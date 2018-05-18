Arsene Wenger's 22-year reign at Arsenal in interactive graphics, Part II: Numbers behind Frenchman's longevity

When the curtains came down on another Premier League season last Sunday, it also spelt the end of a long romance between Arsene Wenger and Arsenal, who he managed for 22 years.

It's a reign that brought the North London club 17 trophies, including three League titles and seven FA Cups. There was also the record-breaking, epoch-making, all-conquering Invincibles run where Wenger's Gunners went 49 matches unbeaten in the league — this included going the entire 2003-04 season without tasting defeat.

But perhaps the most mind-boggling stat that the Wenger Era has spawned is that the Frenchman has overseen the club's fortunes for 17 percent of their 132-year existence.

The stint of Wenger even eclipsed that of Sir Alex Ferguson's stay at Manchester United by two years.

Here are more jaw-dropping statistics from Wenger's stay at Arsenal:

Click here for the first part of this data deep dive into Wenger's time at the North London club.