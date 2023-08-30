India’s Neeraj Chopra secured the gold medal in the 2023 World Athletics Championship men’s javelin throw event, while Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem earned the silver medal. These two athletes have been in friendly competition for some time and share a strong bond. Neeraj has gained iconic status in India due to his accomplishments in recent years, while Arshad has consistently elevated Pakistan’s reputation through his outstanding performances.

Arshad’s father, Muhammad Ashraf, discussed his nephew’s achievements, noting that the entire village stayed awake throughout the night to support Arshad’s competition. People were eager to cheer him on, even though they had work commitments the following day.

Ashraf admitted that he had limited knowledge about javelin throw initially, but he is profoundly impressed by Nadeem’s progress and accomplishments. He takes immense pride in Arshad’s successes, which extend beyond their village and Pakistan to encompass all of Asia.

“A boy from India has won the gold. Arshad often talks about him whenever he is at home,” Ashraf told The Indian Express.

Ashraf also disclosed that Arshad would learn by watching Neeraj Chopra’s videos as part of his preparations.

“He would tell us that it’s as precise as tent pegging, and achieving the right angle and velocity is crucial in javelin too. He would frequently watch YouTube videos, and we would often see the Indian boy on his mobile phone,” Ashraf further elaborated.

Ashraf also revealed that the family faced financial struggles, and there were times when Nadeem struggled to make ends meet. However, the father ensured that Nadeem received a proper diet, including essentials like milk and ghee.

“Even now, when he returns to the village after winning a medal at the World Championship, he asks for a glass of milk and dishes made with desi ghee,” Ashraf concluded.