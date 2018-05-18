You are here:
Arsene Wenger's 22-year reign at Arsenal in interactive graphics, Part I: How Gunners fared against England's best

May 18, 2018

By itself, Arsene Wenger’s near-22-year reign makes for an impressive statistic in an era where managers have been treated like disposable tissues. Yet, the era of Wenger spawned many more jaw-dropping statistics. Take for instance the fact that out of the 124 opponents Arsenal faced during the Frenchman’s reign, only five opponents — Fiorentina, PAOK Salonika, Paris Saint-Germain, Port Vale and Rotherham — were never vanquished. Notably, all of these opponents played the Gunners two times or less under Wenger.

But how did Wenger’s men fare against their biggest opponents — Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea — from England? Take a look at this Storymap:

Wenger racked up 17 trophies at Arsenal. There were three League titles in 1997-98, 2001-02 and 2003-04. There were seven FA Cup titles (1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2017) apart from seven Community Shields (1998, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2014, 2015 and 2017).

Through this Timeline, relive those heady days under Wenger:

1235 matches. 707 wins. 280 draws. 248 losses. 2298 goals scored. 1227 goals conceded. A win percentage of 57.246. Just one Arsene Wenger. For a data dive into the mind-boggling numbers that define Wenger’s reign at the North London club, click here for the second part.


