senegal international makes no mistake as he slots the ball in the back of the Roma net. Liverpool lead 6-2 on aggregate.
00:25 (IST)
5` Roma 0-0 Liverpool
Dzeko does extremely well to muscle past Robertson into the Liverpool box but there is no Roma player to get on the end of his cut back as TAA clears. The ball is recycled back to Florenzi, who lets fly from a distance. The Italian knows a thing or two about long-range screamers but his shot is comfortably wide of the Liverpool goal.
00:21 (IST)
4` Roma 0-0 Liverpool
Roma win a corner off Wijnaldum and Kolarov swings in an outswinging corner but Lovren manages to clear it to Salah who leads Liverpool's counter. He finds Firmino, who slips while playing a long ball and the ball ends up in Alisson's arms.
00:19 (IST)
1` Roma 0-0 Liverpool
Roma on the attack straightaway as De Rossi pings in a ball to El Shaarawy who flicks it on towards Dzeko but Van Dijk puts enough pressure on the Bosnian for him to head it wide of the goal.
00:16 (IST)
Roma 0-0 Liverpool
Jordan Henderson wins the toss and he asks De Rossi and Roma to get us underway and off we go.
00:14 (IST)
Roma 0-0 Liverpool
The Slovenian referee Damir Skomina leads the teams out and after the rendition of the Champions League anthem and the exchanging of pennants, we'll be off at the Stadio Olympico!
00:00 (IST)
Kick off in 15 minutes!
23:51 (IST)
Roma vs Liverpool
23:50 (IST)
Best vs Best.
23:27 (IST)
AS Roma vs Liverpool
As Roma prepare to fight history and its present predicament, di Francesco and his players will have to be a few steps ahead of Liverpool. It will be a remarkable effort in itself if the tie goes to penalties like the 1984 final. However, to expunge the pain of one of Roma’s worst nights in Europe, the club faithful will demand an even bigger miracle. After all, the fans just witnessed one only a few weeks ago at Stadio Olimpico. Read Priyansh's preview of the semi-final.
23:21 (IST)
Can Salah and Co breach the fortress?
23:18 (IST)
So have AS Roma!
23:18 (IST)
Liverpool have arrived at the Stadio Olimpico
23:15 (IST)
Salah, Firmino and Mane lead the Liverpool attack
Only one change for Liverpool from the first leg as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out injured with Gini Wijnaldum coming into midfield.
Liverpool: Karius, Robertson, Van Dijk, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Mignolet, Clyne, Klavan, Moreno, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn
23:13 (IST)
AS Roma revert to back four
After starting with three at the back at Anfield, Eusebio Di Francesco has gone back to a back four tonight with Juan Jesus dropping on the bench along with Cengiz Under. Kevin Strootman misses out due to injury.
AS Roma: Alisson, Kolarov, Fazio, Manolas, Florenzi, Nainggolan, De Rossi, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy, Dzeko, Schick
Subs: Skorupski, Juan Jesus, Cengiz Under, Gonalons, Bruno Peres, Gerson, Antonucci
22:54 (IST)
Can Roma break Liverpool's run and reach the final?
22:53 (IST)
Team news coming up in a short while!
22:37 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between AS Roma and Liverpool.