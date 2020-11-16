Aryna Sabalenka wins Linz Open to replace Serena Williams in WTA top-10 rankings
The 22-year-old Sabalenka finished the season in style with a straight-sets victory over her doubles partner Elise Mertens in Sunday's final in Austria.
Aryna Sabalenka returned to the WTA's top 10 on Monday at the expense of Serena Williams after the Belarusian captured her eighth career title in Linz at the weekend.
She traded places with Williams, who dropped one spot to 11th and hasn't played since pulling out of the French Open with an Achilles injury.
"I learned that I need to move a lot in my warm-ups in order to feel the court really well. I need to get tired before I get on court. I find it’s helping me to work really hard from the beginning of my matches."
Ashleigh Barty remains clear at the top despite skipping both the US and French Opens following the season's resumption after the coronavirus shutdown. Her last match was at the Qatar Open in February.
Belgian Mertens moved up one place to 20th, climbing above last year's Roland Garros runner-up Marketa Vondrousova.
WTA top 20:
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8,717 pts
2. Simona Halep (ROU) 7,255
3. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,780
4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5,760
5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,260
6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,205
7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,555
8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,516
9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,505
10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 4,220 (+1)
11. Serena Williams (USA) 4,080 (-1)
12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,010
13. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,426
14. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,152
15. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,016
16. Madison Keys (USA) 2,962
17. Iga Swiatek (POL) 2,960
18. Petra Martic (CRO) 2,850
19. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,696
20. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,650 (+1)
