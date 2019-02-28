AS Roma fan Simone Mastrelli pleads guilty to assaulting Liverpool supporter Sean Cox outside Anfield stadium

London: An Italian football fan pleaded guilty on Thursday to assaulting a Liverpool supporter before last year's Champions League tie between Roma and Liverpool, leaving the victim with catastrophic head injuries.

Simone Mastrelli, 30, from Rome, entered a guilty plea to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on Sean Cox, during a hearing at Preston Crown Court in north-west England, with the victim's wife looking on.

Irish national Cox suffered a severe, traumatic brain injury as a result of the attack outside Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on 24 April, and is still recovering after spending four-and-a-half weeks at a specialist neurological unit.

Mastrelli was arrested in Italy last month on a European Arrest Warrant before being extradited to Britain. Another Roma fan, Filippo Lombardi, 21, was last year jailed for three years for violent disorder over the incident.

A third fan, Daniele Sciusco, 29, also admitted violent disorder and was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Sporadic trouble broke out in Liverpool city centre before the match as more than 50,000 fans made their way to Anfield, including around 5,000 Roma fans.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.