Arshad Nadeem frequently watches Neeraj Chopra's videos on his mobile phone: Father Muhammad Ashraf
Muhammad Ashraf also revealed that the family faced financial struggles, and there were times when Arshad Nadeem struggled to make ends meet.
India’s Neeraj Chopra secured the gold medal in the 2023 World Athletics Championship men’s javelin throw event, while Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem earned the silver medal. These two athletes have been in friendly competition for some time and share a strong bond. Neeraj has gained iconic status in India due to his accomplishments in recent years, while Arshad has consistently elevated Pakistan’s reputation through his outstanding performances.
Arshad’s father, Muhammad Ashraf, discussed his nephew’s achievements, noting that the entire village stayed awake throughout the night to support Arshad’s competition. People were eager to cheer him on, even though they had work commitments the following day.
Ashraf admitted that he had limited knowledge about javelin throw initially, but he is profoundly impressed by Nadeem’s progress and accomplishments. He takes immense pride in Arshad’s successes, which extend beyond their village and Pakistan to encompass all of Asia.
Related Articles
“A boy from India has won the gold. Arshad often talks about him whenever he is at home,” Ashraf told The Indian Express.
Ashraf also disclosed that Arshad would learn by watching Neeraj Chopra’s videos as part of his preparations.
“He would tell us that it’s as precise as tent pegging, and achieving the right angle and velocity is crucial in javelin too. He would frequently watch YouTube videos, and we would often see the Indian boy on his mobile phone,” Ashraf further elaborated.
Ashraf also revealed that the family faced financial struggles, and there were times when Nadeem struggled to make ends meet. However, the father ensured that Nadeem received a proper diet, including essentials like milk and ghee.
“Even now, when he returns to the village after winning a medal at the World Championship, he asks for a glass of milk and dishes made with desi ghee,” Ashraf concluded.
also read
'Showing how it's done': Neeraj Chopra hailed on social media after 88.77m throw in World Athletics Championships
Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Chopra not only topped the qualification round of the javelin throw event and was comfortably ahead of his competitors. He needed just one throw to book his place in the final.
World Athletics Championships: 'Gold for our diamond', netizens hail Neeraj Chopra's historic feat in Budapest
Two years since he won India's maiden Olympic gold in athletics, ace javelin thrower Chopra ended the country's four-decade wait for gold in any discipline on Monday with a throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt.
Neeraj Chopra creates history in Budapest by winning India’s maiden World Championships gold medal
Olympic champion Chopra ended India's four-decade wait for a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt.