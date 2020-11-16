Sports

Aryna Sabalenka wins Linz Open to replace Serena Williams in WTA top-10 rankings

The 22-year-old Sabalenka finished the season in style with a straight-sets victory over her doubles partner Elise Mertens in Sunday's final in Austria.

Agence France-Presse November 16, 2020 22:15:51 IST
File image of Aryna Sabalenka. AP

Aryna Sabalenka returned to the WTA's top 10 on Monday at the expense of Serena Williams after the Belarusian captured her eighth career title in Linz at the weekend.

She traded places with Williams, who dropped one spot to 11th and hasn't played since pulling out of the French Open with an Achilles injury.

Ashleigh Barty remains clear at the top despite skipping both the US and French Opens following the season's resumption after the coronavirus shutdown. Her last match was at the Qatar Open in February.

Belgian Mertens moved up one place to 20th, climbing above last year's Roland Garros runner-up Marketa Vondrousova.

WTA top 20:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8,717 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROU) 7,255

3. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,780

4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5,760

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,260

6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,205

7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,555

8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,516

9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,505

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 4,220 (+1)

11. Serena Williams (USA) 4,080 (-1)

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,010

13. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,426

14. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,152

15. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,016

16. Madison Keys (USA) 2,962

17. Iga Swiatek (POL) 2,960

18. Petra Martic (CRO) 2,850

19. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,696

20. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,650 (+1)

Updated Date: November 16, 2020 22:15:51 IST

